Riot Games turns TFT players’ requests into reality with rotating shop and new currency

Teamfight Tactics players brace yourselves for a game-changing addition in Set 11: The introduction of a rotating shop to your client. Drawing inspiration from similar features in other Riot Games titles, like League of Legends and VALORANT, this new shop addresses the players’ requests for a direct method for purchasing their desired TFT content.

Recommended Videos

The rotating shop will not only revolutionize in-game purchases but will also bring a fresh currency into play, obtainable through Treasure Realms, Passes, Events, and more ways which Riot will reveal later on in this Set—or in future ones.

Chibi Sett will soon return to TFT thanks to the rotating shop. Image via Riot Games

Players, regardless of their spending preferences, will have the opportunity to earn this new currency through various in-game activities. So whether you’re a free-to-play gamer or someone who occasionally invests in the game, the rotating shop ensures that you will get a chance to take a look at its offerings.

With a rotating selection of content, the shop will offer a variety of exclusive items, such as Chibi Champions and Arenas, meeting the TFT community’s wishes by bringing back popular content from before. According to Alex Yang, Cosmetics Product Manager at TFT, players can anticipate the return of numerous older items, also including Booms from previous Battle Passes they might have missed at the time.

The shop aims to give players “more agency” on the content they would like to get, according to Yang.

Even though every TFT player will undoubtedly be excited at the news of the rotating shop, the feature won’t be added to the client with the start of Inkborn Fables in Patch 14.6, as the TFT team is still busy making sure the rotating shop is just right. Instead, players can expect the feature to land at the midpoint of Set 11, where they will find it in the client section of TFT, between the Battle Pass tab and the Treasure Realms one.