The competitive electricity in the air at Teamfight Tactics Vegas Open intensified on Dec. 9, the second day of three with only eight advancing to the finals.

Riot Games put Teamfight Tactics on display from Dec. 8 to 10 at the Set 10 LAN Vegas Open, featuring 512 players from around the globe, with eight earning the right to compete for the first TFT Championship Belt. This was the first time Riot had created an official LAN tournament for the auto battler, and the vibe of live competitive play was well-received by players and viewers.

Who will make it to the final day? Image via Riot Games

The tournament was played on Patch 13.24, the second update for Set 10 Remix Rumble which went live just days before the Vegas Open. Despite a short prep time, a meta quickly formed. Samira as a re-roll Headline in Country survived the update while K/DA Ahri Akali combo emerged on the AP side. Fast-nine legendary boards continued to prove that five-costs are worth playing. And edging in on Samira as queen of the meta was Crowd Diver Yone.

The first day of the TFT Vegas Open competitive played out in front of a live audience and saw the field cut down to 128 for day two. The lobby cuts increased throughout the second day of the Vegas Open, with only eight players advancing to the day three finals.

Cuts were made based on top-round finishes in lobbies. The final round of day two featured 32 players at four tables, playing a total of four games each to determine the top eight advancing onto the final day of the TFT Vegas Open.

Here are the top eight TFT players advancing to day three of the Set 10 Vegas Open.

TFT Vegas Open: Top eight

The top eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games

Milala (NA)

KC Canbizz (EMEA)

KC Double61 (EMEA)

ISG Maikel (LATAM)

Ripple Overdrive (NA)

Phoenixaa (NA)

Dobz (BR)

Turtleduckling (NA)

The TFT Set 10 Vegas Open is the first of its kind and won’t likely be the last. All players who made the top 128 cuts earned a slice of the total $300,000 USD prize pool, with the first TFT Open champion walking away with $100,000.