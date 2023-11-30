TFT Patch 13.24 early notes: All buffs and nerfs for Set 10 Vegas Open

Setting up the Teamfight Tactics players competing at the Set 10 Vegas Open for success, TFT game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer dropped the Remix Rumble 13.24 full patch notes days before the live update through the Patch Rundown.

Letting the meta breathe after the launch of TFT Set 10, the balance team decided to pass on a B-patch. The team also “wanted to give people as much information as possible early,” according to Mortdog, by dropping the 13.24 Patch notes early on Nov. 30. All balance changes for the upcoming 13.24 update are live on PBE and will drop into live servers on Dec. 6.

Here are the full TFT Set 10 Patch 13.24 notes, per Riot.

TFT Patch 13.24 trait changes

Set 10 Samira | Image via Riot Games

Several traits, like Country and Jazz, stood out from the other 29 heading into the Vegas Open. The Superfan trait was another but the team chose to nerf Guardians and Kennen instead, with plans to hit the Superfan trait after the Vegas Open if needed. Not all of the changes applied were nerfs, as traits like 8-bit and Bruiser were buffed.

8-bit : Attack damage per stack buffed from 3.5/6/10 to 4.5/7.5/12 percent

: Attack damage per stack buffed from 3.5/6/10 to 4.5/7.5/12 percent 8-bit : Grand Prize score adjusted from 456,789 to 345,678

: Grand Prize score adjusted from 456,789 to 345,678 Bruiser : Health increased from 20/40/80 to 20/45/85 percent

: Health increased from 20/40/80 to 20/45/85 percent Country : Attack speed at breakpoint of three nerfed from 20 to 15 percent

: Attack speed at breakpoint of three nerfed from 20 to 15 percent Country : Omnivamp bonus at breakpoint of five nerfed from 20 to 15 percent

: Omnivamp bonus at breakpoint of five nerfed from 20 to 15 percent Crowd Diver : Base bonus damage adjusted to 5/30/60 percent

: Base bonus damage adjusted to 5/30/60 percent Executioner : Critical Strike Chance nerfed from 150/30/45 to 5/25/45 percent

: Critical Strike Chance nerfed from 150/30/45 to 5/25/45 percent Guardian : Shields nerfed from 30/50/70 to 25/40/60 percent

: Shields nerfed from 30/50/70 to 25/40/60 percent Jazz: Health per trait nerfed from 2/3/4 to 1.5/2/3 percent

Health per trait nerfed from 2/3/4 to 1.5/2/3 percent Jazz: Damage per trait nerfed from 1/2/3 to 1/1.5/2 percent

TFT Patch 13.24 champion and Headliner changes

Set 10 Kennen | Image via Riot Games

Champion balance changes in Patch 13.24 targeted over and under-performing champions. Kennen was nerfed and Annie’s item from the Superfan trait was changed while Akali True Damage received some much-needed buffs.

Kennen : Spell damage nerfed from 160/240/360 to 145/215/325

: Spell damage nerfed from 160/240/360 to 145/215/325 K’Sante : Mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/40 and spell attack damage increased to 800 percent

: Mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/40 and spell attack damage increased to 800 percent Annie : Item from Superfan changed from Spear of Shojin to Jeseled Gauntlet

: Item from Superfan changed from Spear of Shojin to Jeseled Gauntlet Yasuo : Spell attack damage increased from 275 to 290 percent

: Spell attack damage increased from 275 to 290 percent Yone : Health increased to 800 and spell attack damage buffed from 200/200/205 to 210/210/215 percent

: Health increased to 800 and spell attack damage buffed from 200/200/205 to 210/210/215 percent Akali True Damage : Attack speed increased to 0.9 and spell buffed from 250/250/500 to 275/275/550 percent attack damage.

: Attack speed increased to 0.9 and spell buffed from 250/250/500 to 275/275/550 percent attack damage. Caitlyn : Spell buffed from 375/375/750 to 390/390/800 percent attack damage

: Spell buffed from 375/375/750 to 390/390/800 percent attack damage Ezreal : Attack speed increased to 0.85 and single spell buffed from 330/330/660 to 350/350/700 percent attack damage.

