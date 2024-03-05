All TFT Set 11 Inkshadow items, how the trait works in Inkborn Fables

Riot devs have brought back a popular Teamfight Tactics trait with a new look through Inkshadow, showcasing six Tattoo items with defensive and offensive abilities.

Set 11 is packed with vertical TFT traits, with some having the flexibility to splash, like the Inkshadow Origin. The trait functions much like Zaun did in the past, except the tooltip will always show what Tattoo item you can unlock at each breakpoint. The drops within the breakpoints aren’t fully random either, according to Mortdog, with the distribution at each breakpoint offering defensive and offensive Tattoo Inkshadow items.

How the Inkshadow trait works in TFT Set 11

A major difference between Zaun and Inkshadow traits is that any champion can equip the Inkshadow Tattoo item. The only downside is no matter what unit a Tattoo item is put on, it will take up an item slot. Tattoo items will pop off units that are put on the bench, allowing you to shift them around as your team grows during the later stages of a game.

At each of the three breakpoints (three, five, and seven), the bonus damage of the Inkshadow Tattoo item increases. Hitting seven is difficult, though, since there isn’t a craftable Emblem for the Inkshadow trait. During pre-PBE testing, I typically didn’t go above the breakpoint of three, happy to add one extra item to my team.

All TFT Set 11 Inkshadow Tattoo items

There are six total Inkshadow Tattoo items that can appear during a TFT Set 11 game. Three are offensive and the other three are defensive.

Inkshadow Tattoo item Ability Tattoo of Protection The item applies a 50 percent maximum health shield to the equipped unit after the champion casts for the first time. When the shield breaks, grant 50 percent of this shield amount to the two nearest allies. Plus 450 health for the equipped unit. Tattoo of Vitality Attacks heal the equipped champion for 2.5 percent of their maximum health and deal the same amount of bonus magic damage. Plus 350 health for the equipped unit. Tattoo of Toxin Damage from the Tattoo of Toxin deals an additional 50 percent over three seconds and Wounds the enemy target for 33 percent. Plus 35 percent AD and 35 AP Tattoo of Fury The equipped unit deals 35 percent bonus damage to targets who are below half health. When a target falls, gain 40 percent attack speed for six seconds. Tattoo of Bombardment Every third attack from the equipped unit fires bolts at the two lowest percent health enemies which deals 100 percent attack damage as physical damage. Tattoo of Force Upon the equipped unit finding a new target, the Tattoo of Force has them run to the new target and Stun them while also dealing 300 magic damage, and doubling the stats from the equipped item for four seconds. Plus 45 armor and magic resistance.

All TFT Inkshadow champions in Set 11

Set 11 Champions who have the Inkshadow trait are Jax, Aatrox, Senna, Volibear, Kai’Sa, and Udyr. You can expect Aatrox, who is a two-cost tank, to be contested during games since he has three traits (Ghostly, Inkshadow, and Bruiser). Aatrox is also a solid early-game frontline unit, providing flexibility heading into the mid-game Stages where you can potentially add Volibear as a second frontline tank unit.

Pulling weight for the team on the backline is Kai’Sa, a four-cost range champion who also has the trait Trickshot. And Udyr is a unique TFT Set 11 champion in that he has two spells, with the second taking over after the unit perishes and is reanimated at 50 percent health.

Best TFT Set 11 Inkshadow comps and synergies

Heading into PBE testing, I feel the best way to utilize the Inkshadow Origin is as a splash trait. Both Aatrox and Volibear are solid tanks, while Udyr is a great legendary to add when seeking to dominate your opponent during the final Stages of a game.

Once the Inkborn Fables meta begins to develop, updates for the best comps and synergies will take place.