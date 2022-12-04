Riot Games has made Augments a permanent mechanic within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing over 160 evergreen Set Eight Augments in conjunction with 118 Hero Augments.

Augments were first introduced to TFT through Gizmos & Gadgets as the main mechanic. They stuck around for Set Seven Dragons due to how well Augments were received as a secondary mechanic. And for starting with TFT Set Eight, Augments became a permanent evergreen mechanic within the auto-battler.

Set 8 TFT Augment and Hero Augment rolling chances

Image via Riot Games

Augments are broken into three tiers: Silver, Gold, and Prismatic. Different variations of Augments will appear at three Stages during a game of TFT: Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2.

Percent chance First Augment Second Augment Third Augment 10 Hero Gold Gold Nine Hero Silver Gold Two Hero Silver Prismatic Six Hero Prismatic Silver Three Hero Gold Prismatic 10 Gold Hero Gold Nine Silver Hero Gold Three Silver Hero Prismatic Four Gold Hero Silver One Prismatic Hero Prismatic Three Gold Hero Prismatic Nine Gold Gold Hero Seven Silver Silver Hero Seven Silver Gold Hero Two Prismatic Prismatic Hero Five Prismatic Gold Hero Two Prismatic Prismatic Prismatic Four Gold Gold Gold Two Silver Gold Prismatic One Silver Gold Silver One Gold Silver Gold

The main mechanic for Set Eight is Hero Augments, and there are two Augments (one carry and one support) for each of the 59 champions in Monsters Attack! A maximum of one Hero Augment will appear per game with a low probability of no Hero Augments showing up. Hero Augments can appear at any of the three Stages, along with any of the three Augment tiers. Distribution of Hero Augments at each Stage can be found here.

Set 8 TFT Hero Augments

Image via Riot Games

Hero Augments are the main mechanic for TFT Set Eight. Each champion has two Hero Augments that can appear in an Armory offering three options and one roll-down option. The two Hero Augments for each Monster’s Attack! champions are Carry and Support.

All Hero Augments for the 59 TFT Set Eight champions are found here.

Each Stage option has different rolling chances for the contents of that Hero Augment Armory.

Set 8 TFT regular Augments

Image via Riot Games

Similar to Set Seven, there are more Gold Augments in TFT Set Eight than Silver. All of the multi-tier Augments carried over, although several have new stats. Each of the Heart, Crown, and Soul Augments is new. And each tier features several new individual Augments.

Multiple-tier Set Eight Augments

Ancient Archives (Gold/Prismatic) : Gain one Tome of Traits. Gain two Tome of Traits.

: Gain one Tome of Traits. Gain two Tome of Traits. Axiom Arc (Silver/Gold) : When your units kill an enemy they gain 25/30 mana.

: When your units kill an enemy they gain 25/30 mana. Band of Thieves (Silver/Prismatic) : Gain one Thief’s Gloves. Gain two Theif’s Gloves.

: Gain one Thief’s Gloves. Gain two Theif’s Gloves. Battlemage : Grants 15/25/35 armor and 15/25/35 ability power.

: Grants 15/25/35 armor and 15/25/35 ability power. Big Friend : Units that start combat next to a champion with over 1,650 health and take 9/15 percent less damage for the remainder of combat.

: Units that start combat next to a champion with over 1,650 health and take 9/15 percent less damage for the remainder of combat. Blue Battery (Gold/Prismatic) : Grants 10/20 ability power.

: Grants 10/20 ability power. Built Differen t: A rework in Patch 12.12 changed Built Different to have stats that scale with Stages, between Stages two and five in Constructed and four and eight in Hyper Roll. Augment is no longer offered at multiple tiers.

t: A rework in Patch 12.12 changed Built Different to have stats that scale with Stages, between Stages two and five in Constructed and four and eight in Hyper Roll. Augment is no longer offered at multiple tiers. Built Different One: Health and attack speed adjusted to 250/250/300/350 health and 30/45/60/75 percent attack speed.

Built Different Two: Health and attack speed adjusted to 250/325/400/475 health and 40/55/70/85 percent attack speed.

