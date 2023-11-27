Riot Mortdog confirms no 13.23 B-patch for TFT Set 10

Teamfight Tactics players will have to wait another week for the Set 10 meta to change as game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer confirmed today there won’t be a 13.23 B-patch.

A majority of TFT Set 10 players are still getting used to Headline champions and building end-game comps in Remix Rumble, according to Mortdog, resulting in the devs passing on shipping a 13.23 B-patch. For most high-Elo players, no B-patch is somewhat of a disappointment, with end-game boards typically showcasing reroll comps and five-cost builds. But for new players, Mortdog feels the decision to let the meta ride is the “right call.”

Without a B-patch, the next TFT Set 10 update will take place on Dec. 6 through Patch 13.24. This also means players competing in the TFT Vegas Open will battle through Patch 13.24, giving Tacticians only a couple of days to figure out the new Remix Rumble meta before competing in the first major TFT LAN event—though no major balance changes are expected to take place.

“Because this is an important event, we want to not drastically shift everything before hand, so the patch will be relatively small,” Mortdog said. “It will adjust the obvious outliers, but much smaller than a typical first TFT patch.”

Patch 13.24 isn’t the final update of the year, either, as the balance team plans to drop a 13.24 B-patch or 13.25 update after the Vegas Open takes place. No official date has been locked in for the 13.24 B-patch but the team is shooting for Dec. 13, according to Mortdog.

Once the 13.24 B-patch drops, no other updates are slated to take place in TFT Set 10 until Jan. 10 through Patch 14.1, which is expected to have new Portals getting added.