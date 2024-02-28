Category:
Warframe: Dante Unbound release window and gameplay details

A new Warframe is coming in March with a very flexible mechanic.
Feb 28, 2024
The upcoming Warframe update, Dante Unbound, is coming out in March. It introduces a new Warframe called Dante, who has an Exalted Tome to use his special Verse abilities, offering very versatile gameplay. Here’s all the info on the new update and character.

When is Dante Unbound releasing in Warframe?

A digital art of Dante with a list of updates coming with Dante Unbound written on his left,
Image via Digital Extremes

The Dante Unbound update is set for release in March, but there’s no exact date yet. It’s bringing the 56th Warframe, named Dante, after whom the update is named. Here’s what’s included in the Dante Unbound patch:

  • The new Warframe Dante with his Exalted Tome Noctua
  • A rework of the Inaros Warframe
  • New Incarnon Adapters for Ruvox and Onos
  • 10 new Warframe Augments
  • New game modes: Entrati Disruption and Deep Archimedea
  • Additional cosmetics

Dante Warframe gameplay, explained

Dante is a unique Warframe who tells Stories through his special Tome, Noctua. Depending on the order you use his Verses, you can cast different spells. Light Verses help you and your team with supportive spells, while Dark Verses let you cast powerful offensive spells that cause big damage and Slash effects right away. You can mix Light and Dark verses together, creating four different spells based on their combinations. Here’s how it works:

  • Ability 1: Noctua – Turns Noctua into your active weapon. Not required to use the other abilities.
  • Ability 2: Light Verse – Grants Overguard and increases Max Health of Dante and his allies. Adds its page to Dante’s book.
  • Ability 3: Dark Verse – Creates a Slash damage cone that attacks enemies in its range. Adds its page to Dante’s book.
  • Ability 4: Final Verse – Dante can only use this ability if he composed two other verses first. Based on the order the last two verses were cast, the ability has a different effect.
    • Two Light Verses: Triumph Story – Regenerates survivability stats from Dante and his allies.
    • Two dark verses: Tragedy Story – Deals massive damage to enemies in area
    • Dark Verse first, Light Verse second: Pageflight – Summons three Paragrimms who attract enemy aggro and deal Slash procs to them.
    • Light Verse first, Dark Verse second: Wordwarden – Summons a copy of Noctua that supports allies and attacks enemies.

Your gameplay with Dante is essentially using Light and Dark verses as needed and as a setup for Final Verse, depending on what you need to accomplish. These abilities are cast quite fast, so you can use them often to rotate between buffs and offense.

How to unlock Dante in Warframe

When Dante comes out with the Dante Unbound update, there are three ways to get him:

  • Buy him from the Market with Platinum.
  • Drop his Blueprints from playing the new Entrati Disruption game mode.
  • Purchase his Blueprints from Loid using a new currency from the Entrati Disruption mode. You need to finish Whispers in the Walls first.

