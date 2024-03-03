Category:
TFT Set 11 champion cheat sheet for Inkborn Fables

Fables come to life.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 3, 2024 11:16 am
TFT champions and Pengu
Riot Games continues to evolve Teamfight Tactics through Set 11 Inkborn Fables, a set containing 59 champions.

The second TFT set of the new era for the autobattler leans into artistry for flavor while packing punches through the new Encounters mechanic that synergizes with the return of Augments. Champions have a new look, too, like the Xayah and Rakan five-cost combo or Udyr’s multiple spells. Within Set 11 Inkborn Fables, 59 total champions synergize with 27 traits. All TFT Set 11 champions are broken divided by cost and are listed in alphabetical order. Stats are subject to change and will get updated when they are.

If you need even more data, check out our TFT Set 11 trait cheat sheet.

One-cost Set 11 TFT champions

Yasuo in zen pose
Get your zen on.

There are 13 one-cost TFT champions in Set 11 Inkborn Fables.

Ahri

Ahri has the spell Love Bomb with the traits Arcanist and Fated

SpellSpell ability
Love BombDeal X damage to target and X damage to adjacent enemies
Fated bonusGain 25

Caitlyn

Caitlyn’s spell is Ace in the Hole, and her traits are Ghostly and Sniper.

SpellSpell ability
Ace in the HoleBullets target the farthest enemy, dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit

Cho’Gath

Cho’Gath has the traits Behemoth and Mythic.

SpellSpell ability
EruptionGain a shield for four seconds and breathe a cone of fire dealing magic damage that Burns and Wounds enemies hit for nine seconds.
Eruption burnDeal one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage every second. Wound—Reduce healing received by 50 percent.

Darius

Darius uses the spell Decimate and has the traits of Duelist and Umbral.

SpellSpell ability
DecimateDeal magic damage to adjacent enemies. For the next four seconds, attacks deal bonus magic damage.

Garen

Garen uses the spell Courage and has the traits of Storyweaver and Warden.

SpellSpell ability
CourageGain a shield for five seconds. Garen’s next attack deals X additional damage.

Jax

Jax has the spell Counter-Strike, along with the traits Inkshadow and Warden.

SpellSpell ability
Counter-StrikeGain armor and magic resistance for the next two seconds. Afterward, deal X magic damage to adjacent enemies. The current target takes X magic damage and is Stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Kha’Zix

Using the spell Leap, Kha’Zix has the traits Heavenly and Reaper.

SpellSpell ability
Leap!Leap toward the lowest health enemy within three Hexes while dealing X physical damage.

Kobuko

The new TFT champion Kobuko has the traits Bruiser and Fortune.

SpellSpell ability
Money Dance PassiveWhen you gain interest, gain 15/20/25 permanent health per gold collected. Gain 60/80/200 health per round in Hyper Roll.
Money Dance ActiveHeal X health over two seconds. Kobuko’s next attack deals X bonus magic damage.

Kog’Maw

Kog’Maw uses the spell Raining Artillery and has the traits Invoker, Mythic, and Sniper.

SpellSpell ability
Raining ArtilleryDeal X magic damage to the lowest health enemy within range. Every two casts, gain plus one attack range.

Malphite

Malphite has the traits Behemoth and Heavenly with the spell Topaz Skin.

SpellSpell ability
Topaz SkinFor eight seconds, gain armor and attacks deal X magic damage to enemies in a cone.

Rek’Sai

Rek’Sai uses the ability Uproot and has the traits Bruiser and Dryad.

SpellSpell ability
UprootGain armor and magic resistance for five seconds. Every third cast, also deal physical damage to adjacent enemies and heal for X health.

Sivir

Sivir has the traits Storyweaver and Trickshot with the spell On the Hunt.

SpellSpell ability
On the HuntGain 80/80/85 percent attack damage and grant X attack speed to self and adjacent allies for five seconds.

Yasuo

Using the spell Steel Tempest Yasuo has the traits Duelist and Fated.

SpellSpell ability
Steel Tempest PassiveAttacks while shielded deal bonus magic damage.
Steel Tempest ActiveGain a shield for five seconds and deal X magic damage to the current target.
Fated bonusGain a 400 shield at the start of combat.

