Riot brings back old TFT Sets through nostalgic game mode in 2024 roadmap

Riot Games will add new temporary Teamfight Tactics game modes in 2024, according to executive producer Geoff Virtue’s statement at the Vegas Open on Dec. 10, along with an anniversary event and more.

Set 10 is the first of the new season, which has been shortened due to the holidays. This gave Riot a chance to show off the Vegas Open as a possible returning tournament in the years to come. Heading into the final day of competition at the TFT Vegas Open was an announcement from Riot, revealing a 2024 gameplay roadmap, which included two slots for a game mode called Set Revival.

What game mode are you most excited about? | Image via Riot Games

Players have been asking devs for a chance to play older sets since the launch of Set Three Galaxies. And Riot has answered with a game mode called Set Revival. The temporary mode is first slated to drop into TFT during January, featuring a resurrection of “some of our old sets that you may be familiar with,” according to Virtue. A second Set Revival is also on the 2024 TFT roadmap, expected to drop sometime during the third quarter.

The main theme of TFT Set 11 was also revealed on Dec. 10 at the Vegas Open, featuring a “mythological journey,” according to Virtue, that will launch in March of 2024. The set is “inspired by the Heroes Journey and Shan Hai Scrolls” and has already received early playtesting. A new mechanic will also get featured, but wasn’t revealed by Virute at the Vegas Open.

Set 12 is slated to drop in July of 2024 and will have a magical theme, perhaps showing off more Portals and unique mechanics players haven’t seen before. A TFT anniversary game mode will launch over the summer of 2024, and Set 13 is slated to drop sometime in the fourth quarter of the year.

More information regarding the TFT Set Revival game mode that is scheduled to be released in January is expected to drop in the coming weeks.