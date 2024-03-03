How TFT Set 11 Encounter mechanic works, tips, and strategies

Get ready for a game-changing mechanic coming to Teamfight Tactics in Set 11. Riot Games is spicing up all TFT games by adding even more variables thanks to over 80 different Encounters with legendary units.

In the realm of Inkborn Fables, players will encounter various spirits and mythological champions randomly throughout the match. These legendary figures will either disrupt or help your journey toward greatness with their gifts and abilities.

How the TFT Set 11 Encounter mechanic works

Bard’s encounter will level up all players – Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are over 80 different Encounters, according to TFT devs, with each one differing from the rest in what effect it will have on your game, how rare it is, and where and when in your game you’ll encounter it.

These legendary figures appear both on player boards and carousels, offering a range of rewards that can include gold, rerolls, or item components. Some encounters allow players to make a choice, such as the option to permanently sacrifice a shop slot in exchange for rewards when encountering Cho’Gath—or leave the titanic beast without a snack.

Other encounters can modify carousels, like with Ornn, who bestows a random artifact to every unit on a particular carousel. Some others provide temporary rewards, like Sett, who encourages players’ units to train by fielding training dummies. However, not all encounters are beneficial; for instance, Lillia’s encounter brings chaos by randomizing the order of augment picks for several rounds.

But perhaps the most impactful encounter comes with the Shadow Reaper Kayn. Players will first encounter Kayn at the start of their game; he’ll then leave after giving a warning and a promise. He’ll return to a later stage of the game to reap the souls of all players—except for one. The second time Kayn is encountered on the board, the game will end as the Shadow Reaper will eliminate all players starting from the ones with less health, instantly determining final placements.

TFT Set 11 Encounters tips and strategies

Snow Moon Kayn will reap your soul in TFT starting March 20. Image via Riot Games

In Set 11, mastering Encounters requires strategic adaptation from TFT players. With over 80 different Encounters you’ll have to quickly think on your feet to determine what would be the best option for your board in the long term, taking into consideration the fact you’ll possibly have two or more Encounters left in the game.

For Encounters like Cho’Gath’s consider sacrificing a shop slot early for valuable rewards or choose not to feed the beast and maintain flexibility to pivot on another comp later in the game. When facing Ornn’s encounter, choose a unit from the carousel that provides an artifact beneficial for your team. Considering how powerful artifacts can be, you might want to choose one that improves your team where it needs it the most, whether in damage or defense.

Players can test out the new Encounter mechanic through TFT Set 11, which drops on live servers on March 20 with patch 14.6. Testing for the Inkborn Fables set is also available through PBE servers prior to the official launch.