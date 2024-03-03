How to play TFT Set 11 Fortune trait in Inkborn Fables

Riot Games has brought back a fan-favorite Teamfight Tactics Econ trait called Fortune, providing high-risk rewards for players willing to push the boundaries for a first or quick eighth.

Painting the convergence is TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables, ushering in a new mechanic called Encounters. The set features 59 champions and 27 traits, along with a new form of currency in the shop. But the most exciting aspect of Set 11 for me is the return of the Fortune trait, first shown through Set 4/4.5.

What is the Fortune trait in TFT Set 11?

Get your Econ on with Fortune. Image via Riot Games

Much like the original Fortune trait, loss-streaking is the way to maximize your Economy through gold and various rewards. Each loss with the Fortune trait earns you luck, but a round win will lose you the bonus. This increases the risk of running Fortune long-term as too many losses will result in a quick eighth-place finish, but not cashing out in time can make you miss out on rewards.

Champions from Inkborn Fables that have the Fortune trait are Kobuko, Teemo, Tristana, Zoe, and Annie. High risk is the way to go with Fortune in TFT Set 11, with the devs adding a new spin to the trait.

Roll a die to cash out

Loss-streaking still earns you rewards through the Fortune trait, but wins aren’t the way to cash out anymore: You will now roll a die when the Fortune trait is activated you will roll a die. If the number is two, for example, then a Festival will take place in two combat rounds, allowing you to either roll again or cash out. At the breakpoint of seven, with each Festival, you can roll a new die.

All TFT Set 11 Fortune breakpoints

Breakpoints for the Fortune trait in Inkborn Fables are three, five, and seven. Unlocking breakpoints grants more luck, health, and even an extra dice roll.

Breakpoint Fortune ability Three Gain additional luck with the more fights you lose. Five Heal two player health at the start of each combat round. Seven During each Festival, roll a new die.

One of the best aspects of this revised Fortune trait is the healing players can accumulate at the start of each TFT combat round by having five Fortune Set 11 champions on the board. Players can test out the Fortune trait in Inkborn Fables starting on March 5 through PBE servers.