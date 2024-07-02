How to unlock Gley in The First Descendant

Gley was one of The First Descendant’s best characters during the beta, so players are flocking to unlock her again now that the game is officially released.

Unlocking Gley won’t be easy, though, and depending on how much time you want to invest into the game, it might even be a bit of a grind.

How to get Gley in The First Descendant

Time to grind for Gley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to unlock Gley in The First Descendant, with one being for free-to-play users and the other for those who don’t mind forking over a bit of cash to the developers.

The first method for unlocking Gley is to find Anais and collect a bunch of materials to research the character. The items you need includes:

Gley Enhanced Cells Monad Shard (246) Silicon (430) Cooling Metallic Foil (38) Gley Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Gley Stabilizer Metal Accelerant (519) Felctorite (292) Complex Carbon Activator (60) Gley Stabilizer Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Gley Spiral Catalyst Nanopolymers (363) Ceramic Composite (408) Synthesized Artificial Viometal (99) Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Gley Code Location one: Intercept Battle: Common Grave Walker: Amorphous Material Pattern 002 Location two: Intercept Battle: Hard Dead Bridge: Amorphous Material Pattern 069 Location three: Intercept Battle: Hard Molten Fortress: Amorphous Material Pattern 124 Location four: Agna Desert Hard – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Agna Desert Miragestone Deposit



If you don’t want to grind for days or weeks to get Gley, you can alternatively pay for her using 600 Caliber in the Shop to get her instantly, rather than finding all these materials.

