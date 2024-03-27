How to get Dante in Warframe

The powerful Dante Warframe has made its way onto Warframe, and you can add it to your comprehensive collection. Like other Warframes, you need to track down several parts to unlock it before you can begin crafting.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking the Dante Warframe in the Dante Unbound update requires a lot of grinding and reaching some of the later story beats in Warframe. However, for anyone who’s already reached the end of the game, Dante won’t be too far away, and you can try your hand with it.

How to unlock Dante Blueprints in Warframe

You can unlock Dante blueprints by completing the Disruption game mode on Deimos. Image via Digital Extremes.

There are multiple ways to unlock the Dante Warframe, and they revolve around the Disruption game mode on Deimos’ Armatus. To reach this point in Warframe, you need to complete the Deadlock Protocol quest and the Whispers in the Walls series of quests. After you’ve done this, Armatus should be accessible to you on Deimos.

From here, Dante parts become available and drop as you complete rounds in Disruption. You can grind through the game mode as many times as you want for the components to fall, giving you a good chance to unlock them and add them to your collection. However, this is not the only way to get Dante in Warframe.

The second method is to collect Vessel Capillaries during Disruption. These drop from Demolishers that appear during Disruption. After you have enough, make your way to Loid, who is in the Sanctum Anatomica hub, and you can trade those for Dante blueprints. These are the items you need to purchase to have all the parts.

Dante Blueprint

Dante Neuroptics Blueprint

Dante Chassis Blueprint

Dante Systems Blueprint

You can purchase the entire set from Loid if you farm enough of the Vessel Capillaries. You need a good amount of Vessel Capillaries to unlock them all, so expect to spend a good amount of time farming Disruption before you have enough. There’s nothing to stop you from grabbing only certain parts that haven’t dropped for you while playing Disruption in Warframe. I imagine a majority of players might get one of the blueprints from the drop and have the purchase the rest from Loid.

After you have all the Blueprints, it’s only a matter of completing the set and returning to your ship to finish your build. Loid also has Dante’s signature weapon, Ruvox, and the Onos wrist-mounted cannon, which you can purchase using Vessel Capillaries.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more