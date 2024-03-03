TFT Set 11 champion cheat sheet for Inkborn Fables

Riot Games continues to evolve Teamfight Tactics through Set 11 Inkborn Fables, a set containing 59 champions.
The second TFT set of the new era for the autobattler leans into artistry for flavor while packing punches through the new Encounters mechanic that synergizes with the return of Augments. Champions have a new look, too, like the Xayah and Rakan five-cost combo or Udyr’s multiple spells. Within Set 11 Inkborn Fables, 59 total champions synergize with 27 traits. All TFT Set 11 champions are broken divided by cost and are listed in alphabetical order. Stats are subject to change and will get updated when they are.
One-cost Set 11 TFT champions
There are 13 one-cost TFT champions in Set 11 Inkborn Fables.
Ahri
Ahri has the spell Love Bomb with the traits Arcanist and Fated
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Love Bomb
|Deal X damage to target and X damage to adjacent enemies
|Fated bonus
|Gain 25
Caitlyn
Caitlyn’s spell is Ace in the Hole, and her traits are Ghostly and Sniper.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Ace in the Hole
|Bullets target the farthest enemy, dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit
Cho’Gath
Cho’Gath has the traits Behemoth and Mythic.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Eruption
|Gain a shield for four seconds and breathe a cone of fire dealing magic damage that Burns and Wounds enemies hit for nine seconds.
|Eruption burn
|Deal one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage every second. Wound—Reduce healing received by 50 percent.
Darius
Darius uses the spell Decimate and has the traits of Duelist and Umbral.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Decimate
|Deal magic damage to adjacent enemies. For the next four seconds, attacks deal bonus magic damage.
Garen
Garen uses the spell Courage and has the traits of Storyweaver and Warden.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Courage
|Gain a shield for five seconds. Garen’s next attack deals X additional damage.
Jax
Jax has the spell Counter-Strike, along with the traits Inkshadow and Warden.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Counter-Strike
|Gain armor and magic resistance for the next two seconds. Afterward, deal X magic damage to adjacent enemies. The current target takes X magic damage and is Stunned for 1.5 seconds.
Kha’Zix
Using the spell Leap, Kha’Zix has the traits Heavenly and Reaper.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Leap!
|Leap toward the lowest health enemy within three Hexes while dealing X physical damage.
Kobuko
The new TFT champion Kobuko has the traits Bruiser and Fortune.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Money Dance Passive
|When you gain interest, gain 15/20/25 permanent health per gold collected. Gain 60/80/200 health per round in Hyper Roll.
|Money Dance Active
|Heal X health over two seconds. Kobuko’s next attack deals X bonus magic damage.
Kog’Maw
Kog’Maw uses the spell Raining Artillery and has the traits Invoker, Mythic, and Sniper.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Raining Artillery
|Deal X magic damage to the lowest health enemy within range. Every two casts, gain plus one attack range.
Malphite
Malphite has the traits Behemoth and Heavenly with the spell Topaz Skin.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Topaz Skin
|For eight seconds, gain armor and attacks deal X magic damage to enemies in a cone.
Rek’Sai
Rek’Sai uses the ability Uproot and has the traits Bruiser and Dryad.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Uproot
|Gain armor and magic resistance for five seconds. Every third cast, also deal physical damage to adjacent enemies and heal for X health.
Sivir
Sivir has the traits Storyweaver and Trickshot with the spell On the Hunt.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|On the Hunt
|Gain 80/80/85 percent attack damage and grant X attack speed to self and adjacent allies for five seconds.
Yasuo
Using the spell Steel Tempest Yasuo has the traits Duelist and Fated.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Steel Tempest Passive
|Attacks while shielded deal bonus magic damage.
|Steel Tempest Active
|Gain a shield for five seconds and deal X magic damage to the current target.
|Fated bonus
|Gain a 400 shield at the start of combat.
Two-cost Set 11 TFT champions
There are 13 two-cost champions in TFT Set 11.
