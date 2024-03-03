TFT Set 11 champion cheat sheet for Inkborn Fables

Riot Games continues to evolve Teamfight Tactics through Set 11 Inkborn Fables, a set containing 59 champions.

The second TFT set of the new era for the autobattler leans into artistry for flavor while packing punches through the new Encounters mechanic that synergizes with the return of Augments. Champions have a new look, too, like the Xayah and Rakan five-cost combo or Udyr’s multiple spells. Within Set 11 Inkborn Fables, 59 total champions synergize with 27 traits. All TFT Set 11 champions are broken divided by cost and are listed in alphabetical order. Stats are subject to change and will get updated when they are.

If you need even more data, check out our TFT Set 11 trait cheat sheet.

One-cost Set 11 TFT champions

There are 13 one-cost TFT champions in Set 11 Inkborn Fables.

Ahri

Ahri has the spell Love Bomb with the traits Arcanist and Fated

Spell Spell ability Love Bomb Deal X damage to target and X damage to adjacent enemies Fated bonus Gain 25

Caitlyn

Caitlyn’s spell is Ace in the Hole, and her traits are Ghostly and Sniper.

Spell Spell ability Ace in the Hole Bullets target the farthest enemy, dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit

Cho’Gath

Cho’Gath has the traits Behemoth and Mythic.

Spell Spell ability Eruption Gain a shield for four seconds and breathe a cone of fire dealing magic damage that Burns and Wounds enemies hit for nine seconds. Eruption burn Deal one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage every second. Wound—Reduce healing received by 50 percent.

Darius

Darius uses the spell Decimate and has the traits of Duelist and Umbral.

Spell Spell ability Decimate Deal magic damage to adjacent enemies. For the next four seconds, attacks deal bonus magic damage.

Garen

Garen uses the spell Courage and has the traits of Storyweaver and Warden.

Spell Spell ability Courage Gain a shield for five seconds. Garen’s next attack deals X additional damage.

Jax

Jax has the spell Counter-Strike, along with the traits Inkshadow and Warden.

Spell Spell ability Counter-Strike Gain armor and magic resistance for the next two seconds. Afterward, deal X magic damage to adjacent enemies. The current target takes X magic damage and is Stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Kha’Zix

Using the spell Leap, Kha’Zix has the traits Heavenly and Reaper.

Spell Spell ability Leap! Leap toward the lowest health enemy within three Hexes while dealing X physical damage.

Kobuko

The new TFT champion Kobuko has the traits Bruiser and Fortune.

Spell Spell ability Money Dance Passive When you gain interest, gain 15/20/25 permanent health per gold collected. Gain 60/80/200 health per round in Hyper Roll. Money Dance Active Heal X health over two seconds. Kobuko’s next attack deals X bonus magic damage.

Kog’Maw

Kog’Maw uses the spell Raining Artillery and has the traits Invoker, Mythic, and Sniper.

Spell Spell ability Raining Artillery Deal X magic damage to the lowest health enemy within range. Every two casts, gain plus one attack range.

Malphite

Malphite has the traits Behemoth and Heavenly with the spell Topaz Skin.

Spell Spell ability Topaz Skin For eight seconds, gain armor and attacks deal X magic damage to enemies in a cone.

Rek’Sai

Rek’Sai uses the ability Uproot and has the traits Bruiser and Dryad.

Spell Spell ability Uproot Gain armor and magic resistance for five seconds. Every third cast, also deal physical damage to adjacent enemies and heal for X health.

Sivir

Sivir has the traits Storyweaver and Trickshot with the spell On the Hunt.

Spell Spell ability On the Hunt Gain 80/80/85 percent attack damage and grant X attack speed to self and adjacent allies for five seconds.

Yasuo

Using the spell Steel Tempest Yasuo has the traits Duelist and Fated.

Spell Spell ability Steel Tempest Passive Attacks while shielded deal bonus magic damage. Steel Tempest Active Gain a shield for five seconds and deal X magic damage to the current target. Fated bonus Gain a 400 shield at the start of combat.