Built Different Three: Health and attack speed adjusted to 300/400/500/600 health and 50/65/80/95 percent attack speed.

Celestial Blessing : Your units heal for 10/15/25 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 200/300/400 health.

: Your units heal for 10/15/25 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 200/300/400 health. Cybernetic Implants : Your units equipped with an item gain 80/120/180 health and 8/15/30 attack damage.

: Your units equipped with an item gain 80/120/180 health and 8/15/30 attack damage. Cybernetic Shell : Your champions holding an item gain 80/120/180 health and 20/30/40 armor.

: Your champions holding an item gain 80/120/180 health and 20/30/40 armor. Cybernetic Uplink : Your champions holding an item gain 80/120/180 health and restore 2/3/4 mana per second.

: Your champions holding an item gain 80/120/180 health and restore 2/3/4 mana per second. Double Trouble : If you have exactly two copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 20/30/45 attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance. When you upgrade to a three-star, gain a two-star copy. Grants a two-star copy of units that have been three-starred before acquiring the Draconic Augment. Augment is no longer offered at multiple tiers.

: If you have exactly two copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 20/30/45 attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance. When you upgrade to a three-star, gain a two-star copy. Grants a two-star copy of units that have been three-starred before acquiring the Draconic Augment. Augment is no longer offered at multiple tiers. Electocharge : When your units receive a critical strike, they deal damage that scales per stage. Electocharge has a one-second cooldown.

: When your units receive a critical strike, they deal damage that scales per stage. Electocharge has a one-second cooldown. Electrocharge 1: 50/70/90/110

Electrocharge 2: 115/155/195/235

Electrocharge 3: 115/145/180/220

Exiles : Your units that start combat with no adjacent allies gain a 25/35/50 percent maximum health shield for 10 seconds.

: Your units that start combat with no adjacent allies gain a 25/35/50 percent maximum health shield for 10 seconds. Featherweights : Your one and two-cost units gain 20/30/50 percent movement and attack speed.

: Your one and two-cost units gain 20/30/50 percent movement and attack speed. First Aid Kit (Silver and Gold) : All healing and shielding received by your units are increased by 25/35 percent.

: All healing and shielding received by your units are increased by 25/35 percent. Future Sight (Silver/Prismatic) : Know who you will fight next. Gain a Zephyr/Radiant Zephyr.

: Know who you will fight next. Gain a Zephyr/Radiant Zephyr. Item Grab Bag (Silver and Prismatic) : Gain one random completed item in the Silver tier. Gain two random completed items and two Reforgers in the Prismatic tier.

: Gain one random completed item in the Silver tier. Gain two random completed items and two Reforgers in the Prismatic tier. Knife’s Edge : Units that start combat in the front two rows gain 15/25/40 bonus attack damage.

: Units that start combat in the front two rows gain 15/25/40 bonus attack damage. Luden’s Echo : When your units cast and deal ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy takes bonus magic damage that scales per stage.

: When your units cast and deal ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy takes bonus magic damage that scales per stage. Luden’s Echo One: 40/70/100/130

Luden’s Echo Two: 55/90/125/160

Luden’s Echo Three: 90/140/190/240

Makeshift Armor : Champions with no items gain 30/45/65 magic resistance.

: Champions with no items gain 30/45/65 magic resistance. Preparation : Champions on the bench gain 25/35/50 health and 3/4/7 attack damage and three ability power that can stack up to four times.

: Champions on the bench gain 25/35/50 health and 3/4/7 attack damage and three ability power that can stack up to four times. Stand United : Your units gain 1.5/2/3 attack damage and 1.5/3/3 ability power per trait active across your team.

: Your units gain 1.5/2/3 attack damage and 1.5/3/3 ability power per trait active across your team. Second Wind (Silver/Gold) : After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 40/60 percent of their missing health.

: After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 40/60 percent of their missing health. Scoped Weapons (Gold/Prismatic) : Gold —Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain a plus-two attack range and 15 percent attack speed. Prismatic —Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain infinite attack range.

