How to build Sun & Moon in Warframe’s Duviri Paradox

The Duviri Paradox update in Warframe brought a new story mission and a ton of new content, including the most important addition to any Warframe DLC—weapons. The Sun & Moon dual blades are one of the weapons you can earn in the story mission, but you can also build them in the main game. Below, you’ll find a step-by-step guide to becoming a proud owner of this awesome-looking pair of blades.

How to get Sun & Moon Blueprint in Warframe

The Drifter on a flying mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you’ll need to complete the Duviri Paradox story quest. Simply walk over to your navigation console and click on the Duviri button in the top right corner. If you’re new to the game, you can start with this instead of the main tutorial, but we recommend you play the original Warframe tutorial first. After you are done with the main tutorial quest, just open up the navigation console and pick the Duvari Paradox from the top right corner.

Duviri Paradox Menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Duviri Paradox takes about two hours to complete, which is a shame because it’s a fantastic questline. This tiny segment teaches you more about the game than the initial tutorial quests did.

The questline teaches you how to use different attacks, how to complete different missions, and later, how the actual game works. Not to mention, the story is pretty engaging despite being so short. It is that good!

Sun & Moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll get the Sun & Moon blades near the beginning of the story, but you’ll only be able to use them inside the Duviri Paradox—for now. Feel free to test them out until you get your own pair.

After you’ve completed the story, you can choose to stay in the story session or go back to your ship. Go back and check your mail. Congratulations, you now have the Sun & Moon Blueprint. Now, all you have to do is gather the parts to build it.

How to build the Sun & Moon in Warframe

Did you like the story in the Duviri Paradox? If you did, then great news, you’re going back in. Load up your navigation console, use the Duviri Paradox button again, but choose The Duviri Experience this time.

This mode lets you free roam around the island, do quests, level up, and, most importantly, farm items for the Sun & Moon. And let us tell you, it’s not that difficult to build this weapon. Getting all items for the Sun & Moon shouldn’t take you more than a few hours (about two to three, to be exact).

Here’s everything you’ll need:

Farming Lamentus. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kovnik. Screenshot by Dot Esports Silphsela. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rune Marrow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

40 Lamentus : This one is probably the easiest to get. Most enemies drop Lamentus , and you’ll fight plenty of them while chasing the other three ingredients. So, don’t worry about this one, as you’ll get more than enough without even trying.

: This one is probably the easiest to get. , and you’ll fight plenty of them while chasing the other three ingredients. So, don’t worry about this one, as 100 Kovnik : You may have seen, or even looted, these flowers during the story quest. They look like tiny trees with golden leaves and shouldn’t be too hard to spot. Most of these will drop more than one Kovnik fruit.

: You may have seen, or even looted, these flowers during the story quest. They look like and shouldn’t be too hard to spot. Most of these will drop more than one Kovnik fruit. 45 Silphsela : You might have even collected some Silphsela without even realizing it. This is because these yellow things are tiny and floating in the air. They are also pretty hard to spot. The easiest way to get these is to visit a snowy area in Duviri—Titan’s Reach is a great place—and look up. You might just be able to spot a few Sun Silphs floating up in the air. But even if you can’t see these little buggers, just mount up and fly around the area. We guarantee you’ll collect a few. Collecting 45 shouldn’t take too much time.

: You might have even collected some Silphsela without even realizing it. This is because these They are also pretty hard to spot. The easiest way to get these is to visit a snowy area in Duviri—Titan’s Reach is a great place—and look up. You might just be able to spot a few Sun Silphs floating up in the air. But even if you can’t see these little buggers, around the area. We guarantee you’ll collect a few. Collecting 45 shouldn’t take too much time. 35 Rune Marrow – Probably the hardest of the bunch to acquire. To get Rune Marrow, you must visit the Undercroft or the Circuit. To get to these places, run around the open world of Duviri until you find a sealed portal. Inspect the portal, and enemies will spawn (you’ll probably get some Lamentus from beating them). After you survive a few waves of enemies, the portal will open, and you’ll be taken to the Undercroft or the Circuit. You’ll know you’re there because you’ll be in your Warframe.

Once the mission in the Undercroft starts, walk around a bit until you find a Runic Compact. It looks a little bit like a futuristic Armadillo, but it won’t move. Destroy the Compact, and you’ll get a single Rune Marrow. It won’t just appear briefly on your screen either; it will flash on the lower left side, too, because it’s considered a rare drop. You’ll have to farm 35 of these, which might take a while. You can get about three to five per Undercroft mission. Just check all the nooks and crannies, and you should find easily enough.

Now that you have all the parts, go back to your ship, fire up the Foundry, make sure you have 30,000 credits, and let Sun & Moon cook for 24 hours. Of course, you can speed up the process with Platinum if you can’t wait.

Sun & Moon crafting materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

And that’s it. You’ve got a neat set of blades. There are plenty of other things in the Duviri Paradox update, so be sure to check them out.