Aatrox
Aatrox uses the spell Phantom Blade and has the traits Bruiser, Ghostly, and Inkshadow.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Phantom Blade
|Shred the current target 20 percent for four seconds and deal X magic damge to them. Heal for X health.
|Shred
|Reduce magic resistance
Gnar
Gnar has the spell Boulder Toss with the traits Dryad and Warden.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Boulder Toss Passive
|Gain X attack damage upon attacking or getting hit, up to 50 times.
|Boulder Toss Active
|Fling a boulder at the current target, dealing X physical damage to targets in a line.
Janna
Janna has the spell Heavenly Winds with the traits Dragonlord and Invoker.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Heavenly Winds
|Grant a shield to Janna and the lowest health ally for four seconds. Then deal X magic damage to the two nearest enemies.
Kindred
Kindred has the traits Dryad, Fated, and Reaper.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Flourish of Arrows
|Dash away from the current target and deal X magic damage to them while dealing X magic damage to the nearest enemy.
|Fated bonus
|Gain 20 percent attack speed.
Lux
Lux uses the spell Bunny Binding and has the traits Arcanist and Porcelain.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Bunny Binding
|Throw a bunny spirit towards the farthest enemy, dealing X magic damage to enemies along the way, reduced by 30 percent each time it hits an enemy. The first two enemies hit are Stunned for 1.5 seconds.
Neeko
Neeko uses the spell Hop Blossom. Her traits are Arcanist, Heavenly, and Mythic.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Hop Blossom
|Hop into the air, reduce damage taken by 25/25/34 percent, and healing X health over two seconds. Then slam down and deal X magic damage to adjacent enemies.
Qiyana
Qiyana has the traits Duelist and Heavenly, with the spell Supreme Display of Talent.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Supreme Display of Talent
|Attacks deal X bonus physical damage for four seconds to the target and physical damage to the enemies behind them. Qiyana will dash to find the best angle.
Riven
Using the spell Broken Wings, Riven has the traits Alturist, Bruiser, and Storyweaver.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Broken Wings
|Deal X physical damage to the current target. Every third cast, also deal physical damage to adjacent enemies and heal for X health.
Senna
Senna has the spell Absolution, along with the traits Inkshadow and Sniper.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Absolution
|Fire a laser two Hexes beyond the current target, dealing physical damage to enemies hit. Grant 20/25/30 percent attack damage to Senna and allies to the left and right for four seconds.
Shen
Using the spell Spirit’s Refuge, Shen has the traits Behemoth and Ghostly.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Spirit’s Refuge
|Reduce damage taken by X for four seconds to Shen and X for adjacent allies. Shen’s next three attacks deal X bonus true damage.
Teemo
Teemo has the traits Fortune and Trickshot.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Dim-Sum Delivery
|Throw a spoiled dumpling at the nearest non-poisoned enemy, poisoning them for X magic damage over 10 seconds.
Yorick
Using the spell Dark Despoil with the traits Behemoth and Umbral.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Dark Despoil
|Sap power from the two nearest enemies, gaining 300/360/420 maximum health and dealing X magic damage to them over three seconds.
Zyra
Zyra has the traits Sage and Storyweaver.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Paper Thorns
|Summon two Vine Lashers that attack the nearest enemy three times. Their attacks deal X magic damage and Wound their targets for six seconds.
|Wound
|Reduce healing received by 33 percent.
Three-cost Set 11 TFT champions
There are 12 three-cost TFT champions in Set 11 Inkborn Fables.
Alune
Using the ability Lunar Barrage, Alune has the traits Invoker and Umbral.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Lunar Barrage
|Rain meteors through the row with the most total enemy health. Meteors deal X magic damage split between all enemies hit. Deal X magic damage to the current target. All enemies hit are 20 percent Shredded for six seconds.
|Bonus
|Grant 40 percent attack speed split amongst allies in Alune’s row for five seconds.
|Shred
|Reduce magic resistance
Amumu
Amumu has the traits Porcelain and Warden, along with the spell Herbal Tea-rs.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Herbal Tea-rs
|Over the next three seconds, heal X health and cry on adjacent units. Tears heal allies for X health and deal X magic damage to enemies.
