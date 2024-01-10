TFT Set 11 release date: When does TFT Set 11 go live?

Teamfight Tactics fans have lots to look for in 2024. While a set revival will have to do for the cold winter months, the spring season will come with TFT Set 11, featuring new champions and various additions to the game.

TFT Set 3.5 returned for the Lunar Year of Dragon. While the sudden breeze of nostalgia via old TFT sets was welcomed with open arms, it’s the new content that’s been fueling the anticipation. While the finer details of Set 11 are yet to be announced, the roadmap named it an encounter with myths and legends. If Riot Games decides to explore the core of League of Legends lore, Aurelion Sol and Aatrox could be the centerpieces of Set 11 in TFT.

TFT Set 11 release date

The plans are in motion. Image via Riot Games

TFT set 11 is expected to go live in March 2024. An exact date is yet to be revealed, but we can make assumptions based on TFT patch dates for 2024. There are two scheduled TFT patches in March for versions 14.5 and 14.6.

TFT patch 14.5 is scheduled for a March 6 release, and patch 14.6 is set to go live on March 20. This means that TFT Set 11 will likely be released on either March 6 or 20. Riot generally shares the exact date as we get closer to the release.

What changes are coming to TFT with Set 11?

Closing in on TFT Set 11, the most notable changes affect set formats. With no mid-set updates moving forward, Set 11’s units, features, and formats will remain consistent for its duration. We expect Set 11 to launch with thematic quests, events, and new mechanics that aim to refresh the gameplay experience. More details on this front are likely to surface as March approaches.