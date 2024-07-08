How to unlock Esiemo in The First Descendant

Esiemo is your demolitions expert in The First Descendant. He specializes in high-yield explosives and isn’t afraid to cop a little damage as he detonates his bombs and mines all over the battlefield.

He’s also one of the tougher Descendants to unlock for free, but it is possible. Here’s how to research and unlock Esiemo in The First Descendant.

How to get Esiemo in The First Descendant

You’ll need quite a few resources to unlock Esiemo for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Esiemo via Research, you’ll need to take 400,000 Gold and four Esiemo resources to Anais: One Esiemo Enhanced Cell, one Esiemo Stabilizer, one Esiemo Spiral Catalyst, and one Esiemo Code. The research will take 16 hours to complete. We’ve gathered the full list of requirements, including how to get your hands on the more unique items.

Material Main Requirements Advanced Requirements Esiemo Enhanced Cells 292 Flectorite

462 Shape Memory Alloy

76 Deformed Biometal

One Esiemo Enhanced Cells Blueprint



200,000 Gold

Eight hours Research Esiemo Enhanced Cells Blueprint

– Intercept Battle (Common): Dead Bride, Amorphous Material Pattern 022 Esiemo Stabilizer 408 Ceramic Composite

455 Reverse Charging Coil

26 Organic Biogel

One Esiemo Stabilizer Blueprint



200,000 Gold

Eight hours Research Esiemo Stabilizer Blueprint

– Intercept Battle (Hard): Dead Bride, Amorphous Material Pattern 067

– Intercept Battle (Hard): Devourer, Amorphous Material Pattern 077 Esiemo Spiral Catalyst 290 Semi-permanent Plasma

363 Nanopolymers

46 Specialized Biometal

One Esiemo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint



200,000 Gold

Eight hours Research Specialized Biometal:

– Drops from monsters on Hagios



Esiemo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint:

– Vespers (Normal): Void Fusion Reactor, Moonlight Lake Esiemo Code Acquired from completing specific activities. Activities:

– Vespers (Hard): Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, Moonlight Lake

– Kingston (Hard): Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, Grand Square

– Agna Desert (Hard): Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, The Storage

– Hagios (Hard): Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor, Corrupted Zone

Alternatively, you can purchase Esiemo for 900 Caliber (about $20 USD) through the Shop. This lets you skip the research entirely and unlocks the Descendant immediately.

What does Esiemo do in The First Descendant?

“You don’t build a reputation, you explode it!” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Esiemo is an explosives expert, handling mines and bombs to destroy the environment around him. As a result, he boasts a high HP pool with a focus on dealing AoE damage, specializing in Fire. Here are Esiemo’s abilities in full:

Passive: Adventurous Habit When Esiemo’s shields are depleted, he drops a bomb on the ground.

Active Skills: Time Bomb : Fires a sticky bomb at a location. The bomb can stick to the ground or on enemy units and its explosion radius will be displayed. Blast : Esiemo detonates all bombs, with their damage increased based on the quantity of deployed bombs. Guided Landmine : Places a landmine on the ground with a large AoE. The mine will fly to the first enemy that walks within the AoE. If it hits terrain first, it sticks to the wall/ground. Arche Explosion : Esiemo dashes forward and deals damage, knocking back enemies he collides with. Using the ability again while moving deals burst damage to enemies nearby. Enemies affected by Arche Explosion lose all their buffs. After use, Esiemo receives the Madness buff, granting a damage, movement speed, and weaken effect.



