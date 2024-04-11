TFT Set 11 Patch 14.8 notes: All early PBE balance changes

Big changes are dropping through Patch 14.8 in Teamfight Tactics, from late-game champions getting an HP buff to a vertical Heavenly bonus nerf. Here’s a breakdown of all active PBE balance changes.

Patch 14.8 is an important update within TFT Set 11 for competitive players, with the first Inkborn Fables Americas Tactician’s Cup occurring at the end of April. It’s also an important update for casual players seeking to hit Diamond rank and beyond. We already know about HP buffs for four and five-cost units thanks to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. And courtesy of data mining from tactics/tools, we can get a rough idea of what Patch 14.8 will look like when it drops into live servers on April 17.

Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 trait balance changes

Watch for Exalted champions. Image via Riot Games

Most of the Patch 14.8 PBE changes at time of writing are targeting specific breakpoints within a Set 11 trait. The Fortune trait, for example, had its player health reduced, while health percent damage for Dragonlord champions at the breakpoints of four and five were nerfed. And a buff applied to the Exalted trait could impact the 14.8 meta.

Set 11 trait Patch 14.8 balance change Dragonlord Health percent damage at breakpoints four and five nerfed from 12/18 to 10/15 percent Exalted Bonus damage gained increased from four to five percent Exalted Damage per level at the breakpoint of five buffed from 2.5 to three percent damage per level Fortune Healing of player health at the breakpoint of five reduced from three to two Heavenly Team bonus at the breakpoint of seven reduced from 240 to 225 percent Porcelain Attack speed at the breakpoint of six was reduced from 125 to 100 percent Porcelain Reduced damage at the breakpoint of six was reduced from 60 to 50 percent Umbral Health execute at the breakpoint of six was increased from 18 to 20 percent Umbral Chance for a loot drop at the breakpoint of nine buffed from 40 to 45 percent

Inkshadow item changes in Patch 14.8

Inkshadow item Patch 14.8 balance change Tattoo of bombardment Attack damage as physical damage reduced from 65 to 60 percent Tattoo of Protection Maximum health shield reduced from 50 to 40 percent Tattoo of Toxin Damage over three seconds reduced from 44 to 33 percent Tattoo of Vitality Base health increased from 250 to 350

Kayle Storyweaver item changes in Patch 14.8

Storyweaver Kayle item Patch 14.8 balance change Tome of Power Extra damage reduced from 20 to 15 percent

Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

Annie and Tibbers are looking for trouble. Image via Riot Games

A big base health increase was applied to four and five-cost TFT Set 11 champions while four-cost carriers like Ashe received a significant mana buff. Lee Sin received a damage buff and Morgana had her attack speed increased while Annie’s bonus health was buffed for her passive and active spells.

One-cost TFT champions

Set 11 champion Patch 14.8 balance change Garen Shield buffed from 250/275/300 to 275/325/375

Two-cost TFT champions

Set 11 champion Patch 14.8 balance change Gnar Passive attack damage was increased from two to four percent Qiyana Attack speed buffed from 0.75 to 0.80 Riven Base physical damage increased to 83/124/192 Riven Third cast physical damage increased to 165/248/384 Riven Heal increased from 180 to 225 Senna Physical damage was reduced from 155/232/361 to 137/205/322 Teemo Magic damage at three-star increased from 1,000 to 1,050 Zyra Magic damage from vines at two-star increased from 135 to 140

Three-cost TFT champions

Set 11 champion Patch 14.8 balance change Alune Meteor damage buffed from 360/540/860 to 380/570/900 Bard Attack speed was increased from 0.75 to 0.80 Volibear Mana nerfed from 0/50 to 10/60 Yone Shield nerfed from 280/340/400 to 250/300/350

Four-cost TFT champions

Set 11 champion Patch 14.8 balance change Annie Passive heal increased to 53/95/170 and active heal increased to 458/634/2010 Annie Base health buffed to 1050/1890/3402 Ashe Base health buffed to 900/1620/2916 Ashe Mana buffed from 25/100 to 30/90 Galio Base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888 Kai’Sa Base health buffed to 900/1620/2916 Kayn Base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888 Lee Sin Kick physical damage increased to 338/506/1519 and AoE damage increased to 113/169/759 Lee Sin Base health increased to 1200/2160/3888 Lillia Orb damage buffed at two-star from 330 to 360 and small orb damage buffed to 120/180/400 Lillia Base health increased to 900/1620/2916 Morgana Attack speed increased to 0.80 and base health increased to 900/1620/2916 Nautilus Base health increased to 1200/1710/3078 and mana changed from 80/180 to 60/160 Ornn Shield buffed to 540/782/1978 and base health increased to 1200/2160/3888 Sylas Base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888 Syndra Fated bonus increased from 10 to 11 percent and base health buffed to 900/1620/2916

Five-cost TFT champions

Set 11 champion Patch 14.8 balance change Azir Base health increased to 900/1620/2916 Hwei Base health increased to 900/1620/2916 LIssandra Base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888 Rakan Base health increased to 1200/2160/3888 Sett Fated Omnivamp bonus reduced from 15 to 12 percent while base health buffed to 1200/2160/3888 Udyr Base health increased to 1050/1890/3402 Xayah Base health buffed to 900/1620/2616

Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

Poor Kobuko. Image via Riot Games

Kobuko took a hit through the Lucky Paws TFT Set 11 Augment while rounds to transform into a Support item(s) through Fine Vintage were increased to four. And bonus mana from Boiling Point for Porcelain units was reduced.

Set 11 Augment Patch 14.8 balance change Boiling Point Mana granted reduced from five to three Divine Rolls Rerolls are now valid only during that turn Fine Vintage Rounds to transform items into Support items increased from three to four Lucky Paws Kobuko damage nerfed from 300 to 250 percent

Patch 14.8 TFT Set 11 item balance changes

Watch out for the Giant Slayer change. Image via Riot Games

Most of the TFT Set 11 items were adjusted through Patch 14.7 but a few were also adjusted for Patch 14.8. The most notable change was applied to Giant Slayer, increasing the health threshold.

Set 11 item Patch 14.8 balance change Giant Slayer Health threshold increased from 1,600 to 1,750 Radiant Demonslayer Maximum health increased from 1,600 to 1,750 Radiant Titan’s Vow Ability power gained reduced from three to two

All TFT Set 11 PBE balance changes for Patch 14.8 are subject to change before the update drops into live servers on April 17.

