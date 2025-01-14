The end of the year is one of the most anticipated times for fans of Warframe 1999. It’s time to finally get your New Year’s Kiss, which is the culmination of your relationship with a Hex member.

Once Dec. 31 rolls around, it’s time for the Chemistry grind and all the time spent picking the best gift for your Hex love interest to pay off even more. While some lines on KIM are clear enough (Eleanor’s “rampant sexual intercourse” comes to mind), and the Backroom dialogue is very overt, the New Year’s kiss is the only time you can make out with your partner on camera.

The New Year’s kiss happens every year in 1999, which equates to once a month out-of-game. You’ll receive a prompt to forget your relationships once midnight hits on Dec. 31, but you should get your kiss regardless (assuming no technical issues halt your progress).

Here’s how to get your New Year’s kiss in Warframe 1999.

How to get your New Year’s kiss in Warframe 1999

Smooch time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your New Year’s kiss cutscene in Warframe, all you need to do is open the inbox message you received from your paramour. Then click the Play button on the top right to watch the scene whenever you want.

Don’t be surprised if your Drifter’s face looks a bit off, though: Digital Extremes’ Megan Everett confirmed devs are looking into an issue with faces changing for the cutscene. The bright side is that you can get as many New Year’s kisses as you want simply by rewatching the cinematic from your inbox. The temptation to collect them all like Infinity Stones can be hard to resist.

Why didn’t I get my New Year’s kiss cutscene in Warframe 1999?

If you’re one of the unlucky few who didn’t get to kiss your Hex significant other on Dec. 31, 1999, you have probably been locked out due to a bug. At the start of the first-ever calendar reset on Jan. 12, Warframe 1999’s systems glitched out. Digital Extremes was quick to issue a fix, but players who chose to forget their relationships during that window didn’t receive the inbox message showing the New Year’s kiss.

The studio is working on a fix for those affected, so stay tuned to the official forums and your in-game inbox for the opportunity to watch the missing cutscene.

Other issues may also have prevented the inbox message from arriving. While DE largely fixed the major overarching glitch, another issue could pop up. In that case, the forums are DE’s main form of communication and your best bet for reporting the issue for further investigation (or finding advice from other players).

All New Year’s kiss scenes in Warframe 1999

You can have a New Year’s kiss with any of the Hex in 1999. Image via Digital Extremes

To watch your New Year’s Eve kiss, simply open the inbox message to read a message from your romanced Protoframe and watch the corresponding cinematic.

Aoi

Aoi might have blushed so hard it’d crash Warframe. Video by Dot Esports

The most romantic of the Hex wouldn’t hold anything back on Dec. 31. “It’s traditional to kiss your beloved on New Year’s Eve for luck,” her message reads. “The Hex need all the luck they can get, so we ought to do a lot of kissing, don’t you agree?” Sly, Aoi. She signs off with three “love you”s before an adorably shy kiss.

Amir

I didn’t know what an Amir kiss would be like, but somehow, that’s exactly how I envisioned it. Video by Dot Esports

Amir sends you a dramatic spy-inspired invite to Operation K155, which will “save civilization as we know it”—but, in his words, it’s cool if you refuse. Meet him at the mall for the most gallant, dorky kiss you’ll see in the game so far.

Arthur

Arthur is unsurprisingly passionate. Image via Digital Extremes

The leader of the Hex drops all his armor by the time you reach Loved with him, which only leaves a firm, cinema-worthy smooch and a romantic quote at the end of the year. Before that, he tells you through text: “You changed my life forever, in the best of ways. I still can’t believe you and I found each other.”

Eleanor

We haven’t seen Eleanor’s kiss yet, but we’ll update this article once we have more information.

Lettie

Lettie might keep you from resetting your calendar based on this cutscene alone. Video by Dot Esports

Anyone who’s interacted with Lettie through KIM knows there’s a lot of heart between that emotional armor, and she’s more than happy to share it with you on Dec. 31. “New Year is almost here and I am alone except for my bebecitos,” Lettie writes. “Make it right. You know where to find me. Te amo, mi corazón.” She signs off as “Your Lettie,” too, for a last dose of romance.

As for the kiss itself, the medic gives you an almost joking eye roll before planting a big kiss on your lips. You can just hear the pobrecito in your head.

Quincy

Quincy probably wouldn’t miss the chance to snog anyone, much less the Drifter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I thought I used too many internet abbreviations in my teenage years, but chatting with Quincy on KIM made me change that. His invite to spend some time with him on Dec. 31 doesn’t vary, either: “new year is comin, u want 2 celebrate?” he asks. “just u and me, private, no stress. Lmk.” [these are all lowercase in the message btw] Accept his invitation to get a wink, a touch on the cheek, and another cinematic kiss.

Friendship ending

Better than nothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you didn’t romance anyone in the Hex, you still get a hug—though probably not from whom you imagine. As your Drifter is alone on the balcony, Kalymos shows up for some head scratching and a nice big hug from a cat that’s probably as tall as a small pony.

The message’s sender appears as Kalymos herself. We know she’s incredibly smart, but she’s not smart enough to send you a text (at least not yet), so Arthur comes up with the message: “This place is your home, and we all consider you family,” he writes. “We’re all thinking of you tonight. Especially Kalymos.”