Two-cost Set 11 TFT champions

Kindred and her wolf in TFT
Take the lead or capitalize on a loss streak.

There are 13 two-cost champions in TFT Set 11.

Aatrox

Aatrox uses the spell Phantom Blade and has the traits Bruiser, Ghostly, and Inkshadow.

SpellSpell ability
Phantom BladeShred the current target 20 percent for four seconds and deal X magic damge to them. Heal for X health.
ShredReduce magic resistance

Gnar

Gnar has the spell Boulder Toss with the traits Dryad and Warden.

SpellSpell ability
Boulder Toss PassiveGain X attack damage upon attacking or getting hit, up to 50 times.
Boulder Toss ActiveFling a boulder at the current target, dealing X physical damage to targets in a line.

Janna

Janna has the spell Heavenly Winds with the traits Dragonlord and Invoker.

SpellSpell ability
Heavenly WindsGrant a shield to Janna and the lowest health ally for four seconds. Then deal X magic damage to the two nearest enemies.

Kindred

Kindred has the traits Dryad, Fated, and Reaper.

SpellSpell ability
Flourish of ArrowsDash away from the current target and deal X magic damage to them while dealing X magic damage to the nearest enemy.
Fated bonusGain 20 percent attack speed.

Lux

Lux uses the spell Bunny Binding and has the traits Arcanist and Porcelain.

SpellSpell ability
Bunny BindingThrow a bunny spirit towards the farthest enemy, dealing X magic damage to enemies along the way, reduced by 30 percent each time it hits an enemy. The first two enemies hit are Stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Neeko

Neeko uses the spell Hop Blossom. Her traits are Arcanist, Heavenly, and Mythic.

Spell Spell ability
Hop BlossomHop into the air, reduce damage taken by 25/25/34 percent, and healing X health over two seconds. Then slam down and deal X magic damage to adjacent enemies.

Qiyana

Qiyana has the traits Duelist and Heavenly, with the spell Supreme Display of Talent.

SpellSpell ability
Supreme Display of TalentAttacks deal X bonus physical damage for four seconds to the target and physical damage to the enemies behind them. Qiyana will dash to find the best angle.

Riven

Using the spell Broken Wings, Riven has the traits Alturist, Bruiser, and Storyweaver.

SpellSpell ability
Broken WingsDeal X physical damage to the current target. Every third cast, also deal physical damage to adjacent enemies and heal for X health.

Senna

Senna has the spell Absolution, along with the traits Inkshadow and Sniper.

SpellSpell ability
AbsolutionFire a laser two Hexes beyond the current target, dealing physical damage to enemies hit. Grant 20/25/30 percent attack damage to Senna and allies to the left and right for four seconds.

Shen

Using the spell Spirit’s Refuge, Shen has the traits Behemoth and Ghostly.

SpellSpell ability
Spirit’s RefugeReduce damage taken by X for four seconds to Shen and X for adjacent allies. Shen’s next three attacks deal X bonus true damage.

Teemo

Teemo has the traits Fortune and Trickshot.

SpellSpell ability
Dim-Sum DeliveryThrow a spoiled dumpling at the nearest non-poisoned enemy, poisoning them for X magic damage over 10 seconds.

Yorick

Using the spell Dark Despoil with the traits Behemoth and Umbral.

SpellSpell ability
Dark DespoilSap power from the two nearest enemies, gaining 300/360/420 maximum health and dealing X magic damage to them over three seconds.

Zyra

Zyra has the traits Sage and Storyweaver.

SpellSpell ability
Paper ThornsSummon two Vine Lashers that attack the nearest enemy three times. Their attacks deal X magic damage and Wound their targets for six seconds.
WoundReduce healing received by 33 percent.

Three-cost Set 11 TFT champions

Aline casting spell over flower
Don't sleep on three-cost champions.

There are 12 three-cost TFT champions in Set 11 Inkborn Fables.

Alune

Using the ability Lunar Barrage, Alune has the traits Invoker and Umbral.

SpellSpell ability
Lunar BarrageRain meteors through the row with the most total enemy health. Meteors deal X magic damage split between all enemies hit. Deal X magic damage to the current target. All enemies hit are 20 percent Shredded for six seconds.
BonusGrant 40 percent attack speed split amongst allies in Alune’s row for five seconds.
ShredReduce magic resistance

Amumu

Amumu has the traits Porcelain and Warden, along with the spell Herbal Tea-rs.

