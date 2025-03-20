Warframe‘s Techrot Encore update is live, bringing with it the new rock-inspired Warframe, Temple. Getting the new musical Warframe isn’t difficult, but it might take some time.

Temple is available after reaching rank four with the Hex, and they drop exclusively from the Techrot Encore-aligned Stage Defense game mode. The activity type is one of the new additions in the update, alongside four new Protoframes (though, tragically, you can’t romance them.)

Here’s how you can grab Temple in Warframe, including the fastest way to do it in our experience (that doesn’t involve spending Platinum, anyway).

How to get Temple in Warframe

Temple and Lizzie can be deadly. Image via Digital Extremes, Remix via Dot Esports

There are three main ways to get Temple in Warframe, and you can use a combination of them to add this bombshell rocker to your arsenal. You must also be at least rank four with the Hex Syndicate in 1999. You can get them:

As a random drop from Stage Defense missions

Purchased from Flare Varleon in Höllvania Mall (uses Beating Heartstrings)

(uses Beating Heartstrings) Available for Platinum from the Market

Temple parts can drop from any rotation in Stage Defense, but they can be quite rare. With the change to three-wave defense in Techrot Encore, however, farming for this Warframe isn’t as bad as it could have been. As usual, doing a Rotation C grants you better odds.

Fastest way to get Temple in Warframe

You can talk to Flare to buy Temple parts or get a Gemini skin to play as Flare themself. Image via Digital Extremes

If you don’t want to shell out Platinum to add the rocker to your collection, the best way to get Temple in Warframe is to farm Stage Defense and buy pieces from Flare Varleon in the Round Table pub. Temple’s parts are exceedingly rare early on (with a drop rate smaller than one percent on wave one), but you can bump up those rates by sticking around longer in Stage Defense missions.

Completing a wave of Stage Defense on normal difficulty gives you six to seven Beating Hearstring, which you can use to buy Temple pieces with Flare. All parts are weighted equally, but the Blueprint requires more resources from Flare.

The rocker Warframe’s parts have the following prices and drop rates, according to Digital Extremes:

Temple Part Rotation A drop chance Rotation B drop chance Rotation C drop chance Beating Heartstring price Blueprint 0.97 percent 1.98 percent 4.58 percent 195 Systems 0.97 percent 1.98 percent 4.58 percent 65 Chassis 0.97 percent 1.98 percent 4.58 percent 65 Neuroptics 0.97 percent 1.98 percent 4.58 percent 65

Getting Temple requires both luck and persistence. If RNG favors you, you can trim that time considerably if you get the Blueprint as a random drop first, since it costs as many Beating Heartstrings as the rest of Temple’s parts combined. With six to seven Beating Heartstrings per run, it takes you approximately 10 runs to ensure you can buy one of Temple’s parts from their Protoframe counterpart, but the average drop rate for this resource might be higher.

The numbers shift a bit if you’re brave enough for Steel Path. Our rotation C run granted us 39 Beating Heartstrings, which is nearly 10 per wave and adds up to around seven wave sets for a single piece. Steel Path can be much more rewarding as long as it doesn’t tank your completion times.

Spending Platinum will always be faster, but if you just want to grind for Temple, your best bet is to farm Stage Defense missions (preferably on Steel Path) and use your leftover Beating Heartstrings to acquire the parts you still need once you’re done. Keep track of your resources so you know when you can stop farming, but you might have to keep going if you want Temple’s signature Riot-848 secondary.

