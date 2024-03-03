TFT Set 11 trait cheat sheet for Inkborn Fables

Competitive battles and art through the Teamfight Tactics Set 11 Inkborn Fables, featuring 27 traits in total.

A new TFT tale is getting written showcasing 59 champions within Inkborn Fables. The new mechanic for Set 11 is Encounters, featuring over 80 effects that can take place up to five times a game while trait-specific Augments like Crowns and Hearts return. There are 27 total traits within Inkborn Fables, ranging from favorites like Fortune to Storyweaver and Heavenly.

Synergize your traits. Image via Riot Games

Altruist (2/3/4)

All Altruist units heal the lowest health ally for 15 percent of the damage they deal. Your team gains armor and magic resistance at the breakpoints of 2/3/4. All TFT Set 11 champions with the Altruist trait are Riven, Soraka, and Rakan.

Arcanist (2/4/6/8)

Arcanist trait symbol. Image via Riot Games

Arcanist units gain ability power while also granting ability power to allies at the breakpoints of 2/4/6/8. All Inkborn Fable Arcanist champions are Ahri, Lux, Neeko, Illaoi, Zoe, Syndra, and Lissandra.

Artist (1)

The Artist trait is unique to Hwei, creating a one-star copy of a unit placed on a special bench slot. Champions with a higher unit cost take longer to copy.

Behemoth (2/4/6)

Behemoth units gain increased armor and magic resistance at the breakpoints of 2/4/6. When a Behemoth champion perishes, the nearest Behemoth ally unit gains 50 percent more for five seconds. All Behemoth TFT Set 11 Behemoth champions are Cho’Gath, Malphite, Shen, Yorick, Thresh, Ornn, and Udyr.

Bruiser (2/4/6/8)

Bruiser trait symbol. Image via Riot Games

Much like past versions of the trait, Bruiser units gain additional maximum health at each breakpoint, with bonus physical damage at the breakpoint of eight. Activating the Bruiser trait grants your team 100 maximum health. All Inkborn Fable champions with the Bruiser trait are Kobuko, Rek’Sai, Aatrox, Riven, Tahm Kench, Galio, and Sylas.

Duelist (2/4/6)

All Duelist units gain attack speed for each attack, stacking up to 12 times. And at the breakpoint of six, Duelist units take less damage. All TFT Set 11 Duelist champions are Darius, Yasuo, Qiyana, Tristana, Volibear, Lee Sin, and Irelia.

Dragonlord (2/3/4/5)

Dragonlord units summon a dragon after eight seconds of combat if the trait is activated. The dragon deals true damage to enemies while granting attack speed for the remainder of combat to all allies. Health and damage are increased at each breakpoint. All Inkborn Fable units with the Dragonlord trait are Janna, Diana, Lee Sin, Xayah, and Rakan.

Dryad (2/4/6)

Dryad units ability power and health at each breakpoint. Additional health is granted to Dryad units when an enemy unit perishes. All TFT Set 11 Dryad champions are Rek’Sai, Gnar, Kindred, Ornn, and Azir.

Exalted (3/5)

Exalted units change with each TFT game. Activating the trait grants five percent bonus damage to your team, with more based on your Level. Damage also increases at each breakpoint. After combat, two XP is stored in a Soul Core. Sell the Core to gain the XP stored inside.

Fated (3/5/7)

Before combat, hover and drop a Fated unit over another to form a pair and unlock a Fated bonus while your pair gains bonus health. Additional bonuses are unlocked at each breakpoint. All Inkborn Fable champions with the Fated trait are Ahri, Yasuo, Kindred, Aphelios, Thresh, Syndrea, and Sett.

Fortune (3/5/7)

Fortune trait symbol. Image via Riot Games

Fortune is the econ trait of TFT Set 11. Losing a fight gains you luck but winning can have you lose luck. Breakpoints unlock more luck and bonuses. Roll a die to determine the number of player combats before holding a festival that allows you to convert luck into rewards. Units with the Fortune trait are Kobuko, Teemo, Tristana, Zoe, and Annie.

Ghostly (2/4/6/8)

After dealing or taking damage seven times, Ghostly units will release two Spectres to haunt nearby enemies while healing 4.5 percent maximum health every two seconds. An enemy receives bonus damage for each Spectre on them and passes Spectres upon perishing. Heal per Spectre is increased at each breakpoint. All TFT Set 11 Ghostly champions are Caitlyn, Aatrox, shen, Illaoi, Kayn, and Morgana.

Great (1)

The Great trait is unique to Wukong. After every three casts, Wukong’s staff expands in range while modifying his abilities.