SpellSpell ability
Herbal Tea-rsOver the next three seconds, heal X health and cry on adjacent units. Tears heal allies for X health and deal X magic damage to enemies.

Aphelios

Aphelios uses the spell Duskwave and has the traits Fated and Sniper.

SpellSpell ability
Duskwave20 Sunder the nearest enemies for seven seconds. Then fire three shots at them, dealing X physical damage to each.
Fated bonusGain 25 percent attack speed.

Diana

Using the spell Purification Rites, Diana has the traits Dragonlord and Sage.

SpellSpell ability
Purification RitesHeal X health and create a one-Hex sacred zone around Diana for four seconds, taking 20 percent reduced damage from enemies outside the zone. While the zone is up, Diana’s attacks deal X bonus magic damage.

Illaoi

Illaoi has the traits Arcanist, Ghostly, and Warden.

SpellSpell ability
Prophet of SpiritsGain a shield and summon a Tentacle near the current target for four seconds. The Tentacle slams every second, dealing X magic damage in a line and healing Illaoi for X health.

Soraka

Soraka has the traits Altruist and Heavenly.

SpellAbility
Divine Judgement PassiveEach time your team loses 20 percent of their total health, gain 10 ability power for the remainder of combat.
Divine Judgement ActiveMana Reave the largest group of enemies within range. Deal X magic damage to the center enemy and X magic damage to adjacent enemies.
Mana ReaveIncrease maximum mana by 20 percent until the next cast.

Tahm Kench

Using the ability Tongue Lash, Tahm Kench has the traits Bruiser and Mythic.

SpellSpell ability
Tongue LashGain a shield for six seconds and deal X magic damage to the current target. If Tahm Kench as more health than the target, deal X magic damage instead. Otherwise, gain X more shield.

Thresh

Thresh uses the spell Guided Passage and has the traits Behemoth and Fated.

SpellSpell ability
Guided PassageGrant a shield to Thresh and the lowest health ally for four seconds and deal magic damage to enemies adjacent to both. Thresh shares 30/30/34 percent of his armor and magic resistance with the shielded ally for six seconds.
Fated bonusGain 20 armor and magic resistance.

Tristana

Using the Firecracker Frenzy spell, Tristana has the traits Duelist and Fortune.

SpellSpell ability
Firecracker FrenzyGain 40/40/44 percent attack damage for six seconds. Jump on the lowest health enemy within range and deal X physical damage to adjacent enemies, before bouncing to a safe location.

Volibear

Volibear has the spell Ink Smash and the traits Duelist and Inkshadow

SpellSpell ability
Ink SmashEmpower the next three attacks. The first two heal for 280/330/380 health and deal X bonus magic damage while Stunning the target for one second.

Yone

Using the spell Fate Sealed, Yone has the traits Reaper and Umbral.

SpellSpell ability
Fate SealedDash in spirit form to the furthest enemy within X Hexes for three seconds, dealing X physical damage while Wounding enemies along the way for five seconds. While in spirit form, gain a shield and 80 percent attack speed. Afterward, Yone returns to his starting position.
BonusEach cast this combat increases Yone’s dash range by one Hex.
WoundReduce healing received by 33 percent.

Zoe

Zoe has the traits Arcanist, Fortune, and Storyweaver.

SpellSpell ability
Calculated PassiveTaking out an enemy increases the number of ricochets by one for the remainder of combat.
Calculated ActiveFire a missile dealing X magic damage to the current target. The missile ricochets to the farthest unit within two Hexes, dealing X magic damage.

Four-cost Set 11 TFT champions

Kayn looking angry
The power of four-cost TFT champions.

There are 12 four-cost champions in TFT Set 11.

Annie

Using the spell Get’em, Tibbers, Annie has the traits Fortune and Invoker.

SpellSpell ability
Get’em Tibbers! PassiveHeal X health when damaging a burning enemy.
Get’em Tibbers! ActiveThrough the first cast, hop on Tibbers, gaining X maximum health while Stunning enemies within two Hexes for 1.5 seconds.
BonusDeal X magic damage, Burn, and Wound enemies within two Hexes for eight seconds.
BurnDeal one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage every second.
WoundDeal one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage every second.

