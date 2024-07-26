If you like playing as Gley, you’re going to love Ultimate Gley. While they play pretty much the same, you do feel that small power increase when you play as the ultimate version of this Descendant. Of course, you have to unlock Ultimate Gley.

Here’s how to unlock Ultimate Gley in The First Descendant.

Ultimate Gley: How to unlock in The First Descendant

Definitely bring some Shape Stabilizers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Ultimate Gley in The First Descendant, you need to research the following items:

Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells

Ultimate Gley Stabilizer Blueprint

Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

Ultimate Gley Code

You should definitely have Sharen unlocked so you can use her stealth abilities and score double Amorphous Materials from your farming runs. Here’s everything you need to build the items above.

Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells

1.168 Metal Accelerant – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Sterile Land

– Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Sterile Land 869 Hardener – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Vespers

– Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Vespers 58 Thermal Metallic Foil – Obtained from Encrypted Storage Boxes in Echo Swamp (some of them require you to play as Enzo)

– Obtained from Encrypted Storage Boxes in Echo Swamp (some of them require you to play as Enzo) Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells Blueprint – Farm Amorphous Material Pattern 60 by clearing Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost on Hard. After you obtain the Amorphous Material, you can open it by doing Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Sterile Land Rockfall Zone on Hard. There’s only a six percent chance for the Blueprint to drop, so use a Shape Stabilizer to get an extra 10 percent.

Time to open these nightmare fuel boxes again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultimate Gley Stabilizer

1.247 Carbon Crystal – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Hagios

– Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Hagios 1,023 Reverse Charging Coil – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Fortress

– Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Fortress 85 Cooling Metallic Foil – Obtained from Encrypted Storage Boxes in White-night Gulch (some of them require you to play as Enzo)

– Obtained from Encrypted Storage Boxes in White-night Gulch (some of them require you to play as Enzo) Ultimate Gley Stabilizer Blueprint – Farm Amorphous Material pattern 76 from Sepulcher on Hard mode. Open the Amorphous Material by fighting Devourer on Hard. You only have a six percent chance of getting the Blueprint, so use a Shape Stabilizer to improve your odds.

Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst

1,123 Monomolecular Extractor – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Agna Desert

– Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in Agna Desert 919 Ceramic Composite – Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in White-night Gulch

– Loot from Resource and Munition boxes in White-night Gulch 32 Common Carbon Activator – Dropped from monsters during Sepulcher and The Shelter missions in Vespers

– Dropped from monsters during Sepulcher and The Shelter missions in Vespers Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint – Farm Amorous Material Pattern 102 by doing Hatchery: Vulgus Strategic Outpost in White-night Gulch on Hard. To open the Amorous Material, do Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – White-night Gulch Hatchery on Hard. Again, there’s only a six percent drop chance, so be patient.

Ultimate Gley Code

Farm Amorphous Material Pattern 58 by doing Slumber Valley on Hard. To open the Amphorous Material, fight the Executioner on Hard. Just like with the Blueprints, there is only a six percent chance for it to drop, so use those Shape Stabilizers.

