TFT Set 11 Umbral trait guide: How to play, champions, and comp synergies

Painting your gameplay style is the theme of Teamfight Tactics Set 11 Inkborn Fables, featuring a unique vertical trait called Umbral that draws power from the moon.

Multiple vertical Origin traits exist in TFT Set 11, with a total of eight having a breakpoint of seven or higher. The Umbral trait has four breakpoints at two, four, six, and nine, with nine featuring a Prismatic ability. Hitting nine will require crafting an Umbral Emblem, which is accomplished through a Glove and Spatula. Other vertical traits to watch for during the release of Inkborn Fables are Mythic, Storyweaver, Fortune, Inkshadow, Fated, and Heavenly.

How to play TFT Set 11 Umbral trait

The power of the Runeterra moon plays a role within the TFT Set 11 Umbral trait, providing shielding and health execute to Umbral units and allies on your team. Illuminated Hexes are either “a left arc or a right arc,” according to Mortdog, forming the moon’s shape. But as you activate higher breakpoints, more Hexes are illuminated by the moon, with the entire board getting illuminated at the breakpoint of six.

Breakpoint Ability Two All team members get a 250 shield and Umbral units gain 12 percent health execute Four All team members get a 500 shield and all Umbral units gain 20 percent health execute Six All team members get a 750 shield and the entire board is illuminated Nine Executed enemies have a 100 percent chance to drop loot and Umbral units have a 40 percent health execute

Shields are applied to your entire team at each breakpoint and Umbral champions are granted the chance to execute low-health enemies. Both stats are increased at each breakpoint. Reaching the breakpoint of nine not only illuminates the whole board while providing a beefy shield to your team, but the breakpoint prompts enemies with a 100 percent chance to drop loot from the moon upon their death.

All TFT Set 11 Umbral champions

There are six Umbral champions in Set 11, including a new TFT champ called Alune. Sister to Aphelios, Alune is a strong three-cost carry within the Umbral trait. Attacks from Alune can wipe out enemies as she hits an enemy row with her spell Lunar Barrage while buffing allies in her row. Alune also applies Shred, allowing you to be more flexible with your items.

Other Umbral champions in Inkborn Fables are Darius, Yorick, Yone, Sylas, and Sett. Darius is not a tank in TFT Set 11 as Yorick, Sylas, and Sett are your primary frontline units. And be sure to have Yorick and Sylas on either side of Sett for his passive squat spell ability.

Best TFT Set 11 comps with Umbral trait

At time of writing, PBE testing has begun. Running a vertical Umbral comp appeared strong to me during play testing but it’s too early to say what the best synergies are. Plus, TFT Set 11 will undergo multiple days of major balance changes over the first week of PBE access, making it unrealistic to pinpoint the best strategies at time of writing. Synergies and best TFT comps will get updated before the official launch of Inkborn Fables Set 11 on March 19 or 20 depending on your region.