Ashe

Ashe has the spell Rain of Shards and the traits Porcelain and Sniper.

SpellSpell ability
Rain of Shards PassiveStart with 15 arrows. Gain 1/1/3 arrows every three attacks.
Rain of Shards ActiveFire multiple arrows split between the current target and the three closest enemies within range, dealing physical damage per arrow for a total of X damage.

Galio

Using the spell Savior’s Protection, Galio has the traits Bruiser and Storyweaver.

SpellSpell ability
Savior’s ProtectionTaunt enemies within three Hexes while gaining armor and magic resistance for four seconds. Galio is immobile and unstoppable during this time.
Savior’s ProtectionAfter, deal X magic damage to all enemies in range and grant a shield to allies in range for four seconds.
TauntAble enemies in range must attack the taunter.

Kai’Sa

Using the spell Inkstorm, Kai’Sa has the traits Inkshadow and Trickshot.

Spell Spell ability
InkstormFire 20 waves at the target over two seconds, with each wave dealing X physical damage to the first enemy hit. If an enemy is hit by 10 waves, the enemy takes X damage per wave instead.

Kayn

Kayn has the spell Shadow Assassin and the traits Ghostly and Reaper.

SpellSpell ability
Shadow Assassin part oneOn first cast, transform, dealing X physical damage to nearby enemies. During transformation, gain 30 percent Critical Strike Chance, and critical attacks damage adjacent enemies. If the spin only hits one enemy, the damage is increased by 50 percent.
Shadow Assassin part twoThe remaining casts deal X physical damage to units in a line through the target instead.

Lee Sin

Using the spell Dragon Dance, Lee Sin has the traits Dragonlord and Duelist.

SpellSpell ability
Dragon’s DanceLee Sin kicks the target’s spirit out of their body, dealing X physical damage while Mana Reaving them for 30 percent and Stunning them. Enemies hit by the spirit take X physical damage and gain a shield for three seconds.

Lillia

Lillia has the traits Invoker and Mythic.

SpellSpell ability
Eep! part oneLiliia sends an orb towards the target, dealing X magic damage to the first enemy hit and adjacent enemies. It continues rolling as a smaller orb, dealing X magic damage to enemies it hits.
Eep! part twoEvery third cast launches a mega orb at Lillia’s target that deals X magic damage and splits into three smaller orbs that roll toward the farthest enemies.

Morgana

Using the spell The Tempest’s Torment, Morgana has the traits Ghostly and Sage.

Spell Spell ability
The Tempest’s TormentMorgan sends out an expanding blizzard at the largest clump of enemies within range that deals X magic damage over three seconds while Chilling for one second.
ChillReduce attack speed by 10 percent.

Nautilus

Nautilus has the spell Depth Charge and the traits Mythic and Warden.

SpellSpell ability
Depth ChargeNautilus sends out three shockwaves toward the most enemies in a line, dealing X magic damage while Stunning all enemies hit for 1.8/2/8 seconds.

Ornn

Using the spell Forge of the Forest, Ornn has the traits Behemoth and Dryad.

SpellSpell ability
Forge of the ForestGain a shield for four seconds, then channel and forge without stopping over two seconds, dealing X magic damage to adjacent enemies over the duration. After, toss an ephemeral completed item to the nearest ally.

Sylas

Sylas uses the spell Unchain the Demon and has the traits Bruiser and Umbral.

SpellSpell ability
Unchain the DemonDash around the target and slam, dealing X magic damage while healing. Then swipe to deal X magic damage to nearby enemies.

Syndra

Syndra uses the spell Phantom Butterflies and the traits Arcanist and Fated.

SpellSpell ability
Phantom Butterflies PassiveBegin combat with seven butterflies and gain one very two casts or upon an allies death.
Phantom Butterflies ActiveBegin combat with seven butterflies and gain one very two casts or upon an ally’s death.
Fated bonusDeal 11 percent more damage.

Five-cost Set 11 TFT champions

Xayah and Rakan i na lovers dance
Legendaries showcase new abilities.

There are nine five-cost champions in TFT Set 11.

Azir

Azir has the traits Dryad and Invoker. Spell and spell abilities are TBD.