Two-cost Set 11 TFT champions

There are 13 two-cost champions in TFT Set 11.

Aatrox

Aatrox uses the spell Phantom Blade and has the traits Bruiser, Ghostly, and Inkshadow.

Spell Spell ability Phantom Blade Shred the current target 20 percent for four seconds and deal X magic damge to them. Heal for X health. Shred Reduce magic resistance

Gnar

Gnar has the spell Boulder Toss with the traits Dryad and Warden.

Spell Spell ability Boulder Toss Passive Gain X attack damage upon attacking or getting hit, up to 50 times. Boulder Toss Active Fling a boulder at the current target, dealing X physical damage to targets in a line.

Janna

Janna has the spell Heavenly Winds with the traits Dragonlord and Invoker.

Spell Spell ability Heavenly Winds Grant a shield to Janna and the lowest health ally for four seconds. Then deal X magic damage to the two nearest enemies.

Kindred

Kindred has the traits Dryad, Fated, and Reaper.

Spell Spell ability Flourish of Arrows Dash away from the current target and deal X magic damage to them while dealing X magic damage to the nearest enemy. Fated bonus Gain 20 percent attack speed.

Lux

Lux uses the spell Bunny Binding and has the traits Arcanist and Porcelain.

Spell Spell ability Bunny Binding Throw a bunny spirit towards the farthest enemy, dealing X magic damage to enemies along the way, reduced by 30 percent each time it hits an enemy. The first two enemies hit are Stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Neeko

Neeko uses the spell Hop Blossom. Her traits are Arcanist, Heavenly, and Mythic.

Spell Spell ability Hop Blossom Hop into the air, reduce damage taken by 25/25/34 percent, and healing X health over two seconds. Then slam down and deal X magic damage to adjacent enemies.

Qiyana

Qiyana has the traits Duelist and Heavenly, with the spell Supreme Display of Talent.

Spell Spell ability Supreme Display of Talent Attacks deal X bonus physical damage for four seconds to the target and physical damage to the enemies behind them. Qiyana will dash to find the best angle.

Riven

Using the spell Broken Wings, Riven has the traits Alturist, Bruiser, and Storyweaver.

Spell Spell ability Broken Wings Deal X physical damage to the current target. Every third cast, also deal physical damage to adjacent enemies and heal for X health.

Senna

Senna has the spell Absolution, along with the traits Inkshadow and Sniper.

Spell Spell ability Absolution Fire a laser two Hexes beyond the current target, dealing physical damage to enemies hit. Grant 20/25/30 percent attack damage to Senna and allies to the left and right for four seconds.

Shen

Using the spell Spirit’s Refuge, Shen has the traits Behemoth and Ghostly.

Spell Spell ability Spirit’s Refuge Reduce damage taken by X for four seconds to Shen and X for adjacent allies. Shen’s next three attacks deal X bonus true damage.

Teemo

Teemo has the traits Fortune and Trickshot.

Spell Spell ability Dim-Sum Delivery Throw a spoiled dumpling at the nearest non-poisoned enemy, poisoning them for X magic damage over 10 seconds.

Yorick

Using the spell Dark Despoil with the traits Behemoth and Umbral.

Spell Spell ability Dark Despoil Sap power from the two nearest enemies, gaining 300/360/420 maximum health and dealing X magic damage to them over three seconds.

Zyra

Zyra has the traits Sage and Storyweaver.

Spell Spell ability Paper Thorns Summon two Vine Lashers that attack the nearest enemy three times. Their attacks deal X magic damage and Wound their targets for six seconds. Wound Reduce healing received by 33 percent.

Three-cost Set 11 TFT champions

There are 12 three-cost TFT champions in Set 11 Inkborn Fables.

Alune

Using the ability Lunar Barrage, Alune has the traits Invoker and Umbral.