: —Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain a plus-two attack range and 15 percent attack speed. —Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain infinite attack range. Thrill of the Hunt (Silver/Gold) : Your units heal 300/700 health on kill.

: Your units heal 300/700 health on kill. Tri-Force: Your three-cost champions gain 75/125/200 health, 10/15/25 starting mana (granted at the start of combat), and 10/15/25 percent attack speed. Tri-Force is only offered as an Augment option if a player has two or more three-cost units in play.

Silver tier Set Eight Augments

AFK : You cannot perform any actions for the next three rounds. After three rounds, gain 20 gold.

: You cannot perform any actions for the next three rounds. After three rounds, gain 20 gold. Consistency : Gain double streak gold.

: Gain double streak gold. First Aid Kit : All healing and shielding of your team champions is increased by 25 percent.

: All healing and shielding of your team champions is increased by 25 percent. Late-game Specialist : Gain 40 gold upon reaching level nine.

: Gain 40 gold upon reaching level nine. Pandora’s Bench : Gain two gold. At the start of each combat round, champions on the three far-right bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost.

: Gain two gold. At the start of each combat round, champions on the three far-right bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost. Pandora’s Items : Gain a random component. At the start of each combat round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables).

: Gain a random component. At the start of each combat round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables). Recombobulator : All champions on your board permanently transform into random units that cost one more. Gain two Magnetic Removers.

: All champions on your board permanently transform into random units that cost one more. Gain two Magnetic Removers. Tiny Titans: Your Tacticician gains 30 health and has a maximum health of 130.

Silver Heart

ADMIN Heart : Your team counts as having one additional ADMIN unit. Gain a Camille.

: Your team counts as having one additional ADMIN unit. Gain a Camille. Aegis Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Aegis unit. Gain a Vi.

: Your team counts as having one additional Aegis unit. Gain a Vi. Anima Squad Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Anima Squad unit. Gain a Jinx.

: Your team counts as having one additional Anima Squad unit. Gain a Jinx. Brawler Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Brawler unit. Gain a Vi.

: Your team counts as having one additional Brawler unit. Gain a Vi. Spellslinger Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Spellslinger unit. Gain an Annie.

: Your team counts as having one additional Spellslinger unit. Gain an Annie. Sureshot Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Sureshot unit. Gain a Sivir.

: Your team counts as having one additional Sureshot unit. Gain a Sivir. Defender Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Defender unit. Gain a Rell.

: Your team counts as having one additional Defender unit. Gain a Rell. Duelist Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Duelist unit. Gain a Fiora.

: Your team counts as having one additional Duelist unit. Gain a Fiora. Hacker Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Hacker unit. Gain two gold.

: Your team counts as having one additional Hacker unit. Gain two gold. Heart Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Heart unit. Gain a Lee Sin.

: Your team counts as having one additional Heart unit. Gain a Lee Sin. Lasercorps Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Lasercorps unit. Gain a Yasuo.

: Your team counts as having one additional Lasercorps unit. Gain a Yasuo. Mascot Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Mascot unit. Gain a Yuumi.

: Your team counts as having one additional Mascot unit. Gain a Yuumi. Ox Force Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Ox Force unit. Gain a Fiora.

: Your team counts as having one additional Ox Force unit. Gain a Fiora. Recon Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Recon unit. Gain an Ezreal.

: Your team counts as having one additional Recon unit. Gain an Ezreal. Renegade Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Renegade unit. Gain a Camille.

: Your team counts as having one additional Renegade unit. Gain a Camille. Star Guardian Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Star Guardian unit. Gain a Yuumi.

Gold tier Set Eight Augments

Ascension : After 15 seconds of combat, your champions deal 50 percent more damage.

: After 15 seconds of combat, your champions deal 50 percent more damage. Better Together : Aura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33 percent. Gain a Locket of Solari.

: Aura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33 percent. Gain a Locket of Solari. Calculated Loss : After losing a round of combat, gain two gold and a free shop refresh.

: After losing a round of combat, gain two gold and a free shop refresh. Clear Mind : If you have no champions on the bench at the end of a round, gain three experience points.

