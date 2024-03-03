All TFT Set 11 Encounters

Set 11 of Teamfight Tactics, called Inkborn Fables, adds Encounters to the game, a new mechanic that brings legendary characters and new challenges to your games. There are over 80 different Encounters in Inkborn Fables, each with its own rarity and frequency of how often it shows up in your TFT games.

Recommended Videos

Encounters occur at random points during a match, introducing legendary figures, spirits, and mythological champions that present players with diverse challenges and rewards. The TFT team was careful not to reveal everything about Encounters as they’d like players to “experience the fun and mystery” involved. But game after game, even more Encounters will come into the light as players learn how to play around the new mechanic and share their own journey into Set 11 of TFT, starting with Patch 14.6.

As Riot Games has opted not to provide a comprehensive list of all Set 11 Encounters to enhance the player experience, our list will be periodically updated as players go on their journey in the legendary Inkborn Fables of TFT Set 11. Some champions might have more than one Encounter with different effects, and the most common ones might appear at different stages in the game.

TFT Set 11 Aatrox Encounter

Aatrox TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4-6 Aatrox Encounter. Aatrox offers players a Component Anvil, some Gold or the chance to replenish some of their Player Health.

TFT Set 11 Ahri Encounter

Ahri TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4-3 Ahri Encounter. Ahri bestows the players’ team with a combat blessing for the rest of the game. Some of the possible blessings could be: units gain 150 Health, 18 AP, or 15 percent Attack Damage.

TFT Set 11 Bard Encounter

Bard TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1-1 Bard Encounter. Bard levels each player up to level 3, and will then start gaining XP towards level 4 from the first round.

TFT Set 11 Cho’Gath Encounter

Cho’Gath TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

5-6 Cho’Gath Encounter. Cho’Gath offers players some boon if they satisfy his hunger by sacrificing a shop slot.

TFT Set 11 Hwei Encounter

Hwei TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1-1 Hwei Encounter. Hwei changes the first slot of the players’ shops to be tailored for the rest of the game.

TFT Set 11 Irelia Encounter

Irelia TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4-4 Irelia Encounter. In a carousel board, Irelia frees all players at the same time no matter their Player Health. Once freed, players can move freely on the carousel—a real run for the units and their item.

TFT Set 11 Kayn Encounter

Kayn TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kayn TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kayn TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1-1 Kayn Encounter. When Kayn first appears as an Encounter, he gives a warning to all players, promising to return later in the game. The second time Kayn shows up is when the game ends. He eliminates all players, starting from the ones with less health, instantly determining their final standings in the game.

TFT Set 11 Kindred Encounter

Kobuko TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4-3 Kindred Encounter. Kindred offers players a temporary item lasting 3 rounds. We were offered to make a choice between Redemption and Giant Slayer.

TFT Set 11 Kobuko Encounter

Kobuko is TFT unique unit introduced for the first time in Inkborn Fables.

Kobuko TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kobuko TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kobuko TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kobuko invites players to dance with him, the more tacticians join him the better the reward he’ll give them. Players can press Ctrl + 3 to dance in TFT.

TFT Set 11 Lillia Encounter

Lillia TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A possible effect of Lillia’s Encounter is for the Bashful Bloom to move all Augments to random rounds, disrupting the usual rhythm of the game.

TFT Set 11 Morgana Encounter

Morgana TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

3-6 Morgana Encounter. Morgana offers the players a choice to either upgrade the next 2-cost unit they buy to a 2-star, or gain 10 gold. Players can reroll their shops to find a 2-cost unit they’d prefer to upgrade immediately.

TFT Set 11 Neeko Encounter

Neeko TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Neeko summons a random 3-star 1-cost unit to help during player combats. The summoned 3-star unit will stay on your board even if your team is full. For example, if a player is at level 6, they can field six units plus the 3-star cost summoned by this Neeko’s Encounter.

TFT Set 11 Onn Encounter

Ornn TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ornn TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ornn TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2-3 Ornn Encounter. Ornn forges 6 Artifacts, which will last for one round only.

Like one of Riven’s Encounters, another possible effect coming from an Ornn Encounter makes The Fire below the Mountain modify carousels, bestowing a random Artifact to every unit on that particular carousel.

TFT Set 11 Riven Encounter

Riven TFT Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2-4 Riven Encounter. Riven adds a component to each champion on the current carousel, meaning all players will claim two components in that round.

TFT Set 11 Sett Encounter

One of Sett’s possible Encounter encourages players’ units to train with him by fielding training dummies.

TFT Set 11 Teemo Encounter

TFT Teemo Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4-6 Teemo Encounter. Players will be asked to guess the outcome of their next fight. If a player predicts they’ll lose the next round, and they’re correct, Teemo will give them 7 gold. If a player predicts they’ll win the next round, Teemo will add fourteen gold pieces to their stack.

TFT Set 11 Udyr Encounter

A possible Udyr Encounter will give players 2 Item Components for 5 gold.

TFT Set 11 Yorick Encounter

A possible Yorick Encounter will allow players to always field at least 7 units on your board, even if they are below level 7.

Another Yorick Encounter will reduce reroll costs to just 1 gold.

TFT Set 11 Wukong Encounter

One of Wukon’s possible Encounter will give players 6 Radiant Items.