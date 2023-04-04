TFT Patch 13.7 notes: Big trait, champion, and Augment changes

Multiple balance levers were adjusted by the Teamfight Tactics balance team for Patch 13.7, improving underperforming Set 8.5 champions and Augments while nerfing and reworking broken traits and champions that have dominated the meta since the Mid-Set launch.

Players can expect the TFT Set 8.5 meta to start settling down with Patch 13.7. The update addresses multiple issues that appeared after the Mid-Set launch that couldn’t get fixed in last week’s 13.6 B-patch. A focus was also applied to Hero Augments, with over 20 of them receiving changes in Patch 13.7.

Item distribution, which was adjusted heading into the TFT Set 8.5 update, has been changed again. Players are now guaranteed a minimum of six full items by Stage 5-1. This change should level the battlefield heading into the late stages of a game.

From reworks to buffs and nerfs, here’s every TFT Set 8.5 Patch 13.7 balance change, according to Riot.

TFT Patch 13.7 trait changes

Image via Riot Games

The LaserCorps trait had its drones reworked, providing all units on the team drones at the breakpoint of four. Traits like Quickdraw and Sureshot were buffed and the Hacker had its breakpoints changed, removing the two-piece.

Gadgeteen : Bonus damage and damage reduction per equipped item adjusted from 3/9 to 3/10 percent

: Bonus damage and damage reduction per equipped item adjusted from 3/9 to 3/10 percent Hacker : New breakpoints are 3/4/5

: New breakpoints are 3/4/5 Hacker : Omnivamp is now 30/40/50 for Hacker units and 10/20/30 for the rider

: Omnivamp is now 30/40/50 for Hacker units and 10/20/30 for the rider Hacker : Bugfix—Bonus Omnivamp for the rider only heals from attacks and abilities

: Bugfix—Bonus Omnivamp for the rider only heals from attacks and abilities InfiniTeam : Alternative versions health buffed from 40/55/90 to 50/60/95 percent

: Alternative versions health buffed from 40/55/90 to 50/60/95 percent LaserCorps : All units now get drones at the breakpoint of four

: All units now get drones at the breakpoint of four LaserCorps : Drone damage reduced from 30/50/65/90 to 27/35/55/80

: Drone damage reduced from 30/50/65/90 to 27/35/55/80 LaserCorps: Non-champion units will no longer get drones. This includes Zac.

Non-champion units will no longer get drones. This includes Zac. Parallel : Ultimate Ezreal bonus duplicates increased from one to two

: Ultimate Ezreal bonus duplicates increased from one to two Prankster: Healing adjusted from 150/150/250 to 150/150/350

Healing adjusted from 150/150/250 to 150/150/350 Quickdraw : Bonus projectile damage buffed from 55/120/185 to 70/140/220 percent

: Bonus projectile damage buffed from 55/120/185 to 70/140/220 percent Renegade : base damage increase adjusted from 25/40/65 to 25/40/70 percent

: base damage increase adjusted from 25/40/65 to 25/40/70 percent Renegade : Additional bonus for the last unit standing adjusted from 20/25/35 to 20/30/40 percent

: Additional bonus for the last unit standing adjusted from 20/25/35 to 20/30/40 percent Riftwalker : Maximum number of star levels that contribute to Zac is now nine

: Maximum number of star levels that contribute to Zac is now nine Spellslinger : Ability power adjusted from 25/50/80/120 to 25/45/70/110

: Ability power adjusted from 25/50/80/120 to 25/45/70/110 Sureshot : Bonus attack damage every four seconds buffed from 6/11/16/24 to 7/12/18/25 percent

: Bonus attack damage every four seconds buffed from 6/11/16/24 to 7/12/18/25 percent Underground: Gold from cashouts will now auto-collect

TFT Patch 13.7 regular Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Multiple changes were applied to the underperforming Ace Augments, while Prismatic Build Different had its health and attack speed reduced. Items were also changed up with the Riftwalker Crown and Star Guardian Crown. And LaserCorps Crest and Soul were put back in the game.

Ace Crest : Will only show up at Stage 4-2 from now on

: Will only show up at Stage 4-2 from now on Ace Crest : Granting two gold was removed and replaced with a Draven

: Granting two gold was removed and replaced with a Draven Ace Crown : Replaced with Ace in the Hole

: Replaced with Ace in the Hole Ace in the Hole (New) : Gain an Ace Emblem, a Draven, a Miss Fortune, and a Samira. This can only show up at Stage 4-2.

