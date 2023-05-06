How to get Enigma Gyrum in Warframe’s Duviri Paradox

The long-awaited Duviri Paradox update for Warframe has finally arrived and players are already finishing up the storyline and looking to gather resources to make all of the newly added items.

One of these resources is the new currency, Enigma Gyrum. This material can be a bit tricky to get your hands on at first in Warframe‘s new Duviri Paradox update.

So if you’re struggling to gather Enigma Gyrum, here’s everything you need to know.

Where do I find Enigma Gyrum in Warframe’s Duviri Paradox?

Before you can start earning Enigma Gyrum, you’ll need to complete the Duviri Paradox main storyline and regain access to the Spiral in Waframe. Doing so will also grant you access to many other side objectives across Duviri.

Enigma Gyrum is a reward for completing puzzles on Duviri. The specific puzzles you’re looking for to gain Enigma Gyrum are the blue pillars with the Watchful Paradigm perched atop. To complete the Enigma Gyrum Puzzles, also referred to as the Owl Puzzles, you’ll need to match the symbols on the floating spheres to those found on the front of the blue pillar.

Completing these puzzles will always reward you with Enigma Gyrum, and you also have a small chance of acquiring a part for the new Cinta Bow in Warframe’s Duviri Paradox update.

Enigma Gyrum is a currency that can be used to trade for wares with Acrithis, located near the entrance to the Spiral in Dormizone.