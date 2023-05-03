When is TFT Set 8/8.5 Monsters’ Attack World Championship?

Only one can claim the title of TFT Set Eight World Champion.

The best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe will show off their Set Eight/8.5 skills at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, featuring a total prize pool of $150,000 and a Worlds title.

Set Eight Monsters’ Attack brought about the new TFT mechanic Hero Augments in conjunction with Riot making regular Augments an evergreen mechanic within the auto battler. Organized competitive play around the globe showcased several tournaments within both halves of the set, with a total of 32 players from nine regions earning TFT Set Eight/8.5 Worlds seed. At the time of writing, only Wasianiverson from North America qualified to compete at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship through the NA Mid-Set Finale.

TFT Set 8/8.5 Monsters’ Attack Worlds and Regional dates

The Monsters’ Attack World Championship will take place from May 26 to 28. Prior to Worlds, players competed in Regional Finals and Last Chance Qualifier tournaments to earn a spot at the Set 8/8.5 Championship.

NA Regional Finals: May 12 to 15

EMEA Regional Finals: May 12 to 15

Western Last Chance Qualifier: May 20 to 21

China Regional Finals: May 6 to 14

East Asian Finals: May 12 to 14

LATAM Finals: May 13

Brazil Finals: May 5 to 14

Korea Finals: May 12 to 14

What is the TFT Set 8/8.5 Monsters’ Attack Worlds format?

A total of 32 TFT players will compete at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, representing nine regions from around the globe.

China: Five seeds

EMEA: Four seeds

NA: Four seeds

Korea: Four seeds

Brazil: Three seeds

LATAM: Three seeds

SEA: Three seeds

Japan: Two seeds

OCE: Two seeds

Five games are slated to get played each day at TFT Worlds. No cuts have been announced at time of writing but it’s likely 16 players will advance to day two and the top eight will battle it out on day three of the Monsters’ Attack World Championship. The third and final day will feature a Checkmate format with a threshold of 18 points.