What Incarnon Adapter is in rotation in Warframe this week?

This week in Warframe, the Incarnon Genesis Adapter choices available from Steel Path are Lex, Magistar, Boltor, Bronco, and Ceramic Dagger. This Incarnon rewards rotation resets every Saturday at 6pm CT.
In Warframe, there are 35 total Incarnon Adapters, rotating in sets of five over a period of seven weeks. After the seventh week, the cycle restarts with the first set and continues in this pattern. From each set of five options, you can choose two Incarnon Adapters, awarded as rewards at tiers five and 10 in the Steel Path’s Duviri Circuit.
Full Steel Path Incarnon Genesis Adapters rotation in Warframe
Here’s the full Incarnon weapon reward rotation in Steel Path in Warframe. Currently, we’re on week four.
|Week
|Incarnon Genesis Adapter Options (Base Weapons)
|1
|Braton (Braton, MK1-Braton, Braton Prime, Braton Vandal)
Lato (Lato, Lato Prime, Lato Vandal)
Skana (Skana, Skana Prime, Prisma Skana)
Paris (Paris, MK1-Paris, Paris Prime)
Kunai (Kunai, MK1-Kunai)
|2
|Boar (Boar, Boar Prime)
Gammacor (Gammacor, Synoid Gammacor)
Angstrum (Angstrum, Prisma Angstrum)
Gorgon (Gorgon, Gorgon Wraith, Prisma Gorgon)
Anku (Anku)
|3
|Bo (Bo, MK1-Bo, Bo Prime)
Latron (Latron, Latron Prime, Latron Wraith)
Furis (Furis, MK1-Furis)
Furax (Furas, MK1-Furax, Furax Wraith)
Strun (Strun, MK1-Strun, Strun Prime, Strun Wraith)
|4 (Current week)
|Lex (Lex, Lex Prime)
Magistar (Magistar, Sancti Magistar)
Boltor (Boltor, Boltor Prime, Telos Boltor)
Bronco (Bronco, Bronco Prime)
Ceramic Dagger (Ceramic Dagger)
|5
|Torid (Torid)
Dual Toxocyst (Dual Toxocyst)
Dual Ichor (Dual Ichor)
Miter (Miter)
Atomos (Atomos)
|6
|Ack & Brunt (Ack & Brunt)
Soma (Soma, Soma Prime)
Vasto (Vasto, Vasto Prime)
Nami (Nami Solo)
Burston (Burston, Burston Prime)
|7
|Zylok (Zylok, Zylok Prime)
Sibear (Sibear)
Dread (Dread)
Despair (Despair)
Hate (Hate)
Using Incarnon Adapters
To install the Incarnon Adapters you’ve acquired on their respective weapons, you need to spend specific resources for each. For instance, installing the Burston Incarnon Genesis requires 20 Pathos Clamps, 60 Rune Marrow, and 20 Maw Fang. Doing so unlocks the first tier of the Burston’s evolutions and enables you to unlock subsequent levels, up to the cap of four, by completing specific missions.
All evolutions in Warframe allow the weapons to temporarily transform in combat once they accumulate enough energy from shooting enemies. During this transformed state, these weapons gain significant enhancements, including increased damage, reduced ammo consumption, lower recoil, improved accuracy, and other specific stat buffs, making them more effective and reliable in battle. Take the melee weapon Sibear, for example. In its first stage of Incarnon, it creates a Cold Blast area when performing heavy slams, giving your character 100 percent more melee damage and faster heavy attacks, among other bonuses.
Incarnon Adapters are a valuable addition for late-game players in Warframe. They become accessible only after completing The Duviri Paradox and all nodes in the Star Chart, which then unlocks the Steel Path Circuit.