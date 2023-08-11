TFT Vegas Open: Riot to host 512-person, $300K tournament

The first global LAN event for Teamfight Tactics has been officially named by Riot Games. Taking place this December at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the TFT Vegas Open will open its doors to anyone who wants to compete for a chance at $100,000, a special trophy, and the title of first TFT Vegas Open champion.

Michael Sherman, the global head of TFT esports, said the TFT Vegas Open is all about recognizing the love and passion of the game’s community. The event will be a milestone in TFT history that is a testament to the surprising growth Riot saw over the past four years. “It’s kind of crazy that it took four years for us to get there,” Sherman said, excitedly looking forward to the “massive gathering” of TFT players this December.

The main event of the TFT Vegas Open will feature up to 512 contestants, with an open bracket that will crown its winner after three days of competition. With a prize pool of $300,000, the TFT Vegas Open will reward all players who reach the second round of the competition, meaning all 128 players who survive the first day in Vegas will walk away with a cash prize of $450. Additionally, all participating players in the main event will also receive exclusive in-game emotes based on their final placement in the tournament.

Players will initially be seeded based on an average of their rank reached in Set Nine and 9.5 and will move forward in the tournament by accumulating points in each lobby they play. Every lobby will play four games, during which players will be awarded points based on their placements. In the end, the top four teams of each lobby will move forward to the next round of the competition.

But players and attendees at the first global TFT LAN will have more than just the main event to challenge themselves with. The TFT Vegas Open will also host a second chance tournament, where players knocked out from the first round of the main event will be able to register to win a trophy—but no cash prize.

Side events will also be set up for anyone who is attending the TFT Vegas Open to participate in and try to win a special prize. But fans aren’t the only ones excited for the first global TFT LAN event to come. Rioters beyond just the game’s department are all looking forward to seeing how such an event will turn out. “I think there’s enthusiasm around the company to do something so different than what Riot’s done in the past,” Sherman said.

The TFT Vegas Open will take place from Dec. 8 to 10, just in time for fans and players to grab their own Golden Spatula to put on top of their Christmas tree.

