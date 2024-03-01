TFT Remix Rumble Championship standings and scores

Turning up the volume were 32 Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe, competing in the Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship.

Showcasing nine regions from around the globe was the TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship. This was the eighth Worlds’ since the auto battler launched, with KC Double61 earning the first World Championship title and Title from Japan winning the Runeterra Reforged Worlds. Title didn’t return for the Remix Rumble Championship. The winner of the first TFT Vegas Open from the NA region, Milala, was able to return to the big stage. A total of 32 players qualified for Set 10 Worlds, with China having the most regional seeds.

Gameplay at TFT Set 10 Worlds was played on Patch 14.4, featuring a meta that encourages Heartsteel flex, reroll comps, K/DA jams with Ahri, and Moshers in the pit. The format at Worlds was mostly the same, featuring two days of group stage play and a top-eight Checkmate playoff run on day three.

March 1, TFT Worlds standings

The TFT Remix Rumble World Championship began on March 1, featuring six games and 32 total players split across three lobbies. No cuts were made during day one of Worlds with points carrying over to day two.

All TFT Remix Rumble standings and scores will be updated following each round of gameplay.