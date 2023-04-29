The long-awaited Duviri Paradox update for Warframe has finally arrived and players are already finishing up the storyline and looking to gather resources to make all of the newly added items.

One of the most important resources in the Duviri Paradox update is Rune Marrow. This material is required for making the brand new weapons added with the update, as well as installing the Incarnon System onto any older Warframe weapons.

Related: The best Warframes to play: Warframe tier list

If you’re looking to get Rune Marrow in Warframe‘s newest update, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Rune Marrow in Warframe

Before you can get your hands on Rune Marrow, you’ll need to head to the Undercroft, which is located below Duviri. To unlock the Undercroft, you’ll need to play through the new Duviri Paradox story until you gain access to the location in Warframe.

You’ll find the Rune Marrow you’re looking for in Duviri caches called Runic Compact. These caches blend in pretty well with the Undercroft, though, so you might need to do some searching.

Related: How to get Somatic Fibers in Warframe

The best way to gather large quantities of Rune Marrow is by playing the Endless Circuit game mode. Because their spawns are random within the Undercroft, playing this task will increase your chances of finding Duviri caches. You’ll unlock Endless Circuit after you’ve completed the Duviri Paradox storyline.

Rune Marrow is an essential component for creating the brand new Sun & Moon dual katana weapons and for the production of Incarnon Genesis Adapters in the Duviri Paradox update for Warframe.