: Attack speed increased to 0.85 and single spell buffed from 330/330/660 to 350/350/700 percent attack damage. Viego: Spell slam buffed from 150/150/300 to 200/200/400 percent attack damage.

Spell slam buffed from 150/150/300 to 200/200/400 percent attack damage. Zed : Clone attack damage buffed from 175/175/350 to 185/185/370 percent.

: Clone attack damage buffed from 175/175/350 to 185/185/370 percent. Ahri : Three-star Ahri was fixed to properly fire two projectiles per cast, resulting in a spell damage nerf at three-star from 1,500 to 820 and an Empowered spell damage nerf at three-star from 2,400 to 1,400.

: Three-star Ahri was fixed to properly fire two projectiles per cast, resulting in a spell damage nerf at three-star from 1,500 to 820 and an Empowered spell damage nerf at three-star from 2,400 to 1,400. Kayn : Attack speed increased to 0.95 and spell damage buffed from 380/575/4000 to 400/600/4000.

: Attack speed increased to 0.95 and spell damage buffed from 380/575/4000 to 400/600/4000. Ziggs: Mana nerfed from 30/70 to 30/75 and bombs per cast were reduced from two to one.

Headliner bonus changes

Most of the Headliner balance changes in Patch 13.24 nerfed champions who have been overperforming the release of TFT Set 10.

Kennen : Maximum health heal reduced from four to two percent

: Maximum health heal reduced from four to two percent Bard : Doot damage nerfed from 95/140/215 to 85/125/190

: Doot damage nerfed from 95/140/215 to 85/125/190 Katarina : Health reduced to 150 and bounce damage nerfed from 45 to 25 percent

: Health reduced to 150 and bounce damage nerfed from 45 to 25 percent Miss Fortune : Attack damage reduced from 25 to 20 percent

: Attack damage reduced from 25 to 20 percent Samira : Attack damage reduced from 15 to five percent

: Attack damage reduced from 15 to five percent Sett : Health reduced from 250 to 150

: Health reduced from 250 to 150 Zac : Health buffed from 150 to 200 and AP increased from 10 to 15

: Health buffed from 150 to 200 and AP increased from 10 to 15 Ziggs: Mana reduction nerfed from 10 to five

TFT Patch 13.24 Augment changes

Set 10 Bard | Image via Riot Games

Only a handful of Set 10 Augments were adjusted, with That’s Jazz Baby likely being the most important nerf in Patch 13.24.

Silver Set 10 Augments

Good for Something One : Bugfix changed the drop chance to 30 percent as intended

: Bugfix changed the drop chance to 30 percent as intended Reach the Summit : Now grants 10 gold and 50 XP

: Now grants 10 gold and 50 XP Young Wild & Free: Gold correctly drops now and the gold was lowered to two

Gold Set 10 Augments

Bigger Shot : A bugfix now prevents the Augment from producing more damage than intended

: A bugfix now prevents the Augment from producing more damage than intended Live for Danger : Bonus damage changed from 30 to 40 percent

: Bonus damage changed from 30 to 40 percent Ramping Rhythm : Starts Rapidfire champions at three stacks immediately now

: Starts Rapidfire champions at three stacks immediately now Submit to the Pit : Stats were increased from three to five

: Stats were increased from three to five That’s Jazz Baby: Health per stack reduced to 20 and attack speed per stack nerfed to two percent

Prismatic Set 10 Augments

Binary Airdrop : Now drops two gold instead of a component

: Now drops two gold instead of a component Endless Hordes : Health reduction was increased from 15 to 20 percent

: Health reduction was increased from 15 to 20 percent Going Long : Now grants eight gold immediately

: Now grants eight gold immediately Infernal Contract: Gold was increased from 75 to 90

TFT Patch 13.24 bug fixes

Set 10 Amumu | Image via Riot Games