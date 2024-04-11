Category:
TFT Set 11 Patch 14.8 notes: All early PBE balance changes

HP buffs and more.
Danny Forster
Published: Apr 11, 2024 03:41 pm
Sylas skin in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Image via Riot Games

Big changes are dropping through Patch 14.8 in Teamfight Tactics, from late-game champions getting an HP buff to a vertical Heavenly bonus nerf. Here’s a breakdown of all active PBE balance changes. 

Patch 14.8 is an important update within TFT Set 11 for competitive players, with the first Inkborn Fables Americas Tactician’s Cup occurring at the end of April. It’s also an important update for casual players seeking to hit Diamond rank and beyond. We already know about HP buffs for four and five-cost units thanks to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. And courtesy of data mining from tactics/tools, we can get a rough idea of what Patch 14.8 will look like when it drops into live servers on April 17. 

Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 trait balance changes

Neeko casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Watch for Exalted champions. Image via Riot Games

Most of the Patch 14.8 PBE changes at time of writing are targeting specific breakpoints within a Set 11 trait. The Fortune trait, for example, had its player health reduced, while health percent damage for Dragonlord champions at the breakpoints of four and five were nerfed. And a buff applied to the Exalted trait could impact the 14.8 meta.

Set 11 traitPatch 14.8 balance change
DragonlordHealth percent damage at breakpoints four and five nerfed from 12/18 to 10/15 percent
ExaltedBonus damage gained increased from four to five percent
ExaltedDamage per level at the breakpoint of five buffed from 2.5 to three percent damage per level
FortuneHealing of player health at the breakpoint of five reduced from three to two
HeavenlyTeam bonus at the breakpoint of seven reduced from 240 to 225 percent
PorcelainAttack speed at the breakpoint of six was reduced from 125 to 100 percent
PorcelainReduced damage at the breakpoint of six was reduced from 60 to 50 percent
UmbralHealth execute at the breakpoint of six was increased from 18 to 20 percent
UmbralChance for a loot drop at the breakpoint of nine buffed from 40 to 45 percent

Inkshadow item changes in Patch 14.8

Inkshadow itemPatch 14.8 balance change
Tattoo of bombardmentAttack damage as physical damage reduced from 65 to 60 percent
Tattoo of ProtectionMaximum health shield reduced from 50 to 40 percent
Tattoo of ToxinDamage over three seconds reduced from 44 to 33 percent
Tattoo of VitalityBase health increased from 250 to 350

Kayle Storyweaver item changes in Patch 14.8

Storyweaver Kayle itemPatch 14.8 balance change
Tome of PowerExtra damage reduced from 20 to 15 percent

Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

Tristana ready to fire shots from the backline in TFT Set 11
Annie and Tibbers are looking for trouble. Image via Riot Games

A big base health increase was applied to four and five-cost TFT Set 11 champions while four-cost carriers like Ashe received a significant mana buff. Lee Sin received a damage buff and Morgana had her attack speed increased while Annie’s bonus health was buffed for her passive and active spells.

One-cost TFT champions

Set 11 championPatch 14.8 balance change
GarenShield buffed from 250/275/300 to 275/325/375

Two-cost TFT champions

Set 11 championPatch 14.8 balance change
GnarPassive attack damage was increased from two to four percent
QiyanaAttack speed buffed from 0.75 to 0.80
RivenBase physical damage increased to 83/124/192
RivenThird cast physical damage increased to 165/248/384
RivenHeal increased from 180 to 225
SennaPhysical damage was reduced from 155/232/361 to 137/205/322
TeemoMagic damage at three-star increased from 1,000 to 1,050
ZyraMagic damage from vines at two-star increased from 135 to 140

Three-cost TFT champions

Set 11 championPatch 14.8 balance change
AluneMeteor damage buffed from 360/540/860 to 380/570/900
BardAttack speed was increased from 0.75 to 0.80
VolibearMana nerfed from 0/50 to 10/60
YoneShield nerfed from 280/340/400 to 250/300/350

Four-cost TFT champions

Set 11 championPatch 14.8 balance change
AnniePassive heal increased to 53/95/170 and active heal increased to 458/634/2010
AnnieBase health buffed to 1050/1890/3402
AsheBase health buffed to 900/1620/2916
AsheMana buffed from 25/100 to 30/90
GalioBase health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
Kai’SaBase health buffed to 900/1620/2916
KaynBase health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
Lee SinKick physical damage increased to 338/506/1519 and AoE damage increased to 113/169/759
Lee SinBase health increased to 1200/2160/3888
LilliaOrb damage buffed at two-star from 330 to 360 and small orb damage buffed to 120/180/400
LilliaBase health increased to 900/1620/2916
MorganaAttack speed increased to 0.80 and base health increased to 900/1620/2916
NautilusBase health increased to 1200/1710/3078 and mana changed from 80/180 to 60/160
OrnnShield buffed to 540/782/1978 and base health increased to 1200/2160/3888
SylasBase health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
SyndraFated bonus increased from 10 to 11 percent and base health buffed to 900/1620/2916

Five-cost TFT champions

Set 11 championPatch 14.8 balance change
AzirBase health increased to 900/1620/2916
HweiBase health increased to 900/1620/2916
LIssandraBase health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
Rakan Base health increased to 1200/2160/3888
SettFated Omnivamp bonus reduced from 15 to 12 percent while base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
UdyrBase health increased to 1050/1890/3402
Xayah Base health buffed to 900/1620/2616

Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

Kobuko skin in TFT Set 11
Poor Kobuko. Image via Riot Games

Kobuko took a hit through the Lucky Paws TFT Set 11 Augment while rounds to transform into a Support item(s) through Fine Vintage were increased to four. And bonus mana from Boiling Point for Porcelain units was reduced.

Set 11 AugmentPatch 14.8 balance change
Boiling PointMana granted reduced from five to three
Divine RollsRerolls are now valid only during that turn
Fine VintageRounds to transform items into Support items increased from three to four
Lucky PawsKobuko damage nerfed from 300 to 250 percent

Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 item balance changes

Lillia skin in TFT Set 11
Watch out for the Giant Slayer change. Image via Riot Games

Most of the TFT Set 11 items were adjusted through Patch 14.7 but a few were also adjusted for Patch 14.8. The most notable change was applied to Giant Slayer, increasing the health threshold.

Set 11 itemPatch 14.8 balance change
Giant SlayerHealth threshold increased from 1,600 to 1,750
Radiant Demonslayer Maximum health increased from 1,600 to 1,750
Radiant Titan’s VowAbility power gained reduced from three to two

All TFT Set 11 PBE balance changes for Patch 14.8 are subject to change before the update drops into live servers on April 17.

