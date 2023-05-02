TFT Patch 13.9 notes: Portals, Kai’Sa nerf, Aatrox buff, and more

Riot Games is delivering Portal drops that start with Patch 13.9 while tweaking the Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5 meta in preparation for Regional Finals.

TFT Patch 13.9, which is set to go live on May 3, brings about the start of Portals in Normals, showing off a similar mechanic slated to drop through Set Nine while shifting the “for fun” patches to Normal mode. Most of the Patch 13.9 balance changes are minor tweaks, creating a healthy Set 8.5 meta for the EMEA and NA Regional Finals taking place from May 12 to 14. And all three-star units will have an additional 4,000 health applied through Patch 13.9.

From Portals in Normal drop changes to balance tweaks, here are the full TFT Set 8.5 Patch 13.9 notes, according to Riot.

Patch 13.9 Normals with Portals

Image via Riot Games

The fun continues in TFT Set 8.5’s Normal mode with Portals getting added through Patch 13.9. Players will encounter a random Portal opening at specific points throughout a game at Stages 2-6, 3-3, and 4-3. Drops have changed since the original announcement of Portals in Normals based on PBE feedback, according to Riot.

Each of the three possible Stages that a Portal may open will contain drops impacting the pace and meta of that game.

Stage 2-6 : Common and game-accelerating drops

: Common and game-accelerating drops Stage 3-3 : Rare and electric drops

: Rare and electric drops Stage 4-3: Uncommon and powerful drops

Patch 13.9 notes for trait and Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Only two traits were adjusted for TFT Set 8.5 Patch 13.9: Defender and Gadgeteen. Both are minor tweaks, reducing the late-game power of the traits.

Defender : Team armor reduced from 25/75/200 to 25/70/180

: Team armor reduced from 25/75/200 to 25/70/180 Gadgeteen: Damage and damage reduction per item adjusted from 3/10 to 4/9 percent

The Augment changes taking place through the Patch 13.9 update reduce access to powerful chase traits during the early-game stages. Trait Augments like LaserCorps Heart, LaserCorps Soul, Gadgeteen Heart, Gadgeteen Crest, and Gadgeteen Crown will only appear on Stage 4-2 from now on.

Patch 13.9 notes for item changes

Image via Riot Games

Gearing up for the Glitched Out! Regional Finals taking place during Patch 13.9, the TFT team tweaked several Ornn and Radiant items. Most of the tweaks are buffs, with nerfs getting applied to items like Radiant Statikk Shiv and Radiant Locket of the Iron Solari.

Ornn item changes

Death’s Defiance : Atack speed increased from 20 to 30 percent

: Atack speed increased from 20 to 30 percent Death ‘ s Defiance : Armor increased from 20 to 30

‘ : Armor increased from 20 to 30 Obsidian Cleaver : Health increased from 150 to 250

: Health increased from 150 to 250 Obsidian Cleaver : Attack damage increased from 20 to 25 percent

: Attack damage increased from 20 to 25 percent Zhonya’s Paradox : Ability power reduced from 40 to 30

: Ability power reduced from 40 to 30 Zhonya’s Paradox: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30

Radiant item changes

Radiant Edge of Night (Brink of Dawn) : Attack damage increased from 10 to 30 percent

: Attack damage increased from 10 to 30 percent Radiant Edge of Night (Brink of Dawn) : Armor increased from 20 to 30

: Armor increased from 20 to 30 Radiant Locket (Locket of Targon Prime) : Shield value nerfed from 400/500/600 to 350/400/450

: Shield value nerfed from 400/500/600 to 350/400/450 Radiant Protector’s Vow (Bulwark’s Oath): Starting mana increased from 45 to 60

Starting mana increased from 45 to 60 Radiant Quicksilver (Quickestsilver) : Magic resistance increased from 20 to 40

: Magic resistance increased from 20 to 40 Radiant Quicksilver (Quickestsilver) : Critical chance buffed from 20 to 40 percent

: Critical chance buffed from 20 to 40 percent Radiant Firecannon (Rapid Lightcannon): Attack speed increased from 99 to 125 percent

Attack speed increased from 99 to 125 percent Radiant Statikk Shiv (Statikk Favor): Damage reduced from 75 to 65

Patch 13.9 notes for champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Champion balance changes taking place through Patch 13.9 focus on strengthening underperformers while continuing to bring down the power level of overperformers.