: Gain an Ace Emblem, a Draven, a Miss Fortune, and a Samira. This can only show up at Stage 4-2. Built Different (Prismatic) : Health reduced from 270/380/490/600 to 250/365/480/600

: Health reduced from 270/380/490/600 to 250/365/480/600 Built Different (Prismatic) : Attack speed reduced from 50/60/70/80 to 45/55/70/80

: Attack speed reduced from 50/60/70/80 to 45/55/70/80 Hacker Heart : Granting two gold was removed and replaced with granting a Pyke

: Granting two gold was removed and replaced with granting a Pyke LaserCorps Crest and Soul : Have been re-enabled

: Have been re-enabled Late Game Specialist : Gold increased from 40 to 44

: Gold increased from 40 to 44 March of Progress : Initial XP reduced from four to two

: Initial XP reduced from four to two Riftwalker Crest : Changed from granting a Pyke to granting two gold

: Changed from granting a Pyke to granting two gold Riftwalker Crown : Changed from granting Zz’Rot Portal to Sparring Gloves

: Changed from granting Zz’Rot Portal to Sparring Gloves Star Guardian Crown: Changed from granting Chalice of Power to Tear of the Goddess

TFT Patch 13.7 champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

The TFT team has changed Kai’Sa into more of an ability power carry while Vex was adjusted to toward a reroll carry players would want to invest in. Buffs were applied to Samira to improve her playability and Warwick can no longer abuse Titan’s Resolve or Runaan’s Hurricane as his on-attack effects only trigger every two attacks as opposed to every attack.

One-cost Patch 13.7 changes

Gangplank : Trial by Fire damage buffed from 210/315/475 to 230/345/515

: Trial by Fire damage buffed from 210/315/475 to 230/345/515 Gangplank : Spell no longer cleanses crowd control effects when casting

: Spell no longer cleanses crowd control effects when casting Lucian : Chrono-Barrage damage reduced from 50/75/115 to 45/70/105

: Chrono-Barrage damage reduced from 50/75/115 to 45/70/105 Lux: Lucent Singularity damage buffed from 200/300/450 to 220/330/500

Lucent Singularity damage buffed from 200/300/450 to 220/330/500 Lux: Spell missile speed increased to 25 percent

Three-cost Patch 13.7 changes

Kai’Sa : Health increased from 600 to 650 and attack damage reduced from 35 to 25

: Health increased from 600 to 650 and attack damage reduced from 35 to 25 Kai’Sa : Starcharged damage buffed from 110/150/240 to 150/225/375

: Starcharged damage buffed from 110/150/240 to 150/225/375 Gnar : Mana buff from 0/80 to 20/80

: Mana buff from 0/80 to 20/80 Gnar : Armor and magic resistance increased from 45 to 50

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 45 to 50 Morgana : Health increased from 850 to 900

: Health increased from 850 to 900 Morgana : Dark Binding damage buffed from 200/300/495 to 245/325/535

: Dark Binding damage buffed from 200/300/495 to 245/325/535 Vex : Shadow Surge damage buffed from 210/315/510 to 230/345/570

: Shadow Surge damage buffed from 210/315/510 to 230/345/570 Vex : Shadow Surge third cast now deals reduced damage to all enemies after the first enemy was hit

: Shadow Surge third cast now deals reduced damage to all enemies after the first enemy was hit Vex: Spell secondary target damage nerfed from 210/315/510 to 150/225/370

Four-cost Patch 13.7 changes

Bel’Veth : Health increased from 1,000 to 1,050 and AD increased from 75 to 80

: Health increased from 1,000 to 1,050 and AD increased from 75 to 80 Garen : Health increased from 1,000 to 1,050 and mana buffed from 100/200 to 90/180

: Health increased from 1,000 to 1,050 and mana buffed from 100/200 to 90/180 Garen : Mecha Justice AD ratio reduced from 160/160/350 to 140/140/325 percent

: Mecha Justice AD ratio reduced from 160/160/350 to 140/140/325 percent Garen : Spell stun duration increased from 1.75/2/6 to 2/2.25/6 seconds

: Spell stun duration increased from 1.75/2/6 to 2/2.25/6 seconds Miss Fortune : Bullet Time first bullet damage reduced from 35/55/150 to 32/50/150

: Bullet Time first bullet damage reduced from 35/55/150 to 32/50/150 Miss Fortune : Bullet Time subsequent bullet damage reduced from 20/30/100 to 18/27/100

: Bullet Time subsequent bullet damage reduced from 20/30/100 to 18/27/100 Neeko: Spell damage increased at three-star from 200 to 300

Spell damage increased at three-star from 200 to 300 Neeko : Big from damage buffed from 145/220/600 to 150/225/700

: Big from damage buffed from 145/220/600 to 150/225/700 Samira: Flair is now uninterruptible and should fizzle out less often

Flair is now uninterruptible and should fizzle out less often Twisted Fate: Blue card damage reduced from 60/95/350 to 55/85/250

Blue card damage reduced from 60/95/350 to 55/85/250 Twisted Fate : Red card damage reduced from 200/300/900 to 190/285/800

: Red card damage reduced from 200/300/900 to 190/285/800 Warwick: Hack and Slash’s spell now triggers on-attack effects every two attacks instead of every attack.