Spell Spell ability Lunar Barrage Rain meteors through the row with the most total enemy health. Meteors deal X magic damage split between all enemies hit. Deal X magic damage to the current target. All enemies hit are 20 percent Shredded for six seconds. Bonus Grant 40 percent attack speed split amongst allies in Alune’s row for five seconds. Shred Reduce magic resistance

Amumu

Amumu has the traits Porcelain and Warden, along with the spell Herbal Tea-rs.

Spell Spell ability Herbal Tea-rs Over the next three seconds, heal X health and cry on adjacent units. Tears heal allies for X health and deal X magic damage to enemies.

Aphelios

Aphelios uses the spell Duskwave and has the traits Fated and Sniper.

Spell Spell ability Duskwave 20 Sunder the nearest enemies for seven seconds. Then fire three shots at them, dealing X physical damage to each. Fated bonus Gain 25 percent attack speed.

Diana

Using the spell Purification Rites, Diana has the traits Dragonlord and Sage.

Spell Spell ability Purification Rites Heal X health and create a one-Hex sacred zone around Diana for four seconds, taking 20 percent reduced damage from enemies outside the zone. While the zone is up, Diana’s attacks deal X bonus magic damage.

Illaoi

Illaoi has the traits Arcanist, Ghostly, and Warden.

Spell Spell ability Prophet of Spirits Gain a shield and summon a Tentacle near the current target for four seconds. The Tentacle slams every second, dealing X magic damage in a line and healing Illaoi for X health.

Soraka

Soraka has the traits Altruist and Heavenly.

Spell Ability Divine Judgement Passive Each time your team loses 20 percent of their total health, gain 10 ability power for the remainder of combat. Divine Judgement Active Mana Reave the largest group of enemies within range. Deal X magic damage to the center enemy and X magic damage to adjacent enemies. Mana Reave Increase maximum mana by 20 percent until the next cast.

Tahm Kench

Using the ability Tongue Lash, Tahm Kench has the traits Bruiser and Mythic.

Spell Spell ability Tongue Lash Gain a shield for six seconds and deal X magic damage to the current target. If Tahm Kench as more health than the target, deal X magic damage instead. Otherwise, gain X more shield.

Thresh

Thresh uses the spell Guided Passage and has the traits Behemoth and Fated.

Spell Spell ability Guided Passage Grant a shield to Thresh and the lowest health ally for four seconds and deal magic damage to enemies adjacent to both. Thresh shares 30/30/34 percent of his armor and magic resistance with the shielded ally for six seconds. Fated bonus Gain 20 armor and magic resistance.

Tristana

Using the Firecracker Frenzy spell, Tristana has the traits Duelist and Fortune.

Spell Spell ability Firecracker Frenzy Gain 40/40/44 percent attack damage for six seconds. Jump on the lowest health enemy within range and deal X physical damage to adjacent enemies, before bouncing to a safe location.

Volibear

Volibear has the spell Ink Smash and the traits Duelist and Inkshadow

Spell Spell ability Ink Smash Empower the next three attacks. The first two heal for 280/330/380 health and deal X bonus magic damage while Stunning the target for one second.

Yone

Using the spell Fate Sealed, Yone has the traits Reaper and Umbral.

Spell Spell ability Fate Sealed Dash in spirit form to the furthest enemy within X Hexes for three seconds, dealing X physical damage while Wounding enemies along the way for five seconds. While in spirit form, gain a shield and 80 percent attack speed. Afterward, Yone returns to his starting position. Bonus Each cast this combat increases Yone’s dash range by one Hex. Wound Reduce healing received by 33 percent.

Zoe

Zoe has the traits Arcanist, Fortune, and Storyweaver.

Spell Spell ability Calculated Passive Taking out an enemy increases the number of ricochets by one for the remainder of combat. Calculated Active Fire a missile dealing X magic damage to the current target. The missile ricochets to the farthest unit within two Hexes, dealing X magic damage.

Four-cost Set 11 TFT champions

There are 12 four-cost champions in TFT Set 11.

