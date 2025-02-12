How to get Cedo Prime Relics in Warframe

Forgot password
Along with Dual Zoren, Cedo is the latest weapon in Warframe to have gotten the Prime treatment. Cedo Prime parts—as you might have expected already—are scattered across three tiers of Void Relics, namely Lith, Neo, and Axi.

Cedo Prime is an all-around upgrade over its base counterpart, which was already a favorite among Tennos. It comes with two additional Madurai (V) polarities, which means the final build will drain less of your Forma stash. The shotgun boasts a Condition Overload-like effect as its unique trait, which grants it 60 percent bonus damage per unique status effect on a target. The alternate fire is mostly used as a Primer to amplify the damage of its primary fire or whatever other weapon or abilities you have in your arsenal.

Here’s how you can get Cedo Prime and all its Relics in Warframe, including the best places to farm them.

All Cedo Prime Relics in Warframe

Warframe promotional art showing Lavos Prime holding Cedo Prime with his left hand
Lavos gets Shotgun Ammo Mutation effect while wielding Cedo. Image via Digital Extremes

Cedo Prime has one Rare, two Uncommon, and one Common part scattered across four Void Relics.

Here are all the Relics for Cedo Prime parts.

PartVoid RelicRarity
BlueprintNeo C6Rare
StockLith A7Common
BarrelNeo T9Uncommon
ReceiverAxi M6Uncommon

Best places to farm Cedo Prime Relics in Warframe

Cedo Prime parts are dropped from three of Void Relics. While you can get Relics from all kinds of different missions in Warframe, I’ll list my favorite locations to farm them fast.

RelicLocationTips for farming
Lith A7Hepit, Void (Capture)This Capture mission is fast, and even more so with frames like Volt and Titania. On average, you can complete one run in a little under a minute with a guaranteed Lith Relic as a completion reward. I recommend running this solo.
Neo C6Ukko, Void (Capture)It’s the same strategy for this mission, but this one drops Meso and Neo Relics.
Neo T9
Axi M6Apollo, Lua (Disruption)I suggest running this mission in public squads. To maximize Axi Relic drops, save only two conduits from Round Three onward (after saving all four in the first two rounds).

While the above are the best places to farm these Relics actively, you can get a bunch of them from Relic Packs if you have Syndicate Standings or Steel Essences stored up, respectively from Syndicates and Teshin in relays.

Once you have the Relics, it’s time to crack them open in Void Fissure missions. For Uncommon and Rare parts, I’d suggest going with a full squad with Radiant Relics.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