: If you have no champions on the bench at the end of a round, gain three experience points. Cluttered Mind : If your bench is full at the end of a round of combat, gain three experience points.

: If your bench is full at the end of a round of combat, gain three experience points. Combat Training : Your champions permanently gain one attack damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with eight percent attack damage.

: Your champions permanently gain one attack damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with eight percent attack damage. Component Grab Bag : Gain three random item components.

: Gain three random item components. Gadget Expert : Direct damage items deal 25 percent more damage as true damage. Gain a Statikk Shiv.

: Direct damage items deal 25 percent more damage as true damage. Gain a Statikk Shiv. Hustler : If you have less than 20 gold at the end of a combat round, gain two gold.

: If you have less than 20 gold at the end of a combat round, gain two gold. Jeweled Lotus : Magic and true damage from your unit’s abilities can critically strike. Your champions gain 25 percent critical strike chance.

: Magic and true damage from your unit’s abilities can critically strike. Your champions gain 25 percent critical strike chance. Last Stand : The first time you would die, instead drop to one health. After this effect triggers, your units gain 180 health, 18 armor and magic resistance, and 18 percent Omnivamp.

: The first time you would die, instead drop to one health. After this effect triggers, your units gain 180 health, 18 armor and magic resistance, and 18 percent Omnivamp. Metabolic Accelerator : Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health after a PvP round.

: Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health after a PvP round. Phony Frontline : Gain two Target Dummies.

: Gain two Target Dummies. Portable Forge : Choose one of three Ornn Artifacts from an Armory.

: Choose one of three Ornn Artifacts from an Armory. Rich get Richer : Gain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven.

: Gain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven. Rich get Richer Plus : Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven.

: Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven. Salvage Bin : Gain a random completed item. Selling units will break apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown).

: Gain a random completed item. Selling units will break apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown). Sunfire Board : At the start of combat, burn all enemies for 10 percent of their maximum health over the course of 20 seconds and reduce healing received by 33 percent.

: At the start of combat, burn all enemies for 10 percent of their maximum health over the course of 20 seconds and reduce healing received by 33 percent. Three’s Company : Gain three random three-cost champions.

: Gain three random three-cost champions. Trade Sector : Gain a free shop refresh each round.

: Gain a free shop refresh each round. Trade Sector Plus : Gain a free shop refresh each round and gain eight gold.

: Gain a free shop refresh each round and gain eight gold. True Twos: Gain one random two-star tier one champion and one random two-star tier two champion.

Gold Crest, Heart, and Threat

ADMIN Crest : Gain an ADMIN emblem and a Blitzcrank.

: Gain an ADMIN emblem and a Blitzcrank. Aegis Crest : Gain an Aegis emblem and a Vi.

: Gain an Aegis emblem and a Vi. Ace Crest : Gain an Ace emblem and two gold.

: Gain an Ace emblem and two gold. Anima Squad Crest : Gain an Anima Squad emblem and a Sylas.

: Gain an Anima Squad emblem and a Sylas. Brawler Crest : Gain a Brawler emblem and a Lee Sin.

: Gain a Brawler emblem and a Lee Sin. Spellslinger Crest : Gain a Spellslinger emblem and an Annie.

: Gain a Spellslinger emblem and an Annie. Civilian Creast : Gain a Civilian emblem and a Galio.

: Gain a Civilian emblem and a Galio. Sureshot Crest : Gain a Sureshot emblem and a Sivir

: Gain a Sureshot emblem and a Sivir Defender Crest : Gain a Defender emblem and a Poppy.

: Gain a Defender emblem and a Poppy. Duelist Crest : Gain a Duelist emblem and a Yasuo.

: Gain a Duelist emblem and a Yasuo. Mecha: PRIME Crest : Gain a Mecha: PRIME emblem and a Draven.

: Gain a Mecha: PRIME emblem and a Draven. Gadgeteen Crest : Gain a Gadgeteen emblem and an Annie.

: Gain a Gadgeteen emblem and an Annie. Hacker Crest : Gain a Hacker emblem and two gold.

: Gain a Hacker emblem and two gold. Heart Crest : Gain a Heart emblem and a Yuumi.