Aphelios
Aphelios uses the spell Duskwave and has the traits Fated and Sniper.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Duskwave
|20 Sunder the nearest enemies for seven seconds. Then fire three shots at them, dealing X physical damage to each.
|Fated bonus
|Gain 25 percent attack speed.
Diana
Using the spell Purification Rites, Diana has the traits Dragonlord and Sage.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Purification Rites
|Heal X health and create a one-Hex sacred zone around Diana for four seconds, taking 20 percent reduced damage from enemies outside the zone. While the zone is up, Diana’s attacks deal X bonus magic damage.
Illaoi
Illaoi has the traits Arcanist, Ghostly, and Warden.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Prophet of Spirits
|Gain a shield and summon a Tentacle near the current target for four seconds. The Tentacle slams every second, dealing X magic damage in a line and healing Illaoi for X health.
Soraka
Soraka has the traits Altruist and Heavenly.
|Spell
|Ability
|Divine Judgement Passive
|Each time your team loses 20 percent of their total health, gain 10 ability power for the remainder of combat.
|Divine Judgement Active
|Mana Reave the largest group of enemies within range. Deal X magic damage to the center enemy and X magic damage to adjacent enemies.
|Mana Reave
|Increase maximum mana by 20 percent until the next cast.
Tahm Kench
Using the ability Tongue Lash, Tahm Kench has the traits Bruiser and Mythic.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Tongue Lash
|Gain a shield for six seconds and deal X magic damage to the current target. If Tahm Kench as more health than the target, deal X magic damage instead. Otherwise, gain X more shield.
Thresh
Thresh uses the spell Guided Passage and has the traits Behemoth and Fated.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Guided Passage
|Grant a shield to Thresh and the lowest health ally for four seconds and deal magic damage to enemies adjacent to both. Thresh shares 30/30/34 percent of his armor and magic resistance with the shielded ally for six seconds.
|Fated bonus
|Gain 20 armor and magic resistance.
Tristana
Using the Firecracker Frenzy spell, Tristana has the traits Duelist and Fortune.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Firecracker Frenzy
|Gain 40/40/44 percent attack damage for six seconds. Jump on the lowest health enemy within range and deal X physical damage to adjacent enemies, before bouncing to a safe location.
Volibear
Volibear has the spell Ink Smash and the traits Duelist and Inkshadow
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Ink Smash
|Empower the next three attacks. The first two heal for 280/330/380 health and deal X bonus magic damage while Stunning the target for one second.
Yone
Using the spell Fate Sealed, Yone has the traits Reaper and Umbral.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Fate Sealed
|Dash in spirit form to the furthest enemy within X Hexes for three seconds, dealing X physical damage while Wounding enemies along the way for five seconds. While in spirit form, gain a shield and 80 percent attack speed. Afterward, Yone returns to his starting position.
|Bonus
|Each cast this combat increases Yone’s dash range by one Hex.
|Wound
|Reduce healing received by 33 percent.
Zoe
Zoe has the traits Arcanist, Fortune, and Storyweaver.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Calculated Passive
|Taking out an enemy increases the number of ricochets by one for the remainder of combat.
|Calculated Active
|Fire a missile dealing X magic damage to the current target. The missile ricochets to the farthest unit within two Hexes, dealing X magic damage.
Four-cost Set 11 TFT champions
There are 12 four-cost champions in TFT Set 11.
