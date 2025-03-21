How to farm Live Heartcells fast in Warframe

Here's the best (and the only) way to farm Live Heartcells in Warframe.

If you’re looking to make the most of Warframe’s latest Techrot Encore update and farm a ton of Live Heartcells as you go on a disinfecting spree, well, our guide is exactly what you need right now.

As 2025’s first major Warframe update, Techrot Encore introduces the 60th Warframe, Temple. This is alongside new missions, Photoframes, and, most crucially, the new Technobyte Coda adversary system featuring a “multi-talented Techrot boyband virus” that you must defeat to earn the Live Heartcells you want.

Whether you’re a new Warframe player or a seasoned Drifter, we’re here to help you quickly farm Live Heartcells and use them to purchase a bunch of awesome equipment.

How to farm Live Heartcells in Warframe

Vanquish and earn all the Live Heartcells you want. Image via Digital Extremes

If you’ve approached Eleanor in the Höllvania Central Mall after the Techrot Encore update went live in Warframe, you’ve probably noticed the new Coda weapons section when you talk to her—and that you need Live Heartcells to add them to your collection. In case you don’t see these weapons in Eleanor’s store, all of them are Mastery Rank 17 and you need to level up accordingly to get them.

Requirements to participate in the Technocyte Coda system

Live Heartcells are basically a kind of unique Warframe currency that are only good for purchasing Coda weapons from Eleanor. Before starting the grind, you need to know a few things. For starters, you need to complete the following prerequisites:

Complete all main Quests up to and including The Hex Quest You need access to the Höllvania missions to participate in the Technocyte Coda system.

No active Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos. Only one adversary can be active at a time, or you won’t see the mixtapes needed to generate a Technocyte Coda.

Gather Antivirus and Potency Mods

Only one of them is correct. Image via Digital Extremes

Now that you can access the Höllvania missions in Warframe, start with collecting Antivirus and Potency mods, which are essential in the process of farming Live Heartcells.

Participate in the new Antivirus Mod bounty mission—Volatile Techrot Legacyte Harvest—to earn Antivirus Mods. Defeating enemies in Techrot missions drops Potency Mods.

Here’s a list of the Antivirus Mods you can get in Warframe:

ByteRyte: Keeps your bytes tight and your bits fit

Drive-Duster: Your digital virus buster

Soft Safe: Keeping software safe by ALWAYS WATCHING

Anti-V: Digital extremists stand no chance when you have Anti-V on your side

Computer Cop: Stopping cyber-crime in its tracks

Worm Away: Get rid of malware, spyware, wetware and worms

Trojan Tracker: Eliminating sneaky viruses since 1989

Keep-Clean: There’s no Clean like Keep-Clean

Here’s a list of the Potency Mods you can get in Warframe:

Immuno Shield: Gain 15 percent Disinfection and gain 5,000 Affinity

Quick Correct: Gain 10 percent Disinfection and 10 percent chance to drop a Live Heartcell

Threat Blocker: Gain 10 percent Disinfection and 25 percent chance to drop a Potency Mod

Turbo Protect: Gain 10 percent Disinfection and 25 percent chance to drop an Antivirus Mod

Instant Secure: Gain 15 percent Disinfection and gain 10,000 Höllars

You can also purchase Mod Packs from the Market with Platinum. Since you need at least one of each Antivirus Mods to successfully disinfect a Technocyte Coda and get Live Heartcells in Warframe, the easiest way is to purchase the pack from the Market—or you’ll have to keep participating in bounties to stock them up. Potency Mods are not essential to defeating Technocyte Codas but boost the disinfection process and secondary benefits.

We recommend gathering at least one of all eight Anti-Virus Mods and five Potency Mods—especially the Quick Correct Potency Mod—before you move on to the phase of farming Live Heartcells in Warframe.

Steps to get Live Heartcells and how to farm

Disinfect the infestation. Image via Digital Extremes

To get Live Heartcells in Warframe, you need to follow these steps:

Pick up mixtapes dropped by enemies in Techrot missions and use them at the infested terminal to bring up a hack puzzle. Solve the puzzle (or fail at it) to spawn a Technocyte Coda. Disinfect your Technocyte Coda by participating in Exterminate, Hell-Scrub, and Legacyte Harvest Höllvania missions or bounties and Duets and injecting Antivirus Mods. You can track all these missions from the NavNow map screen. Techrot missions are marked in green. During disinfection, you can equip three Antivirus Mods at the same time to find the correct one for that particular Technocyte Coda. Once you find the correct Antivirus mod, remove the other two and switch to two Potency Mods to increase disinfection speed and gain other benefits. I recommend equipping a Quick Correct Potency Mod whenever possible, as it gives a 10 percent chance of Live Heartcells dropping when you perform the Parazon Mercy finisher on a Technocyte Coda. You can also equip a Threat Blocker for a chance to earn a Quick Potency Mod. After disinfection, the Technocyte Coda flees to Earth Proxima. So, switch to the Skirmish (Railjack) mode and complete the Technocyte Coda Concert mission. Choose to “Vanquish” the Technocyte Coda at the end of the mission to get 10 to 15 Live Heartcells and other rewards.

Once done, go back to Höllvania and repeat these steps multiple times to farm all the Live Heartcells you need to get Coda weapons in Warframe. Each Coda weapon requires 10 Live Heartcells, so you can get all the currency you need to purchase an entire rotation with a maximum of seven runs of the steps.

Now that you know how to farm Live Heartcells, you should aim to get all 13 new Coda weapons in Warframe. They’ve got a really classy pink glow, and each of them comes with a Valence Bonus that randomly regenerates, offering new possibilities as they rotate into Eleanor’s store. You can purchase a Coda weapon only once during a rotation. If you have multiple of the same Coda weapons, don’t forget to fuse them for higher Valence Bonus.

