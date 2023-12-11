NA Milala wins TFT Vegas Open with Annie reroll

Day three of the Teamfight Tactics Vegas Open featured eight Tacticians out of 512, fighting in a Checkmate format for the first Championship Belt and a $100,000 check.

Out of a field of over 500 TFT Tacticians, only one was able to claim the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open Championship Belt. Day three of the tournament began with the top eight players in a single lobby before a live audience. Players competed in a Checkmate format with a threshold of 20, seeking a title at Riot’s first LAN tournament for TFT at a first-place prize of $100,000. And it was Milala from NA who defeated six out of eight players in the lobby.

Milala wins the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open | Video via Dot Esports/Riot Games

“In the last game, I got like a really good Annie spot, and I thought, like, it’s gonna like the meme where my back’s against the wall and I decided to Annier reroll,” Milala said after the victory. “But somehow I came out on top.

Former TFT World Champion KC Double61 put the top eight lobby on notice with a game one win playing Jhin Headliner carry after almost dipping out in the bottom four. Double61 carried that momentum into game two with a third-place finish while NA Broccóli claimed a lobby win with K/DA Spellweaver Ahri with Ilaoi Headliner. Also hanging out in the top three after two games was NA Kevin Parker.

All three players had a chance to cross the threshold during game three but only Broccóli accomplished the feat with a lobby win on True Damage Akali and Caitlyn Headliner. Broccóli went the True Damage route during game four. Then it came down to Broccóli, who was on a ten-round win streak, facing off against Keven Parker and Double61. Falling first was Double61, leaving Kevin Parker as the only player left to stop Broccóli.

Kevin Parker was on Crowd Diver Yone re-roll, facing off against the True Damage Akali and Caitlyn Headliner. It was Kevin Parker inching out a win with a miraculous Yone heal that prevented Broccóli from winning the Vegas Open.

Four players had crossed the 20-point threshold heading into game five: Broccóli, Kevin Parker, Double61, and Ashemoo. A Bard three-star with All That Jazz from Ashemoo almost ended the Vegas Open but a Dazzler Ziggs carry build from Humbug was able to claim the lobby win, forcing a game six.

The win from Humbug wasn’t enough to push him over the threshold but it did provide another round for NoelTFT and Milala to claim the belt, with each crossing the threshold during game five. But that extra game was exactly what Milala needed, sliding into a reroll Annie comp that would win him the first TFT Vegas Open Championship Belt and $100,000.