One-cost

Gangplank : Attack speed buffed from 0.65 to 0.7

: Attack speed buffed from 0.65 to 0.7 Kayle : Starfire Spellblade attack damage ratio increased from 155 to 175 percent

: Starfire Spellblade attack damage ratio increased from 155 to 175 percent Wukong: Stone Skin spell damage buffed from 140/210/315 to 150/225/335

Two-cost

Camille : Tactical Sweep attack damage ratio increased from 210 to 240 percent

: Tactical Sweep attack damage ratio increased from 210 to 240 percent Camille: Tactical Sweep disarm duration buffed from 1.5/1.6/1.75 to 1.75/1.8/2 seconds

Three-cost

Kai’Sa : Starcharged spell damage nerfed from 135/205/335 to 125/185/310

: Starcharged spell damage nerfed from 135/205/335 to 125/185/310 Kai’Sa : Starcharged spell bonus attack speed reduced from 75 to 60 percent

: Starcharged spell bonus attack speed reduced from 75 to 60 percent Jax: Adaptive Strike damage adjusted from 80/125/210 to 85/130/210

Four-cost

Aatrox : Soul Crush spell damage buffed from 200/300/1200 to 220/330/1200

: Soul Crush spell damage buffed from 200/300/1200 to 220/330/1200 Aatrox : The Darkin Blade damage increased from 200/300/1200 to 220/330/1200

: The Darkin Blade damage increased from 200/300/1200 to 220/330/1200 Garen : Mana nerf from 90/180 to 100/200

: Mana nerf from 90/180 to 100/200 Jhin : Attack damage increased from 65 to 70

: Attack damage increased from 65 to 70 Miss Fortune : Bullet Time spell damage adjusted from 32/50/150 to 30/45/150

: Bullet Time spell damage adjusted from 32/50/150 to 30/45/150 Miss Fortune : Bullet Time spell subsequent damage reduced from 180/27/100 to 15/24/100

: Bullet Time spell subsequent damage reduced from 180/27/100 to 15/24/100 Viego : Health increased from 950 to 1,000

: Health increased from 950 to 1,000 Viego: Heartbreaker spell damage buffed from 240/360/800 to 260/390/900

Five-cost

Ultimate Ezreal: Alternate Ezrealities attack damage ratio increased at three-star from 133/133/277 to 133/133/533 percent

Alternate Ezrealities attack damage ratio increased at three-star from 133/133/277 to 133/133/533 percent Syndra: Syndra at three-star will always cast her ability a total of nine times, even if a player doesn’t have units on the bench.

Patch 13.9 notes for Hero Augments

Image via Riot Games

Ashe Laser Focus (carry) : Attack speed reduced from 50 to 45 percent.

: Attack speed reduced from 50 to 45 percent. Garen Full Power to Sword (carry) : Strongest Garen ability buffed to cost 50 less mana, instead of only 30 less mana.

: Strongest Garen ability buffed to cost 50 less mana, instead of only 30 less mana. Garen My Sword is my Shield (support) : Shielding allies reduced from 15 to 12 percent of maximum health for four seconds, instead of six seconds.

: Shielding allies reduced from 15 to 12 percent of maximum health for four seconds, instead of six seconds. Garen My Sword is my Shield (support) : Shield duration reduced from six to four seconds.

: Shield duration reduced from six to four seconds. Jax: Relentless Assault (carry) : Every third attack, attack speed gained increased from 15 to 18 percent.

: Every third attack, attack speed gained increased from 15 to 18 percent. Jinx: Get Excited (carry): Attack speed reduced from 35 to 30 percent.

Attack speed reduced from 35 to 30 percent. Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard (carry) : Strongest Lee Sin ability increased from costing 10 less to 15.

: Strongest Lee Sin ability increased from costing 10 less to 15. Lux Illuminating Singularity (carry): Second cast damage buffed from 120 to 150 percent.

Second cast damage buffed from 120 to 150 percent. Nasus Soul Eater (support) : Team heals on takedown reduced from 300 to 275 health.

: Team heals on takedown reduced from 300 to 275 health. Rell Hold the Line (carry) : Ability power reduced from 80 to 60.

: Ability power reduced from 80 to 60. Riven Triumphant Return (support) : Shield granted to allies increased from 40 to 45 percent of maximum health.

: Shield granted to allies increased from 40 to 45 percent of maximum health. Pyke Your Cut (carry): One free shop refresh buffed from every three to every two times Pyke casts his ability last round.

One free shop refresh buffed from every three to every two times Pyke casts his ability last round. Warwick Feeding Frenzy (support) : Damage dealt by units reduced from 0.75 to 0.65 percent.

: Damage dealt by units reduced from 0.75 to 0.65 percent. Warwick Well Fed (carry) : Maximum health gained increased from 40 to 60.

: Maximum health gained increased from 40 to 60. Warwick Well Fed Plus (carry): Maximum health gained increased from 140 to 150.

Maximum health gained increased from 140 to 150. Yasuo Winds of the Wanderer (carry): Bonus damage nerfed from 20 to eight percent.

Patch 13.9 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games