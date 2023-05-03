How to get Lamentus in Warframe

The long-awaited Duviri Paradox update for Warframe has brought with it a slew of resources to collect and exciting new items to craft. One of these resources is Lamentus.

You’ll likely encounter Lamentus pretty early on in your adventure through the new planet, Duviri. But you might not know the exact steps you need to take to collect the new material.

If you’re trying to acquire Lamentus in Warframe‘s new update, here’s everything you need to know about getting the newly-added resource in The Duviri Paradox.

How to collect Lamentus in Warframe

Lamentus is an extremely important resource in Warframe‘s newest update, the Duviri Paradox, being one of the materials needed to create the brand-new Sun & Moon dual katanas. Unlike many other resources added in the Duviri Paradox update that require you to smash containers or plants to gather them, Lamentus can only be acquired as loot from slaying enemies in Warframe.

Lamentus is a drop reward from Dax enemies located on Duviri. It’s unclear what the exact drop chance is, but it seems to have a high probability of dropping from all Dax variants on the new planet. It should be noted that you cannot get Lamentus as a drop from enemies found in the Undercroft, even if it’s a Dax variant.

If you’re looking to gather a lot of Lamentus, we suggest doing the Duviri Experience, which will have you fighting many Dax enemies during side objectives.