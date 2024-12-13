How to fix the Warframe infinite initializing bar bug on Xbox and PS4

Warframe‘s major updates are always a joy for fans—at least for those who don’t get stuck with an infinite initializing bar after booting up the launcher.

Glitches are inevitable in a game as old as Warframe, and Digital Extremes’ main title isn’t an exception. If you’ve played a significant amount of it, you may have a pet bug that often appears in your play sessions. (In my case, that’s being stuck without moving or shooting after getting in and out of Transcendence too quickly in a high-ping match.)

And though most glitches happen inside the game, sometimes you can encounter one before even setting foot in your Orbiter. The launcher’s loading bar is a somewhat common target for these bugs. Maybe it doesn’t progress at all, or maybe it fills up to 100 percent and continuously resets shortly after.

Warframe‘s initializing loop can have a bevy of different causes, and there’s no singular surefire solution. This issue can pop up periodically on all platforms, and there are reports of it happening even on mobile and Switch. Here are some of the ways to fix this glitch.

How to fix the Warframe stuck in an infinite initializing bug on Xbox and PS4

To 1999 and beyond. Image via Digital Extremes

Some players have reported you may just have to wait until the progress bar completes for real, so patience would be your best solution. It might take some time for Warframe to find the proper information, so waiting could be a remedy. That said, it’s far from the only possible solution.

Restarting your game and your console is a natural step, too. The age-old strategy is easily one of the first picks, and it can work depending on what’s causing the error. In tandem, check if your platform services are online, since issues with the PSN or the Xbox services can get you stuck on a loading screen. Though it’s a rare scenario, errors with your internet might also be a factor.

While there’s no silver bullet, a common denominator between reports is that, in some cases, Warframe can have an infinite initializing loop if the game isn’t fully up-to-date. This is an easy one to rule out, so check if Warframe needs an update through your client of choice.

The lack of an update can cause the error on other platforms as well, so it may come as a remedy if you encounter a similar glitch outside of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. For instance, before the launch of Warframe‘s 1999 Update, Digital Extremes accidentally pushed a wrong build for the Microsoft-owned platform, preventing affected players from logging in at all.

If it’s still not fixed, the drastic measure is to uninstall and reinstall your game. This should solve most issues, but if the error persists, reaching out to Warframe‘s support team seems to be the last resort.

