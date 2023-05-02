How TFT Set 8.5 ‘for fun’ Portals in Normals works

Riot Games has transformed the Teamfight Tactics Normal mode to include a “for fun” addition of Portals, a mechanic similar to the gameplay that is slated for inclusion in Set Nine.

Starting with Patch 13.9 and running up to the end of Set 8.5, Portals will be in Normal, featuring random Portals that can drop at three different Stages throughout a game. Each of the Portals is named after a region in Runeterra, with early drops focused on game acceleration mixed with Common drops, and late-game Portals containing Uncommon and powerful drops.

When do TFT Portals appear?

Portals can appear at up to three Stages during a game: Stages 2-6, 3-3, or 4-3. Initially, Riot wasn’t planning to have drops at each of the Stages, adding those over the course of Patches 13.20 and 13.21. After testing the Portals in Normals through PBE, changes were made that now include possible drops at each potential Stage where a Portal may show up.

Each of the three Stages that may have a Portal will contain drops impacting the pace and meta of that game according to early, mid, and late-game strategies. All players will receive the same content from a Portal that opens up at one of the three possible Stages.

Stage 2-6 : Common and game-accelerating drops

: Common and game-accelerating drops Stage 3-3 : Rare and electric drops

: Rare and electric drops Stage 4-3: Uncommon and powerful drops

Patch 13.9 TFT Portal drops in Normal mode

Each Patch leading up to Set Nine may contain different regions that can drop at each Stage. Here are the possible drops that were included through TFT Set 8.5 Patch 13.9. Some regions may include item Anvils or Ornn Artifacts, of which Radiant and Ornn items received multiple balance adjustments through Patch 13.9.

Stage 2-6 Portal

Portals that emerge at Stage 2-6 have a 75 percent chance of appearing. Regions that are featured are Demacia, Piltover, Zaun, and Tagon. It’s also possible that a Portal Stage won’t have a Portal drop.

Demacia : Gain two item components

: Gain two item components Void : Gain a Thief’s Gloves

: Gain a Thief’s Gloves Zaun: Gain 10 gold

Stage 3-3 Portal

Portals at Stage 3-3 have a 30 percent chance of appearing. Possible region drops include Ionia, Shadow Isles, Noxus, and Freljord. All have an equal chance of appearing.

Ionia : Target Dummy plus 15 gold

: Target Dummy plus 15 gold Shadow Isles : Two four-cost TFT Set 8.5 units

: Two four-cost TFT Set 8.5 units Noxus : Two full item Anvils

: Two full item Anvils Freljord: An Ornn Anvil

Stage 4-3 Portal

Portals at Stage 4-3 have a 30 percent chance of appearing. Possible region drops include Tagon, Piltover, and Shurima. All have an equal chance of appearing.

Targon : Gain a Taciticians Crown

: Gain a Taciticians Crown Piltover : Gain a Loaded Dice, a Lesser Champion Duplicator, a Remover, and a Reforger

: Gain a Loaded Dice, a Lesser Champion Duplicator, a Remover, and a Reforger Shurima: Gain a Tome of Traits and six gold

Any updates to Portals in Normal drops that take place from future TFT Set 8.5 Patches will be added when that information becomes available.