: Gain a Heart emblem and a Yuumi. Lasercorps Crest : Gain a Lasercorps emblem and Yasuo.

: Gain a Lasercorps emblem and Yasuo. Mascot Crest : Gain a Mascot emblem and a Yuumi.

: Gain a Mascot emblem and a Yuumi. Ox Force Crest : Gain an Ox Force emblem and an Annie.

: Gain an Ox Force emblem and an Annie. Prankster Crest : Gain a Prankster emblem and a Jinx.

: Gain a Prankster emblem and a Jinx. Recon Crest : Gain a Recon emblem.

: Gain a Recon emblem. Renegade Crest : Gain a Renegade emblem and a Talon.

: Gain a Renegade emblem and a Talon. Star Guardian Crest : Gain a Star Guardian emblem and a Rell.

: Gain a Star Guardian emblem and a Rell. Underground Crest : Gain an Underground emblem and a Vi.

: Gain an Underground emblem and a Vi. Supers Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Supers unit. Gain a Malphite.

: Your team counts as having one additional Supers unit. Gain a Malphite. Underground Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Underground unit. Gain a Vi.

: Your team counts as having one additional Underground unit. Gain a Vi. Threat Level Maximum: At the start of combat, Threat units gain 75 maximum health for every Threat that you control on the board.

Prismatic tier Set Eight Augments

Binary Airdrop : Your champions equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Gain one random completed item.

: Your champions equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Gain one random completed item. Birthday Present : Gain a two-star champion every time you level up. The champion’s tier is your level minus four (minimum tier-one). Gain one gold every time you level up.

: Gain a two-star champion every time you level up. The champion’s tier is your level minus four (minimum tier-one). Gain one gold every time you level up. Cursed Crown : Gain a maximum team size of two and take 100 percent increased player damage upon losses.

: Gain a maximum team size of two and take 100 percent increased player damage upon losses. Cruel Pact : Buying XP costs six health instead of gold. Heal three health after each combat round.

: Buying XP costs six health instead of gold. Heal three health after each combat round. Golden Ticket : Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 50 percent chance to gain a free refresh.

: Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 50 percent chance to gain a free refresh. High Roller : Gain three Loaded Dice and six gold.

: Gain three Loaded Dice and six gold. Living Forge : Gain a random Ornn Artifact item now and after every 10 player combats.

: Gain a random Ornn Artifact item now and after every 10 player combats. Lucky Gloves : Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions the items they want. Gain two Sparring Gloves.

: Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions the items they want. Gain two Sparring Gloves. March of Progress : Gain five bonus experience points per round. You can no longer use gold to level up.

: Gain five bonus experience points per round. You can no longer use gold to level up. New Recruit : Gain one maximum team size.

: Gain one maximum team size. Radiant Relics : Choose one of five Radiant items from an Armory.

: Choose one of five Radiant items from an Armory. The Golden Egg : Gain a golden egg on your bench that hatches in 10 turns. If you win against an opponent during combat, receive a bonus turn.

: Gain a golden egg on your bench that hatches in 10 turns. If you win against an opponent during combat, receive a bonus turn. Think Fast : Shop refreshes are free unit at the end of this round. Traits and other Augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain eight gold.

: Shop refreshes are free unit at the end of this round. Traits and other Augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain eight gold. Urf’s Grab Bag : Gain one Spatula and three random item components.

: Gain one Spatula and three random item components. Vedant Veil : Your units are immune to crowd control effects for the first 20 seconds of combat. All units gain 15 percent attack speed.

: Your units are immune to crowd control effects for the first 20 seconds of combat. All units gain 15 percent attack speed. Windfall : Gain 20 gold.

: Gain 20 gold. Windfall Plus : Gain 35 gold.

: Gain 35 gold. Windfall Plus-Plus : Gain 40 gold.

: Gain 40 gold. Wise Spending : Gan two experience points when you refresh your shop.

: Gan two experience points when you refresh your shop. Woodland Charm: Your highest health champion is cloned. Clones can’t hold items.

Prismatic Crown and Soul