How does Hwei work in TFT Set 11

In December 2023, Riot Games introduced the Visionary Hwei to League of Legends, three months later he arrived on TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables. In TFT, Hwei is a 5-cost unit with the Mythic and Artist traits.

With a base Health of 1052 HP and 100 base mana as a 1-star unit, Hwei stands on your board as a backline Magic Caster who benefits from items like Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, and Jeweled Gauntlet. Besides aiding the players as a unit, Hwei is also one of over 80 different Encounters in Inkborn Fables.

Hwei’s traits in TFT Set 11

Mythic is a trait shared by seven champions, including the Visionary Hwei. Mythic champions gain Health, Ability Power, and Attack Speed. After four player combats, Mythic units become Epic, increasing the bonus they receive from the trait by 50 percent.

In Set 11 of TFT players can also come by Hwei as an Encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Artist trait is unique to Hwei. Hwei paints a special bench slot, by placing a unit in that slot players will get a 1-star copy of that champion when the Artist’s work is complete. The time it takes depends on the cost of the chosen unit, decreasing as Hwei levels up. For example, copying a 1-cost unit like Kobuko takes one round, while duplicating a 3-cost unit like Tham Kench requires three rounds.

Hwei’s ability in TFT Set 11

Hwei’s ability, A Brush With Fate, showcases his magical skills as a painter and a caster. He draws a paint pool around units, healing allies and damaging enemies based on his Ability Power. Hwei heals allies within the painted pool every second for three seconds for 40/60/1000 percent of his Ability Power. After the time is up the paint pool explodes, giving allies some extra healing for 120/180/1000 percent of his AP while also dealing 220/330/1000 AP damage to his enemies.

Hwei’s ability in TFT Set 11. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A Brush With Fate draws inspiration from Hwei’s ultimate ability in League, Spiraling Despair. In Riot’s MOBA, Hwei is known for his complex kit which has ten different abilities, but thanks to that the TFT team had plenty of options to choose from for his ability in the auto battler.

Noemi Coute, Game Designer at TFT, explained that Hwei came in Set 11’s stage of development quite late and the team had different variations that they wanted to test for him. “A lot of them were too confusing,” continued Coute. The team ended up simplifying the process and sticking with his ult to avoid creating an overly convoluted ability and to aid readability on the board.

Hwei arrives on TFT with Patch 14.6 along with other 60 units.