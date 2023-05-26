TFT Set 8/8.5 Monster’s Attack World Championship standings, scores, and format

A total of 32 Teamfight Tactics players from nine regions around the globe competed for the coveted Monsters’ Attack Worlds title and a slice of the $456,000 total prize pool.

Taking place over the course of three days, from May 26 to 28, 32 of the best TFT players competed in a balanced Set Eight/8.5 meta for a World Championship title. Five Tacticians have won Worlds, three from China, one from France, and one from Korea. Joining the regions at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship for the first time was the SEA region, with three regional seeds.

All players earned a Worlds seed through either a top finish at Regional Finals or a win at the Western and Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournaments. Including the LCQ winners, EMEA has the most representatives at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship.

NA TFT Worlds Tacticians: Wasianiverson, Jukeyou, Rereplay, and Setsuko

EMEA TFT Worlds Tacticians: Canbizz, Ging, Haiden, Enzosx, and Kurfuzzled

SEA TFT Worlds Tacticians: SVM YBY1, JazLatte, Omnomsy, and NCC1

China TFT Worlds Tacticians: HongLian, Flancy, A Hao, LiLuo, and Xian

Korea TFT Worlds Tacticians: Dmen, Binteum, Jip Pok, Dr Oh

Brazil TFT Worlds Tacticians: Vclf, GVidigal, and DobZ

LATAM TFT Worlds Tacticians: Nain, TexSummers, and Maikel

Japan TFT Worlds Tacticians: Korumau7 and Kahdei

OCE TFT Worlds Tacticians: Skillfulism and Kahdei

May 26 TFT Monsters’ Attack World Championship standings

Players were split into four lobbies, with seeding based on regional performances. A total of six games were played with lobbies getting reseeded after three rounds. Points were awarded based on lobby finishes, with a lobby winner earning eight points and eighth place earning one point. Points carried over into day two and no players were cut after the first day of competition.

Game one Game one Game two Game two

China started off day one with two lobby wins, along with Wasianiverson from NA and NCC from SEA.

All images via Riot Games and Rising Legends.

About the author