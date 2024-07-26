So you’ve finally made it! You finished the story, unlocked Hard missions, and are ready to start farming for Ultimate Descendants! Don’t worry; it’s actually not much different than farming regular Descendants, and in this guide, we’ll go over Ultimate Lepic.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to unlock Ultimate Lepic in The First Descendant.

How to get Ultimate Lepic in The First Descendant

Only the Code is really difficult to get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To build Ultimate Lepic in The First Descendant, you need to research the following items:

Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells

Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer

Ultimate Lepic Catalyst

Ultimate Lepic Code

Here’s how to get each of these.

Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells

652 Semi-permanent Plasma – Resource and Munition Boxes in Vespers.

– Resource and Munition Boxes in Vespers. 656 Flectorite – Resource and Munition Boxes in White-night Gulch.

– Resource and Munition Boxes in White-night Gulch. 50 Divided Plasma Battery – Drop from monsters during The Asylum and Caligo Ossuary missions in Agna Desert.

– Drop from monsters during The Asylum and Caligo Ossuary missions in Agna Desert. Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells Blueprint – Do Speluncher on Hard and go for Amorphous Material Pattern 77, then open the Amorphous Material by destroying Devourer on Hard. There’s a 20 percent chance to get the Blueprint.

Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer

554 Monad Shard – Resource and Munition Boxes in Kingston.

– Resource and Munition Boxes in Kingston. 1,039 Shape Memory Alloy – Resource and Munition Boxes in Hagios.

– Resource and Munition Boxes in Hagios. 97 Crystal Biogel – Drop from monsters during Shipment Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost and Hatchery: Vulgus Strategic Outpost missions in White-night Gulch.

– Drop from monsters during Shipment Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost and Hatchery: Vulgus Strategic Outpost missions in White-night Gulch. Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint – Do Slumber Valley on Hard and go for Amorphous Material Pattern 59, then open the Amorphous Material by defeating Executioner on Hard. There’s a 20 percent chance to get the Blueprint.

Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst

I’d still marry her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1.168 Metal Accelerant – Resource and Munition Boxes in Sterile Land.

– Resource and Munition Boxes in Sterile Land. 817 Nanopolymers – Resource and Munition Boxes in Agna Desert.

– Resource and Munition Boxes in Agna Desert. 107 Data Processing Neural Circuit – Drop from monsters on almost any mission in the Vespers on Normal.

– Drop from monsters on almost any mission in the Vespers on Normal. Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint – Do Unknown Laboratory on Hard and go for Amorphous Material Pattern 69 (nice), then open the Amorphous Material by defeating Dead Bride on Hard. There’s a 10 percent chance to get the Blueprint (consider using a Shape Stabilizer to improve your odds).

Ultimate Lepic Code

By far, the hardest item to get out of the bunch. You need to open Amorphous Material Pattern 89 or Amorphous Material Pattern 61. Both are additional drops from Abyssal Void Fusion Reactors in Agna Desert and Sterile Land, so it takes a while to get them. Once that’s done, take them to the Void Fusion Reactors, and hopefully, you’ll get the Code. There is only a 10 percent chance of it dropping.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy