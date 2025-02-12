Forgot password
Lavos Prime holding his signature Cedo Prime
Image via Digital Extremes
Category:
Warframe

How to get Lavos Prime Relics in Warframe

The dark alchemist arrives with Primed glory.
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 04:03 pm

The latest Prime Warframe to join the fray is Lavos Prime. The parts of the frame, as usual, are farmable through different Void Relics. As with the different tiers of Void Relics, each one has its best farming spot.

Lavos is an alchemist with each of his abilities applying one of the base elements. You can, of course, combine these elements for devastating combos. For example, you can mix his first ability Orphidian Bite, and second Vial Rush to inflict Viral onto enemies. While it takes some time to get used to the various combos, Lavos is an incredibly fun Warframe to play, and the Prime only makes it better.

Here’s how you can get Lavos Prime and all his Relics in Warframe, including the best places to farm them.

Table of contents

All Lavos Prime Relics in Warframe

Lavos Prime void relics
Hope you have some Void Traces handy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lavos Prime has one Rare, two Uncommon, and one Common part scattered across four Void Relics. The Rare piece is fortunately a Lith drop, which is one of the easiest Relic types to farm for.

Here are all the Relics for Lavos Prime parts.

PartsVoid RelicRarity
BlueprintAxi F3Uncommon
NeuropticsMeso A8Uncommon
ChassisNeo X1Common
SystemsLith L5Rare

Best places to farm Lavos Prime Relics in Warframe

You can get Void Relics (and resultingly, a chance to get Lavos Prime Relics) from all kinds of missions in Warframe. But, of course, there are optimized farming spots for each tier of Relics where I’d suggest going to stock up on these as soon as possible. 

Here are the best farming locations for Lavos Prime Relics.

RelicLocationTips for farming
Lith L5Hepit, Void (Capture)Take a fast frame like Volt or Titania and run this Capture mission repeatedly in the Solo mode.
Meso A8Ukko, Void (Capture)This Capture mission has an equal likelihood of dropping Meso and Neo relics. The same general strategy of running fast frames apply here.
Neo X1
Axi F3Apollo, Lua (Disruption)This Capture mission has an equal likelihood of dropping Meso and Neo relics. The same general strategy of running fast frames applies here.

While the above methods require active farming, you can use other ways to get some Relics. If you have Steel Essences lying around, you can use them at Teshin in any relay to get your hands on Relic Packs. Each pack goes for 15 Steel Essences with a 25 purchase limit weekly.

Similarly, you can get Relic Packs from your Syndicates, where each Pack costs 20,000 Standing.

Lavos Prime abilities in Warframe

Lavos Prime in Warframe Codex
The master of Transmutation is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lavos Prime has the same abilities as its base counterpart. He has a unique playstyle, and with the right build, he can be devastating even in end-game scenarios like Steel Path endurance runs.

The first anomaly you’ll notice about Lavos (and Lavos Prime) is how Ability Efficiency and Duration work differently on him compared to other Warframes. Ability Efficiency mods like Streamline and Fleeting Expertise lower Lavos’ cooldown on abilities, while Ability Duration (granted by mods such as Continuity, Constitution, etc.) modifies the Status Duration of any Status dealt by Lavos’ abilities or weapons.

Passive

Lavos’ passive grants him Status Immunity for 10 seconds every time he picks up any Energy or Universal Orb. You also get additional Elemental Damage and Status on the next cast after holding any ability button.

First Ability: Ophidian Bite

Tap to lash out with a Toxin attack, consuming the targeted enemy to heal yourself. Hold to imbue the next ability with Toxin.

Second Ability: Vial Rush

Tap to dash forward and crash through enemies, leaving a Cold Damage trail. Hold to imbue the next ability with Cold.

Third Ability: Transmutation Probe

Tap to launch a probe that converts Health and Energy Orbs into Universal Orbs, and all kinds of different ammo into Universal Ammo Pickups. The probe shocks enemies in the vicinity, and each electrocuted enemy reduces your cooldowns. Hold to imbue the next ability with Electric.

Fourth Ability: Catalyze

Tap to douse surrounding enemies with fire. Damage is doubled for each Element afflicting an enemy. Hold to imbue the next ability with Heat.

Lavos Prime vs Lavos differences in Warframe

AttributesLavos PrimeLavos
Health800740
Shield410370
Armor675675
Energy00
These are stats for Level 30 Warframe.

In terms of raw stats, Lavos Prime has slightly more Health and Shield compared to its base counterpart.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Freelance writer for Dot Esports since May 2023. Started writing about esports and gaming three years ago. English Major. Favorite game: Disco Elysium. Has played an awful lot of Dota 2.
twitter