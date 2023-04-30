How to get Kovnik in Warframe

Aside from a brand-new world to adventure, exciting weapons and items to craft, and activities to explore, the Duviri Paradox update has brought to Warframe a slew of resources for players to collect.

One of these resources is Kovnik, and it’s an extremely important resource that’s required to make some of the brand-new weapons added to Warframe.

So if you’re trying to find Kovnik in Warframe, here’s everything you need to know.

Kovnik in Warframe: Where to find it and what it can be used for

Kovnik is a plant you’ll find while exploring some of the new locations added with the Duviri Paradox update in Warframe. Kovnik is a medium-sized plant with weaving stems and yellow leaves at the top and is pretty easy to spot once you know what you’re looking for.

Kovnik can only be found on Duviri, and the best places to find the plant are in the following four locations:

Royalstead Pastures

Farbreeze Hamlet

Northwind Village

Mathila’s Farm

To get your hands on the Kovnik you find, you’ll need to either attack the plant with your melee weapon or shoot it. If you destroy the plant while on a Kaithe, you can pick up the loot by riding over it.

You can also receive Kovnik as a reward for some of the tasks you complete during The Duviri Experience or The Lone Story.

Kovnik is a required ingredient to make a few of the new weapons added with the Duviri Paradox update, including the Sun & Moon dual katanas. So we’d recommend gathering up as much as you can during your adventures through Duviri in Warframe!