Hwei

Using the spell A Brush with Fate, Hwei’s traits are Artist and Mythic.

SpellSpell ability
A Brush with FateHwei creates a pool of paint around the most units that heals allies within for X health every second for three seconds. After three seconds, the pool of paint explodes, healing allies within for X health while also dealing X magic damage to enemies.

Irelia

Irelia has the traits Duelist and Storyweaver.

SpellSpell ability
Blade Dance PassiveAttacks send blades that dart between enemies, dealing X physical damage and 30 percent Sunder for five seconds. Cast every eight attacks.
Blade Dance ActiveIrelia commands the blades toward the three lowest health enemies, dealing X physical damage and applying on-hit effects.
BonusIrelia will convert 25 percent of bonus attack speed in faster blade movement and 50 percent into attack damage.

Lissandra

Using the spell Let’em Brew, Lissandra has the traits Arcanist and Porcelain.

SpellSpell ability
Let’em BrewLissandra dunks the target into a teapot, Stunning and dealing magic damage over 3/3/15 seconds. If the target dies, it’s turned into a loot orb. Otherwise, Lissandra throws the teapot at the largest group of enemies hit. (Rewards are doubled in Hyper Roll).
BonusIf the target is the final enemy on the board, it is eliminated instantly.

Rakan

Rakan has the spell Grand Entrance with the traits Altruist, Dragonlord, and Lovers.

SpellSpell ability
Grand EntranceRakan will dash to the largest group of enemies and deal X magic damage to enemies in a two-Hex range. Gain a shield for each enemy hit for two seconds and reduce their damage by 10 percent for four seconds.

Sett

Using the spell Light and Shadow, Sett has the traits Fated, Umbral, and Warden.

SpellSpell ability
Light and Shadow PassiveAt the start of combat, Sett squats adjacent units in the same row while permanently gaining one percent attack damage for each 1,000 health squatted. Gains are doubled in Hyper Roll.
Light and Shadow ActiveSett slams the target forward, Stunning them and dealing X physical damage. He then deals X plus 10/15/1000 percent of the target’s maximum health as physical damage to enemies within 2.5 Hexes.
Fated bonusGain 15 percent Omnivamp.

Udyr

Using two spells, Udyr has the traits Behemoth, Inkshadow, Spirit, and Walker.

SpellSpell ability
Ram SlamGain a shield for three seconds and charge through the current target, briefly knocking up enemies Udyr hits. He then grabs the nearest enemy and slams them, dealing X magic damage to the target and adjacent enemies.
Tiger StrikesUdyr gains 80/80/500 percent attack speed, and his attacks are empowered for the next 6/6/30 seconds to strike 4/4/20 additional times, dealing bonus magic damage.

Wukong

Wukong cycles through his Legendary Prowess spell and has the traits Great, Heavenly, and Sage.

SpellSpell ability
Legendary Prowess part oneWukong throws his staff out, dealing X physical damage to the current target and Stunning them for 1.5/1.5/8 seconds.
Legendary Prowess part twoWukon spins, dealing X physical damage to enemies within a one-Hex range.
Legendary Prowess part threeWukong dashes to hit the most enemies in a three-Hex line and then slams his staff to deal X physical damage to all enemies hit.

Xayah and Rakan

The two TFT champions are as one through the Lovers trait. They also have the traits Dragonlord, Trickshot, and Altruist—using the spell Dynamic Duo.

Spell Spell ability
Dynamic Duo XayahFires feathers at the nearest enemies, dealing X physical damage.
Dynamic Duo RakanDashes toward the largest clump of units, dealing magic damage while Debuffing them and gaining a shield for each enemy hit.
Read Article All TFT Set 11 Encounters
Kayn TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
All TFT Set 11 Encounters
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti and others Mar 3, 2024
All TFT Set 11 Tactictians: Little Legends, Chibi Champions, and Arenas

Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 3, 2024
Heavens' Celestial Court Arena invites players to a quiet pond - Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
All TFT Set 11 Tactictians: Little Legends, Chibi Champions, and Arenas
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 3, 2024
How to play TFT Set 11 Fortune trait in Inkborn Fables

Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 3, 2024
Zoe casting a spell for luck and fortune
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
How to play TFT Set 11 Fortune trait in Inkborn Fables
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 3, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.