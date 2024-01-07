TFT Set 3.5 returns for Galaxies Set Revival through Lunar Year of Dragon

Riot Games will launch a new Teamfight Tactics Lunar Festival in January, featuring Galaxies: Return to the Stars as the first Set Revival for the Year of the Dragon.

Set 3.5 Galaxies is coming back to TFT, according to a Riot announcement on Jan. 7, ushering in the Year of the Dragon for the 2024 Lunar Festival. The 2024 roadmap in December confirmed that old sets would be making a comeback, with Set 3.5 Galaxies being the first TFT set to be revised for the Revival mode. Often considered one of the best top three sets in the auto-battler, Set 3.5 was essentially the original Portal set.

Chibi Champions rock out at Lunar Festival for Year of the Dragon. Image via Riot Games

To celebrate the Year of the Dragon Lunar New Year, Riot will bring back the popular Mid-Set as Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies as the first set for the revival game mode on Jan. 24 through Patch 14.2. The popular set launched in 2020, which was only three years ago. But it feels like a decade ago in TFT time, with veteran pro player and streamer Milk still going by DeliciousMilkGG.

Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies will add a new battle pass in Patch 14.2 that combines elements from the original Return to the Stars and Year of the Dragon. Players can unlock a variety of Chibi Champions like Chibi Prestige Dragon Fist Lee Sin, Chibi Porcelain Lux, and Chibi Guqin Sona. And, to honor the Year of the Dragon, there is a new Golden Dragon Skyscraper arena.

Players can dive into the nostalgic lobbies through Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies on Jan. 24 through Patch 14.2 for both PC and mobile. Dot Esports has reached out to Riot to see if PBE play will be available before the update drops on live servers.