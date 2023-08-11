TFT Set 10 Vegas LAN Open dates, registration, format, and more

Riot Games is continuing to expand its esports possibilities through Teamfight Tactics with the Set 10 Vegas Open, a global LAN tournament featuring multiple events for all types of players, and a main event with a $100,000 first-place prize on the line.

The launch of Set 10 will bring about significant changes to TFT, removing Mid-Set updates while adding a third set to the annual schedule. Set 10 will also be the focus of the first Teamfight Tactics global LAN tournament, taking place in Las Vegas and showcasing a total prize pool of $308,500. And in addition to a main event featuring the best TFT players from around the globe, side events at the Vegas Open are available for all players of various skill levels.

When is the TFT Vegas Open?

TFT Vegas Open dates | Image via Riot Games

Players from around the world will compete at the first TFT global LAN, the Vegas Open, from Dec. 8 to 10. Throughout the course of the weekend, fans can watch or participate in side events, the main event, and even a second chance tournament.

How to watch the TFT Vegas Open

No broadcast information was released by Riot at time of writing on Aug. 11. A broadcast will likely take place, featuring the main event.

What is the TFT Vegas Open format?

TFT Vegas Open format | Image via Riot Games

Only 512 total players can register for the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open, with high Elo players getting a chance to register first. The first day of competition cuts the field twice, with the 512 players competing in three games and the top four from each lobby advancing. Round two of day one will feature 256 players competing in another three games, with only 128 advancing to day two of the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open.

Day two runs much like day one, featuring a round one and two of cuts. The number of total games, however, gets increased from three per round to four during day two. After the first four games, the top 32 will be determined, and only the top eight advance to the final day of the Vegas Open.

TFT Vegas Open Checkmate format | Image via Riot Games

Day three will showcase the top eight players and a Checkmate threshold of 20, much like Riot used for the TFT Set Nine Runeterra Reforged World Championship. Once passing the point threshold, the first player to win a lobby wins the Vegas Open.

What is the TFT Vegas Open main event prize pool?

All competitors in the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open will receive at the very least an emote. The money cut starts at 128th place, with 128th to 81st place earning $450 and 80th to 33rd getting $675. The big money starts with the top 32 and gets even larger for players who make it to the top eight.

First: $100,000

Second: $25,000

Third: $15,000

Fourth: $12,500

Fifth: $10,000

Sixth: $9,000

Seventh: $8,000

Eighth: $7,000

Side events and the second chance tournament rewards consist of a trophy and other “fun prizes,” according to Riot. The winner of the main TFT Vegas Open tournament will also get a trophy and a unique first-place emote to show off.

How to register for the TFT Vegas Open and pass prices

Top-ranked TFT players from around the globe will get registration priority for the Vegas Open while also getting a discount on the competitor passes. A standard Vegas Open pass costs $399. Challenger ranked players get a discount of $199 per pass, while Master and Grandmaster ranked players only have to pay $299 per pass.

Fans who want to watch the first global LAN TFT event can also purchase passes at $150, which includes admission to side events throughout all three days of the Open and access to panels, meet and greets, and more, according to Riot.

When do TFT Vegas Open passes go on sale?

TFT Vegas Open pass sale dates | Image via Riot Games

Competitors and fans can purchase passes to the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open starting in September.

Challenger presale passes : Sept. 5

: Sept. 5 Master and Grandmaster presale passes : Sept. 6

: Sept. 6 Spectator pass : Sept. 7

: Sept. 7 General competitor pass: Sept. 8

All players and fans can purchase the Vegas Open through a Riot website that isn’t available yet at time of writing. A link will be provided once Riot gets the website up and running. The site will also include bracket information, scheduling, and leaderboards.

