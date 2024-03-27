Category:
Warframe

How to get Dante in Warframe

Dante has arrived to Warframe, and now's the perfect chance to add him to your collection.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 10:28 am
Dante in Warframe cover art
Image by Digital Extremes.

The powerful Dante Warframe has made its way onto Warframe, and you can add it to your comprehensive collection. Like other Warframes, you need to track down several parts to unlock it before you can begin crafting.

Unlocking the Dante Warframe in the Dante Unbound update requires a lot of grinding and reaching some of the later story beats in Warframe. However, for anyone who’s already reached the end of the game, Dante won’t be too far away, and you can try your hand with it.

How to unlock Dante Blueprints in Warframe

Dante in Warframe cover art
You can unlock Dante blueprints by completing the Disruption game mode on Deimos. Image via Digital Extremes.

There are multiple ways to unlock the Dante Warframe, and they revolve around the Disruption game mode on Deimos’ Armatus. To reach this point in Warframe, you need to complete the Deadlock Protocol quest and the Whispers in the Walls series of quests. After you’ve done this, Armatus should be accessible to you on Deimos.

From here, Dante parts become available and drop as you complete rounds in Disruption. You can grind through the game mode as many times as you want for the components to fall, giving you a good chance to unlock them and add them to your collection. However, this is not the only way to get Dante in Warframe.

The second method is to collect Vessel Capillaries during Disruption. These drop from Demolishers that appear during Disruption. After you have enough, make your way to Loid, who is in the Sanctum Anatomica hub, and you can trade those for Dante blueprints. These are the items you need to purchase to have all the parts.

  • Dante Blueprint
  • Dante Neuroptics Blueprint
  • Dante Chassis Blueprint
  • Dante Systems Blueprint

You can purchase the entire set from Loid if you farm enough of the Vessel Capillaries. You need a good amount of Vessel Capillaries to unlock them all, so expect to spend a good amount of time farming Disruption before you have enough. There’s nothing to stop you from grabbing only certain parts that haven’t dropped for you while playing Disruption in Warframe. I imagine a majority of players might get one of the blueprints from the drop and have the purchase the rest from Loid.

After you have all the Blueprints, it’s only a matter of completing the set and returning to your ship to finish your build. Loid also has Dante’s signature weapon, Ruvox, and the Onos wrist-mounted cannon, which you can purchase using Vessel Capillaries.

related content
Read Article How to get Ruvox in Warframe
Dante in Warframe cover art
Category: Warframe
Warframe
How to get Ruvox in Warframe
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Does Warframe 1999 have a release date?
Arthur in Warframe 1999 holding a gun inside a facility.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Does Warframe 1999 have a release date?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Does Warframe’s Jade Shadows update have a release date?
A Warframe character in white holding a giant scepter-like weapon in front of an orange, robotic structure in the shape of a triangle.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Does Warframe’s Jade Shadows update have a release date?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 27, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.