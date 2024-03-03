Milala becomes the GOAT of TFT at Remix Rumble World Championship

The best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe gathered at the Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship, with Milala from North America claiming the Worlds title.

Recommended Videos

North American players in TFT have been hungry for a second Worlds triumph after winning their first through Rereplay at the Monsters Attack World Championship, and they had good reasons for optimism in the Remix Rumble World Championship when both Milala and Degree advanced to the top eight. Joining the two NA players was veteran Skipaeus (EMEA), along with ICE from China, who had sat at the top of the leaderboard since day one. Five games were played in a Checkmate format on day three of Set 10 Worlds, with Milala emerging victorious, claiming two major TFT global titles back-to-back.

Vegas Open check and title belt in the background for good luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Milala first made headlines during the TFT Vegas Open, which featured over 500 players globally competing in a LAN event right after Set 10 had launched. Running for a length of three months, the Remix Rumble set went through a variety of major changes. Despite the adjustments, Milala remained at the top of his game throughout Set 10, finishing first in the K/DA Cup and second at the Regional Finals.

Milala wins Worlds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

NA looked strong during the first two days of the Remix Rumble World Championship, along with China and EMEA. Following 12 rounds of play, the field was narrowed down to eight in which the players competed in a Checkmate format with a threshold of 20 on day three. The first player to win a lobby after crossing the threshold became the world champion. After four games played, Milala, Riyue from China, and Skipaeus from EMEA were the only ones to make it past the line.

Finding a Heartsteel opening line, Milala ran with the loss streaks and at one point began to doubt that the best trait in TFT Set 10 could win him the lobby, he explained to Frodan on Twitch. A second Set 10 title began to take shape at Stage 5-5 and became capped at 6-1, with Milala becoming the first TFT player in history to win two major titles in a row.