Annie

Using the spell Get’em, Tibbers, Annie has the traits Fortune and Invoker.

Spell Spell ability Get’em Tibbers! Passive Heal X health when damaging a burning enemy. Get’em Tibbers! Active Through the first cast, hop on Tibbers, gaining X maximum health while Stunning enemies within two Hexes for 1.5 seconds. Bonus Deal X magic damage, Burn, and Wound enemies within two Hexes for eight seconds. Burn Deal one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage every second. Wound Deal one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage every second.

Ashe

Ashe has the spell Rain of Shards and the traits Porcelain and Sniper.

Spell Spell ability Rain of Shards Passive Start with 15 arrows. Gain 1/1/3 arrows every three attacks. Rain of Shards Active Fire multiple arrows split between the current target and the three closest enemies within range, dealing physical damage per arrow for a total of X damage.

Galio

Using the spell Savior’s Protection, Galio has the traits Bruiser and Storyweaver.

Spell Spell ability Savior’s Protection Taunt enemies within three Hexes while gaining armor and magic resistance for four seconds. Galio is immobile and unstoppable during this time. Savior’s Protection After, deal X magic damage to all enemies in range and grant a shield to allies in range for four seconds. Taunt Able enemies in range must attack the taunter.

Kai’Sa

Using the spell Inkstorm, Kai’Sa has the traits Inkshadow and Trickshot.

Spell Spell ability Inkstorm Fire 20 waves at the target over two seconds, with each wave dealing X physical damage to the first enemy hit. If an enemy is hit by 10 waves, the enemy takes X damage per wave instead.

Kayn

Kayn has the spell Shadow Assassin and the traits Ghostly and Reaper.

Spell Spell ability Shadow Assassin part one On first cast, transform, dealing X physical damage to nearby enemies. During transformation, gain 30 percent Critical Strike Chance, and critical attacks damage adjacent enemies. If the spin only hits one enemy, the damage is increased by 50 percent. Shadow Assassin part two The remaining casts deal X physical damage to units in a line through the target instead.

Lee Sin

Using the spell Dragon Dance, Lee Sin has the traits Dragonlord and Duelist.

Spell Spell ability Dragon’s Dance Lee Sin kicks the target’s spirit out of their body, dealing X physical damage while Mana Reaving them for 30 percent and Stunning them. Enemies hit by the spirit take X physical damage and gain a shield for three seconds.

Lillia

Lillia has the traits Invoker and Mythic.

Spell Spell ability Eep! part one Liliia sends an orb towards the target, dealing X magic damage to the first enemy hit and adjacent enemies. It continues rolling as a smaller orb, dealing X magic damage to enemies it hits. Eep! part two Every third cast launches a mega orb at Lillia’s target that deals X magic damage and splits into three smaller orbs that roll toward the farthest enemies.

Morgana

Using the spell The Tempest’s Torment, Morgana has the traits Ghostly and Sage.

Spell Spell ability The Tempest’s Torment Morgan sends out an expanding blizzard at the largest clump of enemies within range that deals X magic damage over three seconds while Chilling for one second. Chill Reduce attack speed by 10 percent.

Nautilus

Nautilus has the spell Depth Charge and the traits Mythic and Warden.

Spell Spell ability Depth Charge Nautilus sends out three shockwaves toward the most enemies in a line, dealing X magic damage while Stunning all enemies hit for 1.8/2/8 seconds.

Ornn

Using the spell Forge of the Forest, Ornn has the traits Behemoth and Dryad.

Spell Spell ability Forge of the Forest Gain a shield for four seconds, then channel and forge without stopping over two seconds, dealing X magic damage to adjacent enemies over the duration. After, toss an ephemeral completed item to the nearest ally.

Sylas

Sylas uses the spell Unchain the Demon and has the traits Bruiser and Umbral.

Spell Spell ability Unchain the Demon Dash around the target and slam, dealing X magic damage while healing. Then swipe to deal X magic damage to nearby enemies.

