Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
gley in first descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

How to unlock Gley in The First Descendant

Unlock the fave.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 01:28 pm

Gley was one of The First Descendant’s best characters during the beta, so players are flocking to unlock her again now that the game is officially released.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking Gley won’t be easy, though, and depending on how much time you want to invest into the game, it might even be a bit of a grind.

How to get Gley in The First Descendant

gley research needed in the first descendant
Time to grind for Gley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to unlock Gley in The First Descendant, with one being for free-to-play users and the other for those who don’t mind forking over a bit of cash to the developers.

The first method for unlocking Gley is to find Anais and collect a bunch of materials to research the character. The items you need includes:

  • Gley Enhanced Cells
    • Monad Shard (246)
    • Silicon (430)
    • Cooling Metallic Foil (38)
    • Gley Enhanced Cell Blueprint
    • 200,000 Gold
  • Gley Stabilizer
    • Metal Accelerant (519)
    • Felctorite (292)
    • Complex Carbon Activator (60)
    • Gley Stabilizer Blueprint
    • 200,000 Gold
  • Gley Spiral Catalyst
    • Nanopolymers (363)
    • Ceramic Composite (408)
    • Synthesized Artificial Viometal (99)
    • Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint
    • 200,000 Gold
  • Gley Code
    • Location one: Intercept Battle: Common Grave Walker: Amorphous Material Pattern 002
    • Location two: Intercept Battle: Hard Dead Bridge: Amorphous Material Pattern 069
    • Location three: Intercept Battle: Hard Molten Fortress: Amorphous Material Pattern 124
    • Location four: Agna Desert Hard – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Agna Desert Miragestone Deposit

If you don’t want to grind for days or weeks to get Gley, you can alternatively pay for her using 600 Caliber in the Shop to get her instantly, rather than finding all these materials.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter