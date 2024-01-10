What Incarnon Adapter is in rotation in Warframe this week?

Check out what Incarnon weapon you can get this week in Warframe.

This week in Warframe, the Incarnon Genesis Adapter choices available from Steel Path are Lex, Magistar, Boltor, Bronco, and Ceramic Dagger. This Incarnon rewards rotation resets every Saturday at 6pm CT.

In Warframe, there are 35 total Incarnon Adapters, rotating in sets of five over a period of seven weeks. After the seventh week, the cycle restarts with the first set and continues in this pattern. From each set of five options, you can choose two Incarnon Adapters, awarded as rewards at tiers five and 10 in the Steel Path’s Duviri Circuit.

Full Steel Path Incarnon Genesis Adapters rotation in Warframe Here’s the full Incarnon weapon reward rotation in Steel Path in Warframe. Currently, we’re on week four. Week Incarnon Genesis Adapter Options (Base Weapons) 1 Braton (Braton, MK1-Braton, Braton Prime, Braton Vandal)

Lato (Lato, Lato Prime, Lato Vandal)

Skana (Skana, Skana Prime, Prisma Skana)

Paris (Paris, MK1-Paris, Paris Prime)

Kunai (Kunai, MK1-Kunai) 2 Boar (Boar, Boar Prime)

Gammacor (Gammacor, Synoid Gammacor)

Angstrum (Angstrum, Prisma Angstrum)

Gorgon (Gorgon, Gorgon Wraith, Prisma Gorgon)

Anku (Anku) 3 Bo (Bo, MK1-Bo, Bo Prime)

Latron (Latron, Latron Prime, Latron Wraith)

Furis (Furis, MK1-Furis)

Furax (Furas, MK1-Furax, Furax Wraith)

Strun (Strun, MK1-Strun, Strun Prime, Strun Wraith) 4 (Current week) Lex (Lex, Lex Prime)

Magistar (Magistar, Sancti Magistar)

Boltor (Boltor, Boltor Prime, Telos Boltor)

Bronco (Bronco, Bronco Prime)

Ceramic Dagger (Ceramic Dagger) 5 Torid (Torid)

Dual Toxocyst (Dual Toxocyst)

Dual Ichor (Dual Ichor)

Miter (Miter)

Atomos (Atomos) 6 Ack & Brunt (Ack & Brunt)

Soma (Soma, Soma Prime)

Vasto (Vasto, Vasto Prime)

Nami (Nami Solo)

Burston (Burston, Burston Prime) 7 Zylok (Zylok, Zylok Prime)

Sibear (Sibear)

Dread (Dread)

Despair (Despair)

Hate (Hate)

Using Incarnon Adapters An Incarnon Genesis weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports To install the Incarnon Adapters you’ve acquired on their respective weapons, you need to spend specific resources for each. For instance, installing the Burston Incarnon Genesis requires 20 Pathos Clamps, 60 Rune Marrow, and 20 Maw Fang. Doing so unlocks the first tier of the Burston’s evolutions and enables you to unlock subsequent levels, up to the cap of four, by completing specific missions.