All TFT Set 11 Tactictians: Little Legends, Chibi Champions, and Arenas

Teamfight Tactics Set 11 introduces Inkborn Fables to your games, with new and mythological Little Legends and Chibi Champions that will drop throughout the set.

As with Set 10, Riot will also offer two battle passes to TFT players in Set 11. Each battle pass in Inkborn Fables will cost 1,295 RP and give players access to Arenas, Tacticians, and other cosmetics worthy of a legendary fable. Much like previous battle passes, players can purchase the battle pass at any time or choose to collect only the free-to-play rewards.

Here are all TFT Set 11 Little Legend and Chibi Champion announced so far by Riot Games.

All TFT Set 11 Chibi Champions

The Chibi Champion joining all other Tacticians in this set is Morgana, with also Ahri making a comeback with a new cosmetic variation.

Morgana and Majestic Empress Morgana Chibi Champion

Majestic Empress Morgana will beat you up, gracefully. Image via Riot Games You’ll pick Chibi Morgana cause you’re the edgy sibling. Image via Riot Games

Morgana lands in Inkborn Fables with two variants: Base Chibi Champion Morgana and Majestic Empress Chibi Champion Morgana. The base Chibi variant can be purchased directly after the launch of Set 11 through Patch 14.6 along with its signature Boom, which takes a “BM nature” with Majestic Empress Morgana, according to Riot.

Set 11 Chibi Spirit Blossom Ahri

Chibi Spirit Blossom Ahri will charm you with her blue tails. Image via Riot Games

After making her debut in Patch 13.6 along with her Star Guardian Skin, Ahri is coming back to TFT in Set 11 with her Spirit Blossom skin. Chibi Spirit Blossom Ahri will be dropping into the live servers through TFT Patch 14.6.

All TFT Set 11 Little Legends

The new Little Legend for Set 11 is Hundun, a small fur ball blind with hunger.

Hundun Little Legend

Twin Spirit Hundun Tier 1. Image via Riot Games Twin Spirit Hundun Tier 2. Image via Riot Games Twin Spirit Hundun Tier 3. Image via Riot Games All Seeing Hundun Tier 1. Image via Riot Games All Seeing Hundun Tier 2. Image via Riot Games All Seeing Hundun Tier 3. Image via Riot Games Base cosmetic Hundun Tier 1. Image via Riot Games Base cosmetic Hundun Tier 2. Image via Riot Games Base cosmetic Hundun Tier 3. Image via Riot Games Nebulous Hundun Tier 1. Image via Riot Games Nebulous Hundun Tier 2. Image via Riot Games Nebulous Hundun Tier 3. Image via Riot Games

Riot is introducing Hundun with a base skin and three variants, and like all respectable fables, it’s up to players to decide whether they’re cute or terrifying.

Twin Spirit Hundun

All Seeing Hundun

Nebulous Hundun

Ink Squink and Ink Sprite

Ink Sprite available for free in TFT Set 11 Pass. Image via Riot Games Ink Squink Tier 1. Image via Riot Games Ink Squink Tier 2. Image via Riot Games Ink Squink Tier 3. Image via Riot Games

Ink Sprite and Ink Squink are available for players to obtain through the TFT Set 11 battle passes.

Little Legend variants

Immortal Journey Dowsie Tier 1. Image via Riot Games Immortal Journey Dowsie Tier 2. Image via Riot Games Immortal Journey Dowsie Tier 3. Image via Riot Games Inkshadow Dowsie Tier 1. Image via Riot Games Inkshadow Dowsie Tier 2. Image via Riot Games Inkshadow Dowsie Tier 3. Image via Riot Games Shan Hai Scrolls Dowsie Tier 1. Image via Riot Games Shan Hai Scrolls Dowsie Tier 2. Image via Riot Games Shan Hai Scrolls Dowsie Tier 3. Image via Riot Games Spirit Blossom Akana Dowsie Tier 1. Image via Riot Games Spirit Blossom Akana Dowsie Tier 2. Image via Riot Games Spirit Blossom Akana Dowsie Tier 3. Image via Riot Games Spirit Blossom Kanmei Dowsie Tier 1. Image via Riot Games Spirit Blossom Kanmei Dowsie Tier 2. Image via Riot Games Spirit Blossom Kanmei Dowsie Tier 3. Image via Riot Games

The Little Legend variants for Set 11 include new versions of Dowsie and Lightcharger, all available for direct purchase in the client’s store for 925 RP—or found in Treasure Realms. Riot shared that all new variants will be unveiled during the set. For now, only Dowsie’s have been revealed:

Immortal Journey Dowsie

Inkshadow Dowsie

ShanHai Scrolls Dowsie

Spirit Blossom Akana Dowsie

Spirit Blossom Kanmei Dowsie

Dreams of Earth, Heavens’ Celestial Court Arena

The tranquil gardens of the Dreams of Earth Arena. Image via Riot Games Heavens’ Celestial Court Arena invites players to a quiet pond. Image via Riot Games

Take a walk into the tranquil garden of Dreams of Earth’s Arena, or ascend into your most divine form with the Heavens’ Celestial Court Arena in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables. Players can get the boards starting Patch 14.6.

Updates to Little Legends and Chibi Champions getting added or removed from TFT Set 11 will take place once that information becomes available.