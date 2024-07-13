Yujin is an incredibly useful non-attribute support Descendant with a variety of effective healing skills that can help turn the tide of combat.

Here’s how to unlock Yujin in The First Descendant.

How to unlock Yujin in The First Descendant

The materials you’ll need to craft Yujin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways of unlocking Yujin. The first and simplest way is to purchase him through the shop tab in the main menu for 900 Caliber. He’s noticeably more expensive than other Descendants, like Jayber. The second (and more daunting) way is to craft him through research, which requires several materials.

To craft Yujin, visit Magister Anais, located southwest of Albion. Speak to her, and the research menu will pop up. Navigate to the Descendant section and select Yujin. This shows you all the materials you need to craft him. First, you need to craft four of his major materials: Yujin Code, Yujin Enhanced Cells, Yujin Stabilizer, and Yujin Spiral Catalyst. You must craft each of these materials individually, and they all require specific resources. You can only gather them from specific areas in the game while playing certain missions.

The items you need to craft Yujin are as follows:

Yujin Enhanced Cells

Yujin Enhanced Cells Blueprint

Flectorite (292)

Reverse Charging Coil (455)

Divided Plasma Battery (22)

200,000 Gold

Yujin Stabilizer

Yujin Stabilizer Blueprint

Compound Coating Material (239)

Carbon Crystal (554)

Pure Energy Residue (40)

200,000 Gold

Yujin Spiral Catalyst

Yujin Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

Hardener (386)

Ceramic Composite (408)

Anode Ion Particle (27)

200,000 Gold

Yujin Code

Location one : Echo Swamp (Hard mode) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, Echo Swamp Muskeg Swamp

: Echo Swamp (Hard mode) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, Echo Swamp Muskeg Swamp Location two : Fortress (Hard mode) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, Fortress Fallen Ark

: Fortress (Hard mode) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, Fortress Fallen Ark Location three : Sterile Land (Hard mode) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, Sterile Land Restricted Zone

: Sterile Land (Hard mode) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, Sterile Land Restricted Zone Location four: White-night Gulch (Hard mode) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, White-night Gulch Observatory

Once you’ve gathered all the necessary materials, head back to Albion, talk to Magister Anais, and select Research Request. Crafting Yujin costs 400,000 Gold and will take 16 hours.

Yujin uses drones to heal allies and grant buffs. He also has several useful skills and abilities. This includes his Passive Skill, Stop Overreacting, which significantly reduces the time to rescue allies and increases their maximum HP for a limited period.

Like other Descendants, Yujin also has four Active Skills. Solidarity Healing summons a Recovery Drone that attaches to allies to heal them, increasing their Attack in the process. Restructure Serum fires a Restructure Serum forward, decreasing defense. Stimulant Spray grants Stimulation to allies, reducing incoming damage. Finally, Hyperreactive Healing Ground heals Yujin and his allies, granting Purification to remove debuffs and Immunity to prevent further debuffs.