Syndra

Syndra uses the spell Phantom Butterflies and the traits Arcanist and Fated.

Spell Spell ability Phantom Butterflies Passive Begin combat with seven butterflies and gain one very two casts or upon an allies death. Phantom Butterflies Active Begin combat with seven butterflies and gain one very two casts or upon an ally’s death. Fated bonus Deal 11 percent more damage.

Five-cost Set 11 TFT champions

There are nine five-cost champions in TFT Set 11.

Azir

Azir has the traits Dryad and Invoker. Spell and spell abilities are TBD.

Hwei

Using the spell A Brush with Fate, Hwei’s traits are Artist and Mythic.

Spell Spell ability A Brush with Fate Hwei creates a pool of paint around the most units that heals allies within for X health every second for three seconds. After three seconds, the pool of paint explodes, healing allies within for X health while also dealing X magic damage to enemies.

Irelia

Irelia has the traits Duelist and Storyweaver.

Spell Spell ability Blade Dance Passive Attacks send blades that dart between enemies, dealing X physical damage and 30 percent Sunder for five seconds. Cast every eight attacks. Blade Dance Active Irelia commands the blades toward the three lowest health enemies, dealing X physical damage and applying on-hit effects. Bonus Irelia will convert 25 percent of bonus attack speed in faster blade movement and 50 percent into attack damage.

Lissandra

Using the spell Let’em Brew, Lissandra has the traits Arcanist and Porcelain.

Spell Spell ability Let’em Brew Lissandra dunks the target into a teapot, Stunning and dealing magic damage over 3/3/15 seconds. If the target dies, it’s turned into a loot orb. Otherwise, Lissandra throws the teapot at the largest group of enemies hit. (Rewards are doubled in Hyper Roll). Bonus If the target is the final enemy on the board, it is eliminated instantly.

Rakan

Rakan has the spell Grand Entrance with the traits Altruist, Dragonlord, and Lovers.

Spell Spell ability Grand Entrance Rakan will dash to the largest group of enemies and deal X magic damage to enemies in a two-Hex range. Gain a shield for each enemy hit for two seconds and reduce their damage by 10 percent for four seconds.

Sett

Using the spell Light and Shadow, Sett has the traits Fated, Umbral, and Warden.

Spell Spell ability Light and Shadow Passive At the start of combat, Sett squats adjacent units in the same row while permanently gaining one percent attack damage for each 1,000 health squatted. Gains are doubled in Hyper Roll. Light and Shadow Active Sett slams the target forward, Stunning them and dealing X physical damage. He then deals X plus 10/15/1000 percent of the target’s maximum health as physical damage to enemies within 2.5 Hexes. Fated bonus Gain 15 percent Omnivamp.

Udyr

Using two spells, Udyr has the traits Behemoth, Inkshadow, Spirit, and Walker.

Spell Spell ability Ram Slam Gain a shield for three seconds and charge through the current target, briefly knocking up enemies Udyr hits. He then grabs the nearest enemy and slams them, dealing X magic damage to the target and adjacent enemies. Tiger Strikes Udyr gains 80/80/500 percent attack speed, and his attacks are empowered for the next 6/6/30 seconds to strike 4/4/20 additional times, dealing bonus magic damage.

Wukong

Wukong cycles through his Legendary Prowess spell and has the traits Great, Heavenly, and Sage.

Spell Spell ability Legendary Prowess part one Wukong throws his staff out, dealing X physical damage to the current target and Stunning them for 1.5/1.5/8 seconds. Legendary Prowess part two Wukon spins, dealing X physical damage to enemies within a one-Hex range. Legendary Prowess part three Wukong dashes to hit the most enemies in a three-Hex line and then slams his staff to deal X physical damage to all enemies hit.

Xayah and Rakan

The two TFT champions are as one through the Lovers trait. They also have the traits Dragonlord, Trickshot, and Altruist—using the spell Dynamic Duo.