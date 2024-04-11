TFT Set 11 Patch 14.8 notes: All early PBE balance changes
Danny Forster
Published: Apr 11, 2024 03:41 pm
Big changes are dropping through Patch 14.8 in Teamfight Tactics, from late-game champions getting an HP buff to a vertical Heavenly bonus nerf. Here’s a breakdown of all active PBE balance changes.
Patch 14.8 is an important update within TFT Set 11 for competitive players, with the first Inkborn FablesAmericas Tactician’s Cup occurring at the end of April. It’s also an important update for casual players seeking to hit Diamond rank and beyond. We already know about HP buffs for four and five-cost units thanks to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. And courtesy of data mining from tactics/tools, we can get a rough idea of what Patch 14.8 will look like when it drops into live servers on April 17.
Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 trait balance changes
Most of the Patch 14.8 PBE changes at time of writing are targeting specific breakpoints within a Set 11 trait. The Fortune trait, for example, had its player health reduced, while health percent damage for Dragonlord champions at the breakpoints of four and five were nerfed. And a buff applied to the Exalted trait could impact the 14.8 meta.
A big base health increase was applied to four and five-cost TFT Set 11 champions while four-cost carriers like Ashe received a significant mana buff. Lee Sin received a damage buff and Morgana had her attack speed increased while Annie’s bonus health was buffed for her passive and active spells.
Passive attack damage was increased from two to four percent
Qiyana
Attack speed buffed from 0.75 to 0.80
Riven
Base physical damage increased to 83/124/192
Riven
Third cast physical damage increased to 165/248/384
Riven
Heal increased from 180 to 225
Senna
Physical damage was reduced from 155/232/361 to 137/205/322
Teemo
Magic damage at three-star increased from 1,000 to 1,050
Zyra
Magic damage from vines at two-star increased from 135 to 140
Three-cost TFT champions
Set 11 champion
Patch 14.8 balance change
Alune
Meteor damage buffed from 360/540/860 to 380/570/900
Bard
Attack speed was increased from 0.75 to 0.80
Volibear
Mana nerfed from 0/50 to 10/60
Yone
Shield nerfed from 280/340/400 to 250/300/350
Four-cost TFT champions
Set 11 champion
Patch 14.8 balance change
Annie
Passive heal increased to 53/95/170 and active heal increased to 458/634/2010
Annie
Base health buffed to 1050/1890/3402
Ashe
Base health buffed to 900/1620/2916
Ashe
Mana buffed from 25/100 to 30/90
Galio
Base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
Kai’Sa
Base health buffed to 900/1620/2916
Kayn
Base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
Lee Sin
Kick physical damage increased to 338/506/1519 and AoE damage increased to 113/169/759
Lee Sin
Base health increased to 1200/2160/3888
Lillia
Orb damage buffed at two-star from 330 to 360 and small orb damage buffed to 120/180/400
Lillia
Base health increased to 900/1620/2916
Morgana
Attack speed increased to 0.80 and base health increased to 900/1620/2916
Nautilus
Base health increased to 1200/1710/3078 and mana changed from 80/180 to 60/160
Ornn
Shield buffed to 540/782/1978 and base health increased to 1200/2160/3888
Sylas
Base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
Syndra
Fated bonus increased from 10 to 11 percent and base health buffed to 900/1620/2916
Five-cost TFT champions
Set 11 champion
Patch 14.8 balance change
Azir
Base health increased to 900/1620/2916
Hwei
Base health increased to 900/1620/2916
LIssandra
Base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
Rakan
Base health increased to 1200/2160/3888
Sett
Fated Omnivamp bonus reduced from 15 to 12 percent while base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888
Udyr
Base health increased to 1050/1890/3402
Xayah
Base health buffed to 900/1620/2616
Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes
Kobuko took a hit through the Lucky Paws TFT Set 11 Augment while rounds to transform into a Support item(s) through Fine Vintage were increased to four. And bonus mana from Boiling Point for Porcelain units was reduced.