Heavenly (2/3/4/5/6/7)

Heavenly units grant stat bonuses to your team that are increased by their Star level and each Heavenly champion in play. Two-star units grant 50 percent more, and three-star champions grant 90 percent more. Stat bonuses increase at each breakpoint, and each Heavenly champion has their own bonus. Champions with the Heavenly trait are Kha’Zix, Malphite, Neeko, Qiyanna, Soraka, and Wuikong.

Inkshadow (3/5/7)

Activating the Inkshadow trait gains you Inkshadow items, with the items you can get changing every game. Items, bonus damage, and damage reduction increase at each breakpoint. All TFT Set 11 champions with the Inkshadow trait are Jax, Aatrox, Senna, Volibear, Kai’Sa, and Udyr.

Invoker (2/4/6)

Invoker trait symbol. Image via Riot Games

Invoker units are all about mana, gaining it every three seconds. Additional mana is granted at each breakpoint. Invoker champions are Kog’Maw, Janna, Alune, Annie, Lillia, and Azir.

Lovers (Unique)

Lover units in TFT Set 11 are Xayah and Rakan. They are essentially one unit through the Lovers trait. A Lover is active on the game board, depending on placement. Put the Lovers up front and Trickshot Xayah goes to work, while on the backrow it’s Altruist Rakan. When the fielded Lover unit casts, the other standing on the sideline casts a bonus effect.

Mythic (3/5/7/10)

Mythic is a vertical trait in Set 11, with champions gaining health, ability power, and attack speed. After four combat rounds, Mythic units become Epic, increasing bonuses by 50 percent. Health and ability power increase at each breakpoint. Mythic champions in Inkborn Fables are Cho’Gath, Kog’Maw, Neeko, Bard, Lillia, Nautilus, and Hwei.

Porcelain (2/4/6)

The Porcelain trait has its units boil after casting, granting them attack speed while taking less damage for three seconds. Attack speed and reduced damage increase through each breakpoint. Porcelain champions in TFT Set 11 are Lux, Amumu, Ashe, and Lissandra.

Reaper (2/4)

Reaper units lean into Critical Strike power. Abilities of Reaper units can critically strike while gaining 20 percent Critical Strike Chance at the breakpoint of two. Reaper units at the breakpoint of four will Bleed enemies for 60 percent bonus true damage over a three-second duration. All Reaper units are Kha’Zix, Kindred, Yone, and Kayn.

Sage (2/3/4/5)

The Sage trait grants bonuses based on board placement. At combat start, allies in the two front rows gain Omnivamp while allies in the back two rows gain ability power. Both Omnivamp and ability power increase at each breakpoint. Sage champions in TFT Set 11 are Zyra, Diana, Morgana, and Wukong.

Sniper (2/4/6)

Sniper trait symbol. Image via Riot Games

Sniper units innately gain one attack range while dealing more damage to targets farther away. Damage per Hex increases at each breakpoint. Sniper champions are Caitlyn, Kog’Maw, Senna, Phelios, and Ashe.

Spirit Walker (1)

The Spirit Walker trait is unique to Udyr and triggers the first time the champion drops below 50 percent health. It then heals Udyr to full strength while granting increased movement speed and changing his ability from Ram Slam to Tiger Strikes.

Storyweaver (3/5/7/10)

Once the Stroyweaver trait in TFT Set 11 is activated, it summons a hero named Kayle while granting all Storyweaver units maximum health. Each breakpoint unlocks an effect for Kayle and increases the health of Storyweaver units. The star level of Storyweaver units increases Kayle’s health and ability. Kayle also gets a 20 percent bonus attack speed for each Stage of the game. Storyweaver champions are Garen, Sivir, Riven, Zyra, Zoe, Galio, and Irelia.

Trickshot (2/3/4/5)

Trickshot trait symbol. Image via Riot Games

All abilities of Trickshot units ricochet, with each ricochet dealing a percentage of the previous bounce’s damage. Champions with the Trickshot trait are Sivir, Teemo, Bard, Kai’Sa, and Xayah.

Umbral (2/4/6/8)

The Umbral trait has the moon illuminate Hexes on the board, shielding units placed on those Hexes at the start of combat. Units within illuminated Hexes will also execute low-health enemies. Umbral units are Darius, Yorick, Alune, Yone, Sylas, and Sett.

Warden (2/4/6)

All Warden TFT units gain damage reduction, and for the first 10 seconds of combat, they gain an additional 12 percent damage reduction. Set 11 Warden champions are Garen, Jax, Gnar, Amumu, Illaoi, Nautilus, and Sett.