Five-cost Patch 13.7 changes

Fiddlesticks : Dark Harvest damage increased from 85/130/800 to 90/135/800

: Dark Harvest damage increased from 85/130/800 to 90/135/800 Janna : Lucky Gloves usage improved and the InfiniTeam emblem usage improved

: Lucky Gloves usage improved and the InfiniTeam emblem usage improved Ultimate Ezreal: AD increased from 60 to 65 and attack speed increased from 0.9 to 0.95

AD increased from 60 to 65 and attack speed increased from 0.9 to 0.95 Ultimate Ezreal : Bugfix—Spell will no longer cast wider than intended

: Bugfix—Spell will no longer cast wider than intended Urgot: Mana buff from 75/175 to 80/160

TFT Patch 13.7 Hero Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Over 20 TFT Set 8.5 Hero Augments were adjusted in Patch 13.7, with most of them being carrier Augments. Underperformers like Garen and Shen were given buffs and reworks while Vex’s Joy Siphon was changed to limit the healing to two targets instead of the whole team.

Kayle Righteous Range (support) : Bonus attack speed increased from 25 to 33 percent

: Bonus attack speed increased from 25 to 33 percent Lucian Hyperbolic Time Chamber (carry) : One XP per two casts adjusted to two XP per three casts

: One XP per two casts adjusted to two XP per three casts Sylas Kingslayer (carry) : bonus damage reduced from 35 to 30 percent

: bonus damage reduced from 35 to 30 percent Annie Pyromania (carry) : Tooltip improved and stun duration buffed from 1.5 to two seconds

: Tooltip improved and stun duration buffed from 1.5 to two seconds Jinx Get Excited! (carry) : Attack speed buff duration reduced from seven to six seconds

: Attack speed buff duration reduced from seven to six seconds Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard (carry) : Mana reduction changed from 30 to 10

: Mana reduction changed from 30 to 10 Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard (carry) : Missing health heal reduced from 18 to 10 percent

: Missing health heal reduced from 18 to 10 percent Malphite Rock Solid (carry) : Armor bonus reduced from 130 to 111 percent

: Armor bonus reduced from 130 to 111 percent Pyke Your Cut (carry): One shop refresh per two casts changed to one guaranteed shop refresh, plus one per three casts

One shop refresh per two casts changed to one guaranteed shop refresh, plus one per three casts Sivir Mana Tampering (support) : Starting attack damage increased from 15 to 20 percent

: Starting attack damage increased from 15 to 20 percent Yasuo Winds of the Wanderer (carry) : Yasuo’s tornado now strikes a line across the entire board

: Yasuo’s tornado now strikes a line across the entire board Yasuo Winds of the Wanderer (carry) : Yasuo now considers his increased range when determining what position to dash to

: Yasuo now considers his increased range when determining what position to dash to Gnar Synchronous Plating (carry) : Staring armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 45

: Staring armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 45 Jax Relentless Assault (carry) : Attack speed per stack increased from 12 to 15 percent

: Attack speed per stack increased from 12 to 15 percent Jax Grandmaster Training (support) : Base attack speed reduced from 15 to 12 percent

: Base attack speed reduced from 15 to 12 percent Kai’Sa Multi-Shot (carry) : Every two attacks changed to every two projectiles

: Every two attacks changed to every two projectiles Kai’Sa Multi-Shot (carry): Now grants 10 HP

Now grants 10 HP Shen Anomalous Amplification (carry): Rework—Now called Time Knife—Gain a Shen. His spell costs 10 less mana and after casting his spell, Shen’s next three attacks deal bonus true damage equal to 250 percent of his armor.

Rework—Now called Time Knife—Gain a Shen. His spell costs 10 less mana and after casting his spell, Shen’s next three attacks deal bonus true damage equal to 250 percent of his armor. Vex Joy Siphon (carry) : Heals all allies changed to Heals the two lowest health units on your team

: Heals all allies changed to Heals the two lowest health units on your team Vex Joy Siphon (carry): Healing percentage increased from 11 to 22 percent

Healing percentage increased from 11 to 22 percent Aatrox Deathbringer (carry) : Bonus damage increased from 12 to 15 percent

: Bonus damage increased from 12 to 15 percent Ekko Destructive Resonance (carry): Damage amplification increased from 220 to 25 percent

Damage amplification increased from 220 to 25 percent Garen Full Power to Sword (carry): Mana reduction reduced from 40 to 30

Mana reduction reduced from 40 to 30 Garen Full Power to Sword (carry) : Attack damage scaling increased from 80 to 180 percent

: Attack damage scaling increased from 80 to 180 percent Warwick Well Fed (carry) : Autos per HP increased from two to three

: Autos per HP increased from two to three Warwick Well Fed (carry) : Starting HP reduced from 50 to 40

: Starting HP reduced from 50 to 40 Fiddlesticks Scarrier-Crow (carry) : New—Spell can critically strike

: New—Spell can critically strike Syndra Not in Vain (carry): Staring mana increased from 30 to 40

Staring mana increased from 30 to 40 Syndra Not in Vain (carry) : Attack speed on Death increased from 40 to 50 percent Urgot Rising Tide (support) : Attack speed increased from 30 to 40 percent

: Attack speed on Death increased from 40 to 50 percent

Patch 13.7 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games