Riot surprisingly changes TFT Worlds seeds for Runeterra Reforged World Championship

Riot Games is making major changes to the Teamfight Tactics Worlds seeds for the upcoming Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged World Championship.

Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged is the final TFT Set that will have a Mid-Set update. Starting with Set 10, Riot will release three sets a year, instead of two with Mid-Set updates. Changes are being applied to Worlds as well, with the number of seeds getting altered for the Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged World Championship and the Checkmate threshold increasing to 20 points, Riot announced today.

A total of 32 TFT players will compete in the Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged World Championships. Eastern and Western Last Chance Qualifiers, which took place after Regional Finals for previous Worlds tournaments, have been removed. Regions like NA will still have an LCQ for the Regional Finals. With the removal of both LCQ tournaments, Riot changed the number of regional seeds at Worlds. This includes an extra seed to the region that won the previous TFT World Championship, which was NA for the Monsters’ Attack Worlds.

The regional seeds for the Runeterra Reforged World Championship. Image via Riot Games

For the Runeterra Reforged World Championship, China will have the most seeds at six, followed by NA with five thanks to Rereplay winning the Set Eight Worlds. Both the EMEA and Korean regions will have four seeds. Brazil, SEA, and LATAM will have three seeds, while the Japan and OCE regions will have two seeds.

The Runeterra Reforged World Championship will still take place over the course of three days, running from Nov. 3 to 5. No players will get cut from day one to two and only eight will advance to the day three playoffs. Riot moved the Checkmate threshold to 20 points for the TFT Runeterra Reforged World Championship, formerly at 18 points, potentially increasing the number of players who can win Worlds once the threshold has been passed.

The road to TFT Worlds is still underway, with the next NA tournament taking place from Aug. 12 to 13.

