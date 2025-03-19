How to find the new Protoframes in Warframe Techrot Encore

Warframe‘s Techrot Encore Update added four new Protoframes to the mix, and you can find them in Höllvania Central Mall alongside the Hex. They are rather hidden, though, and in an area that wasn’t around in the 1999 update, so you may not know exactly where to locate them.

Recommended Videos

Techrot Encore brought four new Protoframes: Kaya Velasco (Nova), Flare Varleon (Temple), and the duo of Minerva Hendricks (Saryn) and Velimir Volkov II (Frost). Each of these four has their own attributions which range from selling furniture to unlocking high-end content.

Though the fab four will stay in Höllvania Central Mall, there are a few requirements before you can interact with them. Here’s where you can find the new Protoframes in Warframe‘s Techrot Encore and what each of them offers.

All new Protoframes in Techrot Encore and how to find them in Warframe

Now we’re talking. Image via Digital Extremes

The four new Protoframes are located to the right of the stage in Höllvania Central Mall, right by the secret hole by the stairs that had the Drippy emblem as a hidden secret. With the arrival of Techrot Encore, the Höllvania Mall now hosts the Round Table pub, where you can find the newcomers.

There’s a catch, though: they only appear after reaching rank four (Hot and Fresh) with the Hex, and you can only interact with Kaya, Minerva, and Velimir after reaching rank five (Pizza Party) with the 1999 Syndicate. Flashy rocker Flare is available upon reaching rank four, however. If you can’t find the new Protoframes in Techrot Encore, you might just need to bump up your rank with the Hex.

Once you’ve found them, the quickest way to get to each Protoframe is to fast travel to them through the Gear Wheel. Find them under the new Protoframes section, which leads you to whoever you want to see (including the original Hex members).

Here’s what the four new Protoframes in Warframe are responsible for doing in the new update:

Kaya Velasco (Nova): Temporal Archimedea She’s located just past the sliding door to the right of the stage.

Minerva Hendricks (Saryn): Weapons , including the new Scaldra weapons in Techrot Encore.

, including the new Scaldra weapons in Techrot Encore. Velimir Volkov II (Frost): Furnishings for your Backroom. These two vendors are together by the bar, and you can’t interact with them individually.

for your Backroom. Flare Varleon (Temple): Temple parts, Riot-848 parts, musical decorations Find them by the stage on the right end of the bar.



Our four newcomers are the only outright new Protoframes, but Eleanor Nightingale also has new goodies under her menu. She can make the new Technocyte Coda weapons, which come alongside the new cast of antagonists in the update. You can find her in her usual spot or travel to her through the quick-access wheel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy