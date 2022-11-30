How to get Somatic Fibers in Warframe

The grind is a core part of Warframe, and if you want to build new weapons or Warframes, odds are you’re going to have to dive into some of the most obscure areas to obtain some of the most uncommon resources, such as Somatic Fibers.

This elusive resource is available exclusively in the Lua node and was largely forgotten, either used for Lua Lens or just fed to the Helminth as a means to stock up on your Bile and let you subsume or infuse Warframes. With Lua’s Prey, however, players found a new use for Somatic Fibers—and a new, more practical way to get them.

Here are the drop locations for Somatic Fibers in Warframe, whether you’re looking for some Bile, want to build Voruna, or if you’re just curious about what they’re used for.

Where to find Somatic Fibers in Warframe

Somatic Fibers only drop in a few missions in the Lua node. Luckily for players, Digital Extremes added an easy source of Somatic Fibers to the game with the release of Lua’s Prey, which makes the task of acquiring them relatively easy—especially if you’re farming for Voruna parts anyway.

Somatic Fibers have a 38.72 percent chance of dropping in rotation A of both Circulus and Yuvarium, the two new Conjunction Survival missions. Since Conjunction Survival follows an A-A-B-C pattern, this means players have two shots at Somatic Fibers from the start, and that cycle will repeat itself past 20 minutes.

Before Lua’s Prey, though, Somatic Fibers only dropped from Demolisher enemies on Apollo, a Disruption node in Lua. Each Demolisher had a 15 percent chance of dropping Somatic Fibers. Though Apollo presented more Demolishers per round, it’s still more practical to farm them in Yuvarium or Circulus.

Building Voruna’s Neuroptics requires 20 Somatic Fibers. Since Voruna’s parts also drop from Circulus and Yuvarium (albeit on Rotation C), you’ll necessarily have a shot at Somatic Fibers if you’re farming Voruna. Building the wolf Warframe also requires Lua Thrax Plasm, which doesn’t drop from Apollo.

Farming Apollo may not necessarily be a bad idea depending on what you’re looking for, though. The Lua Disruption node is guaranteed to drop a Neo Relic on Rotation A and Axi Relics on Rotations B and C, so if you’re farming for Relics, you may stumble upon some Somatic Fibers while you’re at it. Since you’ll necessarily have a shot at Somatic Fibers if you’re farming Voruna, though, odds are sticking with Conjunction Survival missions will be a more productive use of your time.