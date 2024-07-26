If you like playing as Gley, you’re going to love Ultimate Gley. While they play pretty much the same, you do feel that small power increase when you play as the ultimate version of this Descendant. Of course, you have to unlock Ultimate Gley.
Here’s how to unlock Ultimate Gley in The First Descendant.
Ultimate Gley: How to unlock in The First Descendant
To unlock Ultimate Gley in The First Descendant, you need to research the following items:
- Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells
- Ultimate Gley Stabilizer Blueprint
- Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint
- Ultimate Gley Code
You should definitely have Sharen unlocked so you can use her stealth abilities and score double Amorphous Materials from your farming runs. Here’s everything you need to build the items above.
Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells
- 1.168 Metal Accelerant – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Sterile Land
- 869 Hardener – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Vespers
- 58 Thermal Metallic Foil – Obtained from Encrypted Storage Boxes in Echo Swamp (some of them require you to play as Enzo)
- Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells Blueprint – Farm Amorphous Material Pattern 60 by clearing Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost on Hard. After you obtain the Amorphous Material, you can open it by doing Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Sterile Land Rockfall Zone on Hard. There’s only a six percent chance for the Blueprint to drop, so use a Shape Stabilizer to get an extra 10 percent.
Ultimate Gley Stabilizer
- 1.247 Carbon Crystal – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Hagios
- 1,023 Reverse Charging Coil – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Fortress
- 85 Cooling Metallic Foil – Obtained from Encrypted Storage Boxes in White-night Gulch (some of them require you to play as Enzo)
- Ultimate Gley Stabilizer Blueprint – Farm Amorphous Material pattern 76 from Sepulcher on Hard mode. Open the Amorphous Material by fighting Devourer on Hard. You only have a six percent chance of getting the Blueprint, so use a Shape Stabilizer to improve your odds.
Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst
- 1,123 Monomolecular Extractor – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Agna Desert
- 919 Ceramic Composite – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in White-night Gulch
- 32 Common Carbon Activator – Dropped from monsters during Sepulcher and The Shelter missions in Vespers
- Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint – Farm Amorous Material Pattern 102 by doing Hatchery: Vulgus Strategic Outpost in White-night Gulch on Hard. To open the Amorous Material, do Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – White-night Gulch Hatchery on Hard. Again, there’s only a six percent drop chance, so be patient.
Ultimate Gley Code
Farm Amorphous Material Pattern 58 by doing Slumber Valley on Hard. To open the Amphorous Material, fight the Executioner on Hard. Just like with the Blueprints, there is only a six percent chance for it to drop, so use those Shape Stabilizers.
Published: Jul 26, 2024 10:26 am