Annie
Using the spell Get’em, Tibbers, Annie has the traits Fortune and Invoker.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Get’em Tibbers! Passive
|Heal X health when damaging a burning enemy.
|Get’em Tibbers! Active
|Through the first cast, hop on Tibbers, gaining X maximum health while Stunning enemies within two Hexes for 1.5 seconds.
|Bonus
|Deal X magic damage, Burn, and Wound enemies within two Hexes for eight seconds.
|Burn
|Deal one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage every second.
|Wound
|Deal one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage every second.
Ashe
Ashe has the spell Rain of Shards and the traits Porcelain and Sniper.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Rain of Shards Passive
|Start with 15 arrows. Gain 1/1/3 arrows every three attacks.
|Rain of Shards Active
|Fire multiple arrows split between the current target and the three closest enemies within range, dealing physical damage per arrow for a total of X damage.
Galio
Using the spell Savior’s Protection, Galio has the traits Bruiser and Storyweaver.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Savior’s Protection
|Taunt enemies within three Hexes while gaining armor and magic resistance for four seconds. Galio is immobile and unstoppable during this time.
|Savior’s Protection
|After, deal X magic damage to all enemies in range and grant a shield to allies in range for four seconds.
|Taunt
|Able enemies in range must attack the taunter.
Kai’Sa
Using the spell Inkstorm, Kai’Sa has the traits Inkshadow and Trickshot.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Inkstorm
|Fire 20 waves at the target over two seconds, with each wave dealing X physical damage to the first enemy hit. If an enemy is hit by 10 waves, the enemy takes X damage per wave instead.
Kayn
Kayn has the spell Shadow Assassin and the traits Ghostly and Reaper.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Shadow Assassin part one
|On first cast, transform, dealing X physical damage to nearby enemies. During transformation, gain 30 percent Critical Strike Chance, and critical attacks damage adjacent enemies. If the spin only hits one enemy, the damage is increased by 50 percent.
|Shadow Assassin part two
|The remaining casts deal X physical damage to units in a line through the target instead.
Lee Sin
Using the spell Dragon Dance, Lee Sin has the traits Dragonlord and Duelist.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Dragon’s Dance
|Lee Sin kicks the target’s spirit out of their body, dealing X physical damage while Mana Reaving them for 30 percent and Stunning them. Enemies hit by the spirit take X physical damage and gain a shield for three seconds.
Lillia
Lillia has the traits Invoker and Mythic.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Eep! part one
|Liliia sends an orb towards the target, dealing X magic damage to the first enemy hit and adjacent enemies. It continues rolling as a smaller orb, dealing X magic damage to enemies it hits.
|Eep! part two
|Every third cast launches a mega orb at Lillia’s target that deals X magic damage and splits into three smaller orbs that roll toward the farthest enemies.
Morgana
Using the spell The Tempest’s Torment, Morgana has the traits Ghostly and Sage.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|The Tempest’s Torment
|Morgan sends out an expanding blizzard at the largest clump of enemies within range that deals X magic damage over three seconds while Chilling for one second.
|Chill
|Reduce attack speed by 10 percent.
Nautilus
Nautilus has the spell Depth Charge and the traits Mythic and Warden.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Depth Charge
|Nautilus sends out three shockwaves toward the most enemies in a line, dealing X magic damage while Stunning all enemies hit for 1.8/2/8 seconds.
Ornn
Using the spell Forge of the Forest, Ornn has the traits Behemoth and Dryad.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Forge of the Forest
|Gain a shield for four seconds, then channel and forge without stopping over two seconds, dealing X magic damage to adjacent enemies over the duration. After, toss an ephemeral completed item to the nearest ally.
Sylas
Sylas uses the spell Unchain the Demon and has the traits Bruiser and Umbral.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Unchain the Demon
|Dash around the target and slam, dealing X magic damage while healing. Then swipe to deal X magic damage to nearby enemies.
Syndra
Syndra uses the spell Phantom Butterflies and the traits Arcanist and Fated.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Phantom Butterflies Passive
|Begin combat with seven butterflies and gain one very two casts or upon an allies death.
|Phantom Butterflies Active
|Begin combat with seven butterflies and gain one very two casts or upon an ally’s death.
|Fated bonus
|Deal 11 percent more damage.
Five-cost Set 11 TFT champions
There are nine five-cost champions in TFT Set 11.
Azir
Azir has the traits Dryad and Invoker. Spell and spell abilities are TBD.
Hwei
Using the spell A Brush with Fate, Hwei’s traits are Artist and Mythic.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|A Brush with Fate
|Hwei creates a pool of paint around the most units that heals allies within for X health every second for three seconds. After three seconds, the pool of paint explodes, healing allies within for X health while also dealing X magic damage to enemies.
Irelia
Irelia has the traits Duelist and Storyweaver.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Blade Dance Passive
|Attacks send blades that dart between enemies, dealing X physical damage and 30 percent Sunder for five seconds. Cast every eight attacks.
|Blade Dance Active
|Irelia commands the blades toward the three lowest health enemies, dealing X physical damage and applying on-hit effects.
|Bonus
|Irelia will convert 25 percent of bonus attack speed in faster blade movement and 50 percent into attack damage.
Lissandra
Using the spell Let’em Brew, Lissandra has the traits Arcanist and Porcelain.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Let’em Brew
|Lissandra dunks the target into a teapot, Stunning and dealing magic damage over 3/3/15 seconds. If the target dies, it’s turned into a loot orb. Otherwise, Lissandra throws the teapot at the largest group of enemies hit. (Rewards are doubled in Hyper Roll).
|Bonus
|If the target is the final enemy on the board, it is eliminated instantly.
Rakan
Rakan has the spell Grand Entrance with the traits Altruist, Dragonlord, and Lovers.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Grand Entrance
|Rakan will dash to the largest group of enemies and deal X magic damage to enemies in a two-Hex range. Gain a shield for each enemy hit for two seconds and reduce their damage by 10 percent for four seconds.
Sett
Using the spell Light and Shadow, Sett has the traits Fated, Umbral, and Warden.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Light and Shadow Passive
|At the start of combat, Sett squats adjacent units in the same row while permanently gaining one percent attack damage for each 1,000 health squatted. Gains are doubled in Hyper Roll.
|Light and Shadow Active
|Sett slams the target forward, Stunning them and dealing X physical damage. He then deals X plus 10/15/1000 percent of the target’s maximum health as physical damage to enemies within 2.5 Hexes.
|Fated bonus
|Gain 15 percent Omnivamp.
Udyr
Using two spells, Udyr has the traits Behemoth, Inkshadow, Spirit, and Walker.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Ram Slam
|Gain a shield for three seconds and charge through the current target, briefly knocking up enemies Udyr hits. He then grabs the nearest enemy and slams them, dealing X magic damage to the target and adjacent enemies.
|Tiger Strikes
|Udyr gains 80/80/500 percent attack speed, and his attacks are empowered for the next 6/6/30 seconds to strike 4/4/20 additional times, dealing bonus magic damage.
Wukong
Wukong cycles through his Legendary Prowess spell and has the traits Great, Heavenly, and Sage.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Legendary Prowess part one
|Wukong throws his staff out, dealing X physical damage to the current target and Stunning them for 1.5/1.5/8 seconds.
|Legendary Prowess part two
|Wukon spins, dealing X physical damage to enemies within a one-Hex range.
|Legendary Prowess part three
|Wukong dashes to hit the most enemies in a three-Hex line and then slams his staff to deal X physical damage to all enemies hit.
Xayah and Rakan
The two TFT champions are as one through the Lovers trait. They also have the traits Dragonlord, Trickshot, and Altruist—using the spell Dynamic Duo.
|Spell
|Spell ability
|Dynamic Duo Xayah
|Fires feathers at the nearest enemies, dealing X physical damage.
|Dynamic Duo Rakan
|Dashes toward the largest clump of units, dealing magic damage while Debuffing them and gaining a shield